SILCA Cyber Monday Exclusive

Sponsored Content / SILCA /

The common Y-wrench re-imagined by SILCA. Ypsilon Home kit is our customizable Y-wrench that features a 1/4” bit collet with magnetic attachment, an array of hex, Torx® and driver bits and a Birchwood case. The standard 6mm hex wrench detaches from the collet allowing the mechanic to then replace it with whatever bit that’s needed to do the job.

SILCA was founded in Milan, Italy in 1917 and relocated to Indianapolis, IN USA in 2013. Our range of floor pumps, tools, packs, mini-pumps and bottle cages are designed with the smallest of details in mind to enhance your cycling experience.

Exclusive to VeloNews, buy the Ypsilon Home Kit today through December 1st and receive a FREE Apron Premio. That’s an $85 value!

Buy now >>

Stay On Topic

Velocio Cyber Monday Exclusive

Warm, windproof and stylish, the Velocio RECON Vest is a high performance piece of apparel that look great on and off the bike. The RECON

Pactimo Cyber Monday Exclusive

While the Summit Stratos “12-hour” bib was initially designed for extreme events like the Transcontinental Race and the Dirty

PowerDot Cyber Monday Exclusive

PowerDot® Smart Muscle Stimulator is the world’s smartest muscle recovery & performance tool. Built on EMS technology, the
More
All Race Reports