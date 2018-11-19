Cross Spikes allow you to customize your shoes for any and all 'cross conditions.

Horst Engineering has produced the ultimate set of spikes for any and all cyclocross conditions. Available in titanium and stainless steel (shown here), the kit includes four short spikes (11 millimeters), four medium-length spikes (13.3 millimeters), four long spikes (17.6 millimeters), and four dagger-like ice and snow spikes (17.6 millimeters), all contained in a handy case. The kit also includes an angled open socket wrench and thread locking compound. In cyclocross, where gear can make or break a performance and course conditions always play a role, the kit allows you to customize your shoes for conditions varying from dry, hard courses to sloppy, rain-drenched mud and those rare icy, snowy tracks.