It is unclear if Hincapie Racing will be able to continue in 2019 as the team searches for funding.

Yet another American pro cycling team is in jeopardy ahead of the 2019 season as Holowesko-Citadel confirmed Monday that it had missed the UCI’s deadline to renew its Pro Continental team license.

A statement on the team website said that the Hincapie Racing organization was seeking more funding to support the program going forward. The statement did confirm that Arapahoe Resources and BMC Switzerland would remain on board as sponsors for 2019.

The team began in 2012 and last year made a big step up from Continental to the Pro Continental level.

That move up in 2018 was made possible by an infusion of cash from new sponsor Arapaho Resources. The Pro Continental status enabled Holowesko-Citadel to race at the Amgen Tour of California. John Murphy and Miguel Bryon each earned the team its best results at that race, fifth on stages 5 and 7, respectively.

The Hincapie Racing organization has had success developing young talents. WorldTour riders Toms Skujins, Larry Warbasse, Dion Smith, and Joey Rosskopf all raced with the team prior to racing at the WorldTour level.

Although Hincapie Racing is hopeful to continue next season, fellow Pro Continental team UnitedHealthcare is expected to cease operations at the end of 2018. Continental team Silber out of Canada will also disband, and the venerable Jelly Belly team, also Continental level, may not carry on in 2019.