Gallery: Bizarre and beautiful bike gear at VeloSwap

We comb through VeloSwap to find the most intriguing, unusual, and nostalgia-inducing gear at VeloSwap.

No bike swap would be complete without Spinergy Rev-X wheels, homemade bike jewelry, and an ugly jersey or two. We spotted these items (and more) at Saturday’s VeloSwap used bicycle flea market.

Every year, several thousand cycling enthusiasts arrive at Denver’s National Western complex to buy and sell used bike gear and to celebrate all things cycling. The haul of gear includes plenty of DayGlo, antiquated mountain bike technology, and plenty of racing gear in mint condition. Every year we stroll the exhibition hall with our camera to spot the most bizarre and beautiful gems for sale. Here are a few choice pics from this year’s collection.

Thousands of bicycles were up for sale at this year’s VeloSwap, ranging from old cruiser bikes to new bikes. Photo: Fred Dreier

This Veloswapper was a firm believer in sell stem therapy. Photo: Fred Dreier

Veloswap is famous for its mountains of socks. Photo: Fred Dreier

An old chain, a shoelace, and voila, a creative piece of cycling jewelry. Photo: Fred Dreier

Part scooter, part Stairmaster, entirely strange. Photo: Fred Dreier

VeloNews news director Spencer Powlison scored this vintage Coors Classic jacket. Photo: Fred Dreier

One vendor was selling historic cycling dioramas depicting famous moments in pro cycling. Photo: Fred Dreier

Custom headset caps were everywhere at this year’s Veloswap… this one was truly customized. Photo: Fred Dreier

VeloNews editor Fred Dreier holds up his favorite swap find, the Spinergy Rev-X. Photo: Fred Dreier

Down tube shifters, a sweet bike computer, and full Campy. What a deal! Photo: Fred Dreier

This old war horse was one of several vintage bicycles from the early 20th century. Photo: Fred Dreier

The bicycle came with its own set of antiquated tools. Photo: Fred Dreier

A favorite of 90s mountain bike racing, this 3D hardtail was a staple of the NORBA circuit. Photo: Fred Dreier

Need pedals? Photo: Fred Dreier

This innovative road tricycle had its gear cluster tucked between the two rear wheels. Photo: Fred Dreier

Quite an engineering feat. Photo: Fred Dreier

A classic Seinfeld reference. No, the tricycle did not come with a chewed up pencil. Photo: Fred Dreier

This 1982 Specialized Stumpjumper is similar to the one that news director Spencer Powlison road at the Leadville 100 this year. Photo: Fred Dreier

Disc brakes and gear clusters galore. Photo credit: Fred Dreier

Why did this green bubble jersey design disappear? Such a mystery. Photo: Fred Dreier