We talk to former national champion Tim Johnson about all things cyclocross.

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Cyclocross is here! But it doesn’t seem like it is as wildly popular as it was back when Tim Johnson was racing. We talk to the former national champion about the state of U.S. cyclocross. What will keep people stoked on racing in the mud every autumn?

Also, Johnson talks about one of American cyclocross’s top riders, Kaitie Keough as well as the divide between European ‘cross and the American World Cup races.

All that and more on this episode of the VeloNews podcast.

