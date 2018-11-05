Gallery: Bizarre and beautiful bike gear at VeloSwap

We comb through VeloSwap to find the most intriguing, unusual, and nostalgia-inducing gear at VeloSwap.
No bike swap would be complete without Spinergy Rev-X wheels, homemade bike jewelry, and an ugly jersey or two. We spotted these items (and more) at Saturday’s VeloSwap used bicycle flea market.
Every year, several thousand cycling enthusiasts arrive at Denver’s National Western complex to buy and sell used bike gear and to celebrate all things cycling. The haul of gear includes plenty of DayGlo, antiquated mountain bike technology, and plenty of racing gear in mint condition. Every year we stroll the exhibition hall with our camera to spot the most bizarre and beautiful gems for sale. Here are a few choice pics from this year’s collection.