VeloNews Show: Why Tour of Utah has staying power

More episodes of the VeloNews Show VN Show: Was the 2018 Tour a good race for fans? The 2018 Tour de France is over — did we cycling fans win this July? Were we rewarded with an exciting race?

Editor’s note: This VeloNews Show includes footage from YouTube/inCycle, YouTube/VelonCC, YouTube/USA Pro Challenge, YouTube/Tour of Utah, YouTube/Colorado Classic, Casey B. Gibson, and Getty Images/Velo Collection.

We are in the midst of two weeks of high-altitude racing here on American soil with the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah followed by the Colorado Classic.

So many North American stage races have failed to last in this late-summer time slot. Why does Tour of Utah survive? We examine the keys to its success.

Plus, we check in on Tour champ Geraint Thomas after his big win in France. Should he keep celebrating?

All that and more on this episode of the VeloNews Show.