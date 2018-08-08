Vintage Leadville video #3: Five best mountain bike innovations

In less than two weeks, I’ll ride into the unknown, early in the morning, more than 10,000 feet above sea level at the Leadville 100 mountain bike race. And I’ll do it aboard a bike as old as I am.

I am riding a 1983 Specialized Stumpjumper at the Leadville 100. Why? To prove that you don’t need the latest technology to have fun mountain biking.

But over the last few weeks, I found myself missing some of the modern gear that makes bikes a lot more fun (and comfortable) these days. So, here is my list of the top-five best mountain bike innovations that I’ll wish I had around mile 80 at Leadville.

