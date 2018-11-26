CycleOps Cyber Monday Exclusive

The H2 smart direct drive trainer is the perfect addition to any athlete’s arsenal. The heart of the H2 is its ability to replicate real world inertia better than anyone else thanks to it its massive, 20-pound precision-balanced flywheel, while its soul is its impressive electrical prowess, complete with integrated cadence, speed and power data. From mountain bikers to weekend warriors, the American-made H2 can help push any training regimen to the edge.

We are giving away ONE CycleOps H2 trainer and you can only enter to win today. Winners will be notified tomorrow, Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

Sign up now for your chance to win >>