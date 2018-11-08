We speak with Chris Jacobson of Shimano North America to learn why riders like shorter saddles and talk about bike fitting.

Welcome to the VeloNews Tech podcast, where we discuss complex tech topics and distill them down into terms we can all understand.

We have noticed a trend: Riders are opting for shorter saddles with pronounced cutouts. What’s the explanation for this shift?

On this episode, we bring on Chris Jacobson, Shimano North America’s product line manager for Pro Components and BikeFitting.com. He answers our many questions about how riders can (or should) select saddles, what are some common bike fit issues, and why saddles have evolved to become shorter.

All that and more on this episode of the VeloNews tech podcast.

