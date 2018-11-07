The world of cycling mourns Jonathan Cantwell who died Tuesday night aged 36. He raced professionally from 2008-2014.

Australian Jonathan Cantwell, a professional rider for seven years, died Tuesday night at the age of 36.

According to a GoFundMe page set up as The Jonathan Cantwell Family Fund, he “lost his battle to mental illness.”

Cantwell began his career in 2008 with American Continental team Jittery Joes. The following season he raced with Fly V Australia. That 2009 season proved fruitful with two stage wins at the Herald Sun Tour on the first and last days.

After three years with that Australian outfit, he stepped up to the WorldTour with Saxo Bank-Tinkoff.

He debuted at the Tour de France that rookie season in 2012. His best result there was sixth in the stage 4 sprint behind the day’s winner Andre Greipel.

After a second season with Saxo Bank, he returned to an Australian team, Drapac Professional Cycling, for the final year of his career. In 2014, he raced predominantly in Oceania and Asia with Drapac.

According to News.com.au, Cantwell underwent successful surgery and chemotherapy to treat testicular cancer in 2017.

On Wednesday, the GoFundMe page was launched to raise money to support his grieving family, which includes his two children, Jayce and Elly.

As news of his death spread, the cycling world expressed condolences:

My heart aches heavy to learn that Jonathon Cantwell has died. Love and thoughts with his family and friends and indeed community 💔🚲 https://t.co/HCmkhW9w39 — Anna Meares (@AnnaMeares) November 7, 2018

Woke up to the news of the passing of a friend and teammate to many. RIP @J_Cantwell, you will be missed by all. #mateship pic.twitter.com/5wm6mF407i — veloimages (@veloimages) November 7, 2018

Shocked and saddened to hear of Jonathan Cantwell’s death this morning. Proud to have had him on my team in 2008. RIP Jonno. pic.twitter.com/hQrAStKY9j — Micah Rice (@micahrice) November 7, 2018

Waking up to the terrible news of the passing of Jonathan Cantwell. Many great memories from his years racing in the US with Jittery Joe's and Fly V. Thinking of his family, friends, and cycling community today. — Brad Sohner (@bradsohner) November 7, 2018

My deepest condolences for family and friends to my former team mate. R.I.P Johnny – @J_Cantwell 🇦🇺 https://t.co/0iS2WjyXGF — Michael Mørkøv (@MichaelMorkov) November 7, 2018

Cycling Australia is deeply saddened by the passing of Jonathan Cantwell. We extend our thoughts to his family and friends at this time.

If you need support and information about suicide prevention, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14. pic.twitter.com/ZkpvwCEYDq — Cycling Australia (@CyclingAus) November 7, 2018

VeloNews extends its condolences to Cantwell’s friends and family.