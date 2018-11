Looking for a lightweight way to pack more gear? This carbon pannier rack is sleek and easy to install.

At just 350 grams, this elegant carbon design is among the lightest pannier racks you can buy. It’s compatible with just about any bike and features a quick release system for quick swaps between bikes. Add a UD Bag ($115 each) and you’ve got versatility for the daily commute or a touring adventure.

Price: $325

