Mollema headlines Trek-Segafredo Vuelta squad

Bauke Mollema in stage 17 of the 2018 Tour de France. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Trek-Segafredo will feature climber Bauke Mollema and a cast of stage-hunters at the upcoming Vuelta a España. The team unveiled its lineup for the final grand tour of the season on Monday.

“We are coming to the Vuelta with big goals, but goals that we believe we have a very good chance of achieving,” sport director Yaroslav Popovych said via a team press release.

Mollema headlines the team’s aspirations for the mountain stages. He has notched four grand tour top 10s in his career and also won a stage at the 2013 Vuelta. This year’s Vuelta will be the second grand tour of the season for Mollema, who rode the Tour de France this July.

Although the Trek press release pointed to Mollema as a potential factor in the overall battle in Spain, with Popovych saying a top five was a realistic goal, Mollema downplayed his ambitions in that department.

“GC is not my goal this Vuelta,” the 31-year-old Dutchman said via Twitter this week.

Beyond Mollema, Trek will look to two-time Giro d’Italia points champ Giacomo Nizzolo for the sprints. It will mark the first grand tour appearance for the former Italian national champ — who has battled knee issues for two seasons — since he pulled out of the Giro midway through the race last year.

Gianluca Brambilla, Fabio Felline, and Matthias Brändle will provide Trek with other strong stage-hunting options, with American Kiel Reijnen, veteran Markel Irizar, and grand tour debutant Nicola Conci rounding out the roster.