Breck Epic video: Into the wild on stage 2

Breck Epic stage 2 was everything that Sunday’s rain-shortened stage was not. With perfectly clear blue skies greeting the 425 mountain bikers Monday morning, the six-day race headed out to the Colorado Trail, dropping down into the sagebrush valley toward Keystone.

In the pro men’s race, Jeremiah Bishop (Canyon-Topeak) won his second stage in a row, extending his lead over Jamey Driscoll (Pivot), who was second on the stage. Levi Kurlander (Orange Seal) moved into third overall after Fernando Riveros (Construction Zone) lost a cleat on his right shoe in the last 10 miles of racing.

The women’s pro race was far more dramatic. Stage 1 winner and national marathon champion Amy Beisel (Orange Seal) was on her way to another victory when she clipped a tree about five miles from the finish and went over the bars. She broke her collarbone but carried on to win the stage anyway. However, she’s out of the race and will get surgery Wednesday.

This leaves Carla Williams (Joe’s Bike Shop) in the overall lead, well ahead of Katrina Engelsted (Boulder Cycle Sport).

Further back in the field, another rider crashed high on the Colorado Trail in one of the 42-mile route’s most remote zones. Four fellow riders stopped to help as emergency services were called in. Other riders that passed by left the injured rider with their jackets and arm warmers to keep him warm. He was rescued by Summit County Search and Rescue later that afternoon.

“This race is an opportunity for us to be at our best, whether that’s athletically, philosophically, whatever,” said race director Mike McCormack at the evening briefing, praising the four riders who stopped to render aid.

Check out the Breck Epic website for more >>