The women's version of the Giro d'Italia will include a summit finish on the Gavia Pass next summer.

FLORENCE, Italy (VN) — The 2019 Giro Rosa will climb to finish on the Gavia Pass and will time trial around Fausto Coppi’s home next summer.

The race organizer will present the 30th edition in March, but let some details of the women’s Giro d’Italia (July 5-14) trickle out as the 2019 season approaches.

“There will be the Gavia climb as a summit finish, that’s going to be our main climb,” director Giuseppe Rivolta told VeloNews.

“No one’s ever done that, finishing up there on the pass [above Bormio at 2621 meters]. The Giro d’Italia Under 23 tried one year, but the pros have never done it.”

The pass is often featured in the men’s Giro. In 2019, they will cover it before finishing the 16th stage in Ponte al Legno.

Annemiek Van Vleuten rode solo up the Monte Zoncolan this year to increase her pink jersey lead. The Dutch cyclist went on to win the race one day later.

The climb was an important step for Rivolta and his organization, which took over the high-profile women’s stage race in 2013.

“We started to put in some important and famous cycling climbs, the Stelvio, Mortirolo, Zoncolan …” he added. “Every year we try to put in a big one.”

Rivolta will unveil the first and final (10th) stages of the race on December 22 in Udine. He will present the remaining stages of the WorldTour event in March.

Since 2019 marks 100 years since Italian great Fausto Coppi was born, the race will also include a visit to his birthplace. The organizer is planning a team time trail in the northwest Piedmont region.

“We are going to remember Fausto Coppi, in his town Castellania,” Rivolta added.

“Those are all the details available for now. We will unveil the rest in the presentation.”

The race will stay in the north in 2019. It is expected to cover the Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, and Friuli-Venezia Giulia regions.

“It’s one of the most beautiful victories because when I did that first Giro I never thought I’d be able to win,” Van Vleuten said after her 2018 win.

The victory topped a successful season with the Boels Ladies Tour, La Course, and the world championship time trial title.

The Giro’s list of winners includes Americans Megan Guarnier (2016) and Mara Abbott (2013, 2010).