Who is riding where? 2019 team transfer roundup

Richie Porte, who won this year's Tour de Suisse with BMC Racing, is headed to Trek-Segafredo next season. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images

It’s transfer season in the pro peloton, which means riders are signing contracts left and right for 2019. Plenty of big names have already announced their plans for the coming year.

To help you keep track of all the action, we’ve compiled a list of notable riders changing kit this offseason. This is not meant to be an exhaustive list — apologies to most of the Continental riders changing teams, and a few of those in the top divisions too — but we’ll keep it up to date with the high-profile moves as transfer season rolls on this fall.

Climbers/GC contenders

Brent Bookwalter – Leaves BMC Racing, joins Mitchelton-Scott

Rohan Dennis – Leaves BMC Racing, joins Bahrain-Merida

Ion Izagirre – Leaves Bahrain-Merida, joins Astana Pro Team

Gorka Izagirre – Leaves Bahrain-Merida, joins Astana Pro Team

Roman Kreuziger – Leaves Mitchelton-Scott, joins Dimension Data

Gavin Mannion – Leaves UnitedHealthcare, joins Rally Cycling

Daniel Navarro – Leaves Cofidis, joins Katusha-Alpecin

Richie Porte – Leaves BMC Racing, joins Trek-Segafredo

Nicolas Roche – Leaves BMC Racing, joins Sunweb

Pierre Rolland – Leaves EF Education First-Drapac, joins Vital Concept Cycling Club

Ivan Ramiro Sosa – Leaves Androni-Sidermec, joins Trek-Segafredo

Dylan Teuns – Leaves BMC Racing, joins Bahrain-Merida

Tejay van Garderen – Leaves BMC Racing, joins EF Education First-Drapac

Classics riders

Alberto Bettiol – Leaves BMC Racing, joins EF Education First-Drapac

Jens Debusschere – Leaves Lotto-Soudal, joins Katusha-Alpecin

Jempy Drucker – Leaves BMC Racing, joins Bora-Hansgrohe

Enrico Gasparotto – Leaves Bahrain-Merida, joins Dimension Data

Oscar Gatto – Leaves Astana, joins Bora-Hansgrohe

Jürgen Roelandts – Leaves BMC Racing, joins Movistar

Niki Terpstra – Leaves Quick-Step Floors, joins Direct Energie

Mike Teunissen – Leaves Sunweb, joins LottoNL-Jumbo

Michael Valgren – Leaves Astana Pro Team, joins Dimension Data

Sprinters

Caleb Ewan – Leaves Mitchelton-Scott, joins Lotto-Soudal

André Greipel – Leaves Lotto-Soudal, joins Fortuneo-Samsic

Moreno Hofland – Leaves Lotto-Soudal, joins EF Education First-Drapac

Rouleurs and TT specialists

Enrico Battaglin – Leaves LottoNL-Jumbo, joins Katusha-Alpecin

Matthias Brändle – Leaves Trek-Segafredo, joins Israel Cycling Academy

Damiano Caruso – Leaves BMC Racing, joins Bahrain-Merida

Simon Geschke – Leaves Sunweb, joins BMC Racing/CCC

Tanel Kangert – Leaves Astana, joins EF Education First-Drapac

Stefan Küng – Leaves BMC Racing, joins Groupama-FDJ

Serge Pauwels – Leaves Dimension Data, joins BMC Racing/CCC

Arthur Vichot – Leaves Groupama-FDJ, joins Vital Concept Cycling Club