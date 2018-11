If you don't want to lug around a bulky torque wrench, this elegant solution is perfect for travel and friendly to your bike's bolts.

This affordable kit fits nicely into your travel toolbox, so you can snug up all your carbon components on the road. Best of all, it functions as both a torque wrench and a ratchet, so you can tighten or loosen bolts with the same tool. The 2-10Nm range is ideal for almost every bolt on your bike.

Price: $80

