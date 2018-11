These mountain bike shoes are meant for big adventures on rugged trails.

Tons of protection make the Rhythm perfect for all-day dirt adventures. A Boa IP1 dial snugs tightly and precisely, and a Velcro strap finishes the job over the toe. The sole allows some flex for hike-a-bike sections but plenty of stiffness for pedaling efficiency. And high ankle protection keeps your skin intact should you bail.

Price: $180

