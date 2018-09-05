Who is riding where? 2019 team transfer roundup

It’s transfer season in the pro peloton, which means riders are signing contracts left and right for 2019. Plenty of big names have already announced their plans for the coming year.
To help you keep track of all the action, we’ve compiled a list of notable riders changing kit this offseason. This is not meant to be an exhaustive list — apologies to most of the Continental riders changing teams, and a few of those in the top divisions too — but we’ll keep it up to date with the high-profile moves as transfer season rolls on this fall.
Climbers/GC contenders
Brent Bookwalter – Leaves BMC Racing, joins Mitchelton-Scott
Rohan Dennis – Leaves BMC Racing, joins Bahrain-Merida
Ion Izagirre – Leaves Bahrain-Merida, joins Astana Pro Team
Gorka Izagirre – Leaves Bahrain-Merida, joins Astana Pro Team
Roman Kreuziger – Leaves Mitchelton-Scott, joins Dimension Data
Gavin Mannion – Leaves UnitedHealthcare, joins Rally Cycling
Daniel Navarro – Leaves Cofidis, joins Katusha-Alpecin
Richie Porte – Leaves BMC Racing, joins Trek-Segafredo
Nicolas Roche – Leaves BMC Racing, joins Sunweb
Pierre Rolland – Leaves EF Education First-Drapac, joins Vital Concept Cycling Club
Ivan Ramiro Sosa – Leaves Androni-Sidermec, joins Trek-Segafredo
Dylan Teuns – Leaves BMC Racing, joins Bahrain-Merida
Tejay van Garderen – Leaves BMC Racing, joins EF Education First-Drapac
Classics riders
Alberto Bettiol – Leaves BMC Racing, joins EF Education First-Drapac
Jens Debusschere – Leaves Lotto-Soudal, joins Katusha-Alpecin
Jempy Drucker – Leaves BMC Racing, joins Bora-Hansgrohe
Enrico Gasparotto – Leaves Bahrain-Merida, joins Dimension Data
Oscar Gatto – Leaves Astana, joins Bora-Hansgrohe
Jürgen Roelandts – Leaves BMC Racing, joins Movistar
Niki Terpstra – Leaves Quick-Step Floors, joins Direct Energie
Mike Teunissen – Leaves Sunweb, joins LottoNL-Jumbo
Michael Valgren – Leaves Astana Pro Team, joins Dimension Data
Sprinters
Caleb Ewan – Leaves Mitchelton-Scott, joins Lotto-Soudal
André Greipel – Leaves Lotto-Soudal, joins Fortuneo-Samsic
Moreno Hofland – Leaves Lotto-Soudal, joins EF Education First-Drapac
Rouleurs and TT specialists
Enrico Battaglin – Leaves LottoNL-Jumbo, joins Katusha-Alpecin
Matthias Brändle – Leaves Trek-Segafredo, joins Israel Cycling Academy
Damiano Caruso – Leaves BMC Racing, joins Bahrain-Merida
Simon Geschke – Leaves Sunweb, joins BMC Racing/CCC
Tanel Kangert – Leaves Astana, joins EF Education First-Drapac
Stefan Küng – Leaves BMC Racing, joins Groupama-FDJ
Serge Pauwels – Leaves Dimension Data, joins BMC Racing/CCC
Arthur Vichot – Leaves Groupama-FDJ, joins Vital Concept Cycling Club