Ex-pro David Millar will challenge Italian Gianni Bugno who has held presidency at the CPA cyclists' union for eight years.

Retired pro David Millar is throwing his hat into the ring as a candidate for president of the CPA, the international cyclists’ union.

The 41-year-old Scot announced the news in a press release on Thursday.

“It is time for riders to take their rightful seat at the governance table and play a meaningful role in deciding the rules of their game, and how their sport grows,” Millar said via the release.

Former Italian pro Gianni Bugno has been the president of the CPA since 2010. Millar is hoping to defeat the incumbent when elections take place on September 27, during the UCI Road World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria.

Millar spent more than a decade in the pro peloton, spending the majority of his career with the Cofidis and Slipstream teams. Known as an excellent time trialist, he won stages across all three grand tours. He was banned for two years in 2004 after admitting to EPO use and became a vocal anti-doping proponent upon his return to competition.

Millar retired in 2014, and has since split time coaching, heading up his clothing and bike company, and as a commentator for British cycling broadcasts. He has also consulted with the CPA on establishing new rider safety rules.

“During my career and since my retirement as a rider, I have represented athletes at WADA, national anti-doping organizations, the UCI, and at CPA meetings. After discussions with riders of all nationalities in the peloton I know there is a demand — and now an opportunity — to make the CPA a vibrant, positive force going forwards,” Millar said.

The CPA is currently the sport’s central international union for pro cyclists, but recent years have seen growing dissent among riders, with some criticizing the CPA for lacking meaningful power within the sport. Over the course of the last year, a new union for female riders — The Cyclists Alliance — has emerged, while both the Dutch and Belgian national unions have pulled out of the CPA.

Millar’s statements point to a desire to increase the efficacy of the organization.

“My mission is to make the peloton the most solid and respected part of professional cycling because it’s the racers that matter,” Millar said. “They deserve to be looked after and protected and, above all, educated.”