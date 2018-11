This green foam noodle looks a little weird, but it is actually a great way to prevent flats and protect your mountain bike's rims.

This easy-to-install insert works with any tubeless tire from 1.9 inches to 4 inches wide. It helps protect your tire and rim from impacts and flats, and it increases lateral stability at low tire pressures. The liner replaces air volume within the tire, thereby dampening tire rebound.

