Gallery: Bizarre and beautiful bike gear at VeloSwap

We comb through VeloSwap to find the most intriguing, unusual, and nostalgia-inducing gear at VeloSwap.

No bike swap would be complete without Spinergy Rev-X wheels, homemade bike jewelry, and an ugly jersey or two. We spotted these items (and more) at Saturday’s VeloSwap used bicycle flea market.

Every year, several thousand cycling enthusiasts arrive at Denver’s National Western complex to buy and sell used bike gear and to celebrate all things cycling. The haul of gear includes plenty of DayGlo, antiquated mountain bike technology, and plenty of racing gear in mint condition. Every year we stroll the exhibition hall with our camera to spot the most bizarre and beautiful gems for sale. Here are a few choice pics from this year’s collection.

VeloSwap 2018
Thousands of bicycles were up for sale at this year’s VeloSwap, ranging from old cruiser bikes to new bikes. Photo: Fred Dreier
VeloSwap 2018
This Veloswapper was a firm believer in sell stem therapy. Photo: Fred Dreier
VeloSwap 2018
Veloswap is famous for its mountains of socks. Photo: Fred Dreier
VeloSwap 2018
An old chain, a shoelace, and voila, a creative piece of cycling jewelry. Photo: Fred Dreier
VeloSwap 2018
Part scooter, part Stairmaster, entirely strange. Photo: Fred Dreier
VeloSwap 2018
VeloNews news director Spencer Powlison scored this vintage Coors Classic jacket. Photo: Fred Dreier
VeloSwap 2018
One vendor was selling historic cycling dioramas depicting famous moments in pro cycling. Photo: Fred Dreier
VeloSwap 2018
Custom headset caps were everywhere at this year’s Veloswap… this one was truly customized. Photo: Fred Dreier
VeloSwap 2018
VeloNews editor Fred Dreier holds up his favorite swap find, the Spinergy Rev-X. Photo: Fred Dreier
VeloSwap 2018
Down tube shifters, a sweet bike computer, and full Campy. What a deal! Photo: Fred Dreier
VeloSwap 2018
This old war horse was one of several vintage bicycles from the early 20th century. Photo: Fred Dreier
VeloSwap 2018
The bicycle came with its own set of antiquated tools. Photo: Fred Dreier
VeloSwap 2018
A favorite of 90s mountain bike racing, this 3D hardtail was a staple of the NORBA circuit. Photo: Fred Dreier
VeloSwap 2018
Need pedals? Photo: Fred Dreier
VeloSwap 2018
This innovative road tricycle had its gear cluster tucked between the two rear wheels. Photo: Fred Dreier
VeloSwap 2018
Quite an engineering feat. Photo: Fred Dreier
VeloSwap 2018
A classic Seinfeld reference. No, the tricycle did not come with a chewed up pencil. Photo: Fred Dreier
VeloSwap 2018
This 1982 Specialized Stumpjumper is similar to the one that news director Spencer Powlison road at the Leadville 100 this year. Photo: Fred Dreier
VeloSwap 2018
Disc brakes and gear clusters galore. Photo credit: Fred Dreier
VeloSwap 2018
Why did this green bubble jersey design disappear? Such a mystery. Photo: Fred Dreier
VeloSwap 2018
A jersey that will never go out of style, and for just five bucks! Photo: Fred Dreier

Stay On Topic