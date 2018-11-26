Thieves steal 20 bikes from 3T headquarters, including a one-of-a-kind Exploro hand-painted by the late Dario Pegoretti.

3T’s facility in Bergamo, Italy was robbed on Monday morning, the bike brand confirmed on social media.

According to the post, between six and eight masked thieves penetrated a 1-meter-thick wall to reach the warehouse and proceeded to take more than 20 bikes before police arrived 10 minutes later.

Among the bikes that were stolen was an Exploro painted by the late Dario Pegoretti. The famous Italian framebuilder died August 23. The bike was a gift from Pegoretti to 3T in celebration of the launch of the Exploro.

3T has asked anyone with information on the robbery to contact the company and to keep an eye on the regular sale channels for any of the stolen bikes. The Pegoretti Exploro is notable for its distinctive downtube painting.