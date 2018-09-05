VN podcast, ep. 105: Ben King, Sepp Kuss, and Ashton Lambie

Ben King held on out front in stage 9 and celebrated his second stage victory of the 2018 Vuelta a España. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

It has been a big week for American cyclists — Ben King won two stages at the Vuelta. Sepp Kuss, in his debut Vuelta, has been tearing up the climbs. And Ashton Lambie set a new world record in the individual pursuit, winning Pan-American Games gold.

We talk to all three of those riders, plus we hear from European correspondent Andrew Hood who has been following the Vuelta.

Spencer also has a quick rundown of what Rebecca’s Private Idaho is all about. This gravel race put on by the “Queen of Pain” Rebecca Rusch is just as fun as it is hard.

