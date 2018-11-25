Floyd’s of Leadville Cyber Monday Exclusive

Sponsored Content / Floyd's of Leadville /

As cyclists, we get used to dealing with factors beyond our control. Weather, mechanicals, road conditions, the list is daunting. Floyd’s Of Leadville gives you the opportunity to take control of the most critical component of your success and enjoyment on the bike: recovery. Our full line of supplements, transdermal cream, drink mixes and recovery balms help you recover by supporting your body’s natural response to inflammation and pain. Get over the pain and back in the game.  For 10% off use code VeloNews10 through January 31st at FloydsOfLeadville.com

Listen to our chat with Floyd Landis about the benefits of CBD

Stay On Topic

Silca Cyber Monday Exclusive

The common Y-wrench re-imagined by SILCA. Ypsilon Home kit is our customizable Y-wrench that features a 1/4” bit collet with magnetic

Velocio Cyber Monday Exclusive

Warm, windproof and stylish, the Velocio RECON Vest is a high performance piece of apparel that look great on and off the bike. The RECON

Pactimo Cyber Monday Exclusive

While the Summit Stratos “12-hour” bib was initially designed for extreme events like the Transcontinental Race and the Dirty
More
All Race Reports