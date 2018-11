A newcomer to the hydration market, Thule delivers a feature-loaded pack with a little extra protection.

This is the first hydration pack to use Koroyd as a back protector, keeping weight low and protection high. The wraparound shoulder straps solidly secure the pack on rowdy descents; loosen the straps for comfort on the climbs. The ReTrakt magnetic hose keeps your bite valve from flopping around.

Price: $200

