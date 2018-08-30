VeloNews Show: Golden opportunities at La Vuelta

The Vuelta a España is a perfect opportunity for thirsty teams to break their WorldTour win drought. Two such squads did just that in stages 4 and 5. We analyze the breakaway wins and how they can turn around a disappointing season.

Also, transfer season is underway. We’ve got takes on three key moves: Richie Porte to Trek-Segafredo, Tejay van Garderen to EF Education First-Drapac, and Andre Greipel to Fortuneo-Samsic. Wait, what? Greipel, who has won more races than any other active rider in the peloton, is headed to a lowly French Pro Continental team? We explain.

All that and more (like the catchy Vuelta theme song) on this episode of the VeloNews Show.