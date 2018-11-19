If you're serious about getting in miles on Zwift, Wahoo's Kickr trainer combined with the Climb and Headwind is the ultimate setup.

If you spend the winter riding indoors, the most pleasurable way to do it is with the complete Wahoo smart trainer setup. The keystone to the whole operation is the Kickr smart trainer, which has proven to be best-in-class based on resistance, construction, noise levels, and connectivity. The Kickr Climb lifts and lowers the front of your bike in real time based on your virtual course, or it can be done manually via a handlebar-mounted remote. Add even more realism with the Headwind, a fan that adjusts to create lifelike breezes based on your speed or heart rate.

Price: $2,050 (Kickr, Climb, and Headwind)

