There are a lot of misconceptions about e-bikes, so we decided to sort through the basics of what they are and how they work.

Are you shocked at how common e-bikes have become? We decided to learn more about the basics of how electric-assist bikes work.

To help us understand e-bikes, we called up Jonathan Weinert, sales and marketing manager at Bosch. He explains how the motors give you that tailwind sensation, the technology behind the batteries, and how e-bikes have evolved.

