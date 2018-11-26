Jamey Driscoll, who has landed on the nationals podium on three occasions is out for the rest of the season after crash while training.

With USA Cycling National Cyclocross Championships looming on December 16, one major contender, Jamey Driscoll, is out of the picture due to a crash Saturday.

The Pivot-Stan’s No-Tubes rider confirmed on Facebook that he had crashed while training and broke his femur.

“After surgery and some additional hardware, I will be sidelined for the remainder of the cyclocross season,” he wrote. “Certainly a bummer, but I’m sure that I’ll be able to come back stronger for next season and already looking forward to it.”

So far, the 2018 season has been hard on the top contenders in the American pro men’s field. Jeremy Powers has been set back by illness. Stephen Hyde broke his sternum at the World Cup opener in Waterloo, Wisconsin.

Tobin Ortenblad also broke his collarbone over the weekend in Sonoma, California.

This seemed to be opening a window of opportunity for Driscoll, who has never won an elite national cyclocross championship.

Over the years, he has come close, finishing second in 2008, his debut at the elite level. He was also third in 2013 and second in 2017.

The Utah resident, originally from Vermont, looked to be building form as well. He won day two of Charm City Cyclocross in early October. He was also on the podium both days at the Major Taylor Cross Cup, November 17-18.

However, a trip to Louisville for nationals will not be in the cards for the 32-year-old.