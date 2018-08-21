Simon Yates to lead Mitchelton-Scott at Vuelta

Simon Yates wins stage 7 at the Tour de Pologne. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Mitchelton-Scott confirmed Tuesday that both Adam and Simon Yates will make the start at the upcoming Vuelta a España. The Australian team announced its official roster for the race on Tuesday with the Yates twins headlining the squad.

According to a team release, Simon Yates will get the leadership nod, with Adam and a number of other climbing talents riding in support.

Simon Yates claimed three stage wins at the Giro d’Italia and spent several days in the race lead, looking untouchable in the first two weeks of the race before cracking in the third and tumbling out of the top 10 overall. He recently rode to a stage victory and second overall at the Tour of Poland.

Adam Yates started the Tour de France this July with high hopes for the overall after a strong showing at the Critérium du Dauphiné, but dropped out of GC contention early on in the race.

Mitchelton-Scott will also have Matteo Trentin in the mix hunting for stage victories in Spain. The Italian was far and away the most successful sprinter at the 2017 Vuelta, racking up a whopping four stage wins.

“The idea is to manage our resources,” said sport director Julian Dean. “Obviously now with eight riders it takes a little bit more juggling, but we’ve certainly got enough talent and racing nous to look for opportunities without spending too much energy to keep our options open for stage wins and complete the GC support roles.”

Michael Albasini, Jack Haig, Alexander Edmondson, Damien Howson, and Luka Mezgec round out the Vuelta selection for Mitchelton-Scott