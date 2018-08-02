Vintage Leadville video: What could go wrong?!

In less than two weeks, I’ll ride into the unknown, early in the morning, more than 10,000 feet above sea level at the Leadville 100 mountain bike race. And I’ll do it aboard a bike as old as I am.

I am riding a 1983 Specialized Stumpjumper at the Leadville 100. Why? To prove that you don’t need the latest technology to have fun mountain biking.

However, after riding this old bike and making plans for the 100-mile race on August 11, I started to worry. What could go wrong? Well, a lot of things could go wrong. The biggest concern that might keep me from finishing: flat tires … lots of flat tires.

So, in this video, I explain all of the precautions I am taking to avoid flats and also repair them if (or when) they happen at Leadville.

Read the story behind the bike I’m riding >>