CycleOps Cyber Monday Exclusive

Sponsored Content / CycleOps /

The H2 smart direct drive trainer is the perfect addition to any athlete’s arsenal. The heart of the H2 is its ability to replicate real world inertia better than anyone else thanks to it its massive, 20-pound precision-balanced flywheel, while its soul is its impressive electrical prowess, complete with integrated cadence, speed and power data. From mountain bikers to weekend warriors, the American-made H2 can help push any training regimen to the edge.

We are giving away ONE CycleOps H2 trainer and you can only enter to win today. Winners will be notified tomorrow, Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

Sign up now for your chance to win >>

Stay On Topic

Silca Cyber Monday Exclusive

The common Y-wrench re-imagined by SILCA. Ypsilon Home kit is our customizable Y-wrench that features a 1/4” bit collet with magnetic

Velocio Cyber Monday Exclusive

Warm, windproof and stylish, the Velocio RECON Vest is a high performance piece of apparel that look great on and off the bike. The RECON

Pactimo Cyber Monday Exclusive

While the Summit Stratos “12-hour” bib was initially designed for extreme events like the Transcontinental Race and the Dirty
More
All Race Reports