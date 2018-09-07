September 9 | Doylestown, Pennsylvania | Pro women at 11:30 a.m. EDT | Pro men at 1 p.m. EDT
Livestream: 2018 Thompson Bucks County Classic
3 hours agoVIDEO
Matthews sprints to Quebec win ahead of Van Avermaet
4 hours agoRACE REPORT
Rodríguez pips the WorldTour pros — winning one for little guys
4 hours agoVUELTA A ESPAñA
Stars measuring Vuelta efforts with worlds in mind
4 hours agoNEWS
Vuelta: Quintana puts his cards on the table
6 hours agoVUELTA A ESPAñA
Blevins breaks through at MTB worlds
7 hours agoRACE REPORT
Olympic champ Vogel a paraplegic after track crash
9 hours agoNEWS
Week in Tech: High-dollar gravel bike, fat bike tires, Strava hour record
11 hours agoNEWS
Tech podcast, ep. 8: Why all the bottom bracket standards?
1 day agoPODCAST
Commentary: Should a cycling journalist earn France’s highest honor?
1 day agoCOMMENTARY
Giant Surge Pro road shoes
1 day agoGEAR & APPAREL REVIEW
Review: Vittoria Mezcal tire
2 days agoGEAR & APPAREL REVIEW
Technical FAQ: Adapting bigger cassettes, re-gluing tubulars, patching tubes
3 days agoBIKES AND TECH
Week in Tech: Carbon Strider, Fox Live Valve, new Niners
1 week agoBIKES AND TECH
Technical FAQ: The ideal way to apply chain lube
1 week agoTECHNICAL FAQ
Week in Tech: Aluminum gravel, Amy D. Foundation Donnelly, new Enve wheels, CeramicSpeed’s high-zoot pulleys
2 weeks agoBIKES AND TECH
Review: 3T Strada
2 weeks agoBIKE REVIEW
Technical FAQ: Wheel flop and patching inner tubes
2 weeks agoBIKES AND TECH
Vuelta stage 13: Home favorite Rodriguez wins on La Camperona
8 hours agoVUELTA A ESPAñA
Stage 12: Geniez wins; Herrada steals red jersey
1 day agoVUELTA A ESPAñA
Vuelta stage 11: De Marchi wins solo
2 days agoVUELTA A ESPAñA
Vuelta stage 10: Viviani vanquishes Sagan
3 days agoVUELTA A ESPAñA
ProCX: Werner takes two; Anthony wins Deschutes GO Cross
4 days agoRACE REPORT
ProCX: Werner, Mani take Day 1 wins at Deschutes GO Cross
5 days agoRACE REPORT
Vuelta stage 9: King strikes again; Yates rides into red
5 days agoVUELTA A ESPAñA
Vuelta stage 8: Valverde out-sprints Sagan
6 days agoVUELTA A ESPAñA
Vuelta stage 7: Gallopin gets it right; Kwiatkowski crashes
1 week agoVUELTA A ESPAñA
Vuelta stage 6: Bouhanni spoils Quick-Step's party
1 week agoVUELTA A ESPAñA