Stand out from the crowd of me-too GPS head units with Hammerhead's Karoo.

The Karoo sets itself apart with its price tag and abundance of features. The massive touchscreen display (3.5-inches diagonally) shows off real-time ride data (connect your sensors via Bluetooth or ANT+). You also get turn-by-turn cycling-specific GPS navigation, Wi-Fi capabilities, integration with your favorite apps like Strava, and easy route creation.