  1. VeloNews / Race Report / Van Garderen leads BMC podium sweep in Tour of Utah prologue

Van Garderen leads BMC podium sweep in Tour of Utah prologue

By Chris Case • Updated
Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) took the Tour of Utah prologue win, and with it the lead in the stage race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson

Tejay van Garderen led a BMC Racing podium sweep on Monday during the prologue time trial at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah. The American covered the 5.3 kilometer course in 6:27 to finish ahead of U.S. time trial champion Joey Rosskopf and teammate Tom Bohli.

After starting last, van Garderen quickly established a pace that put him amongst the contenders for the stage win. He set the fastest time at the turnaround, then continued to push on the descent to the finish, besting Rosskopf by 3.76 seconds and Bohli by 5.51 seconds. Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo) was the first non-BMC rider in fourth, 6.51 seconds down.

“Pacing was certainly important today,” said van Garderen, who is racing in Utah for the first time since 2011. “You started out uphill and the roads were wide so it was a little deceiving. I think the gradient was higher than people expected which meant that you had to over-pace and then try to recover a little bit on the downhill then over-pace again on the way out before you were basically screaming at 75km/h all the way to the finish. On a course like this, you don’t want to blow up but at the same time, you want to gauge your effort well.”

Rosskopf, the reigning national time trial champion, described the short effort, which saw riders tackle an out-and-back course which steadily rose for the first 2km before a short descent to the turnaround, as “violent.”

“Today’s race was a pretty violent effort as you were going as hard as you could on the climbs but then barely pedalling on the descents. It wasn’t your normal pacing strategy so there was plenty to think about out there today even though it was such a short course.”

Van Garderen came to Utah fresh off the Tour de France, where his GC hopes were dashed on the same stage 9 that saw his team leader, Richie Porte, abandon the race with a broken clavicle. The American crashed twice in the cobbled stage to Roubaix, ending any hope for a high overall placing after he lost more than six minutes.

After the Tour, he said, he did a couple of three-hour rides while the rest of his training was simply recovery rides.

The Larry H.Miller Tour of Utah Prologue Results

RankNameTeamTime
1VAN GARDEREN TejayBMC Racing Team6:27
2ROSSKOPF JoeyBMC Racing Team0:04
3BOHLI TomBMC Racing Team0:06
4POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo0:07
5EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo0:11
6TVETCOV SergheiUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
7BROWN NathanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
8MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:12
9HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling,,
10CLARKE WilliamTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
11BOUWMAN KoenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo0:13
12DOMBROWSKI JoeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
13MANNION GavinUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
14CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
15JARAMILLO Daniel AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:14
16SIMPSON GeorgeElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
17WOODS MichaelTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
18HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott0:15
19BOOKWALTER BrentBMC Racing Team,,
20ROBERGE AdamSilber Pro Cycling,,
21CANTY BrendanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
22REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
23PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy0:17
24MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
25KUSS SeppTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
26STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo,,
27HERMANS BenIsrael Cycling Academy,,
28CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo0:18
29BRITTON RobRally Cycling,,
30REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon0:19
31MURPHY KyleRally Cycling,,
32ELLSAY NigelRally Cycling0:20
33HECHT GageAevolo,,
34GOMEZ BryanHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
35PHILIPSEN JasperHagens Berman Axeon,,
36WILLIAMS TylerIsrael Cycling Academy,,
37COTÉ Pier-AndréSilber Pro Cycling0:21
38ACEVEDO Janier AlexisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
39MASBOURIAN NicolasSilber Pro Cycling,,
40MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott,,
41PICCOLI JamesElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
42ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling,,
43FRANKINY KilianBMC Racing Team,,
44HOEHN AlexAevolo0:22
45LYONS AngusMobius-BridgeLane0:23
46BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon,,
47JEAN ÉmileSilber Pro Cycling0:24
48BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott,,
49COMPANIONI RubenHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
50POWER RobertMitchelton-Scott,,
51BASSETTI SamElevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:25
52VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo,,
53BURKE JackJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
54WOLFE BenJelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:26
55MCGEOUGH CormacJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
56HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
57FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
58EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo0:27
59WYNANTS MaartenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
60EISENHART TaylorHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
61CHEYNE JordanElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
62SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
63SANTAROMITA IvanNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini0:28
64CIMA ImerioNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini0:29
65SHELDEN TaylorJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
66CHRETIEN Charles-etienneSilber Pro Cycling0:30
67SCHMITT MorganHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
68OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
69MAGNER TyRally Cycling,,
70CLARKE JonathanUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:31
71ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon,,
72CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
73SANCHEZ BrayanHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
74RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo,,
75ISLAS LOPEZ FernandoAevolo,,
76COYLE JesseMobius-BridgeLane0:32
77RAST GregoryTrek - Segafredo,,
78EASTER Griffin303Project,,
79PATE DannyRally Cycling,,
80ZIJLAARD MaikelHagens Berman Axeon0:33
81VANDALE DanickSilber Pro Cycling0:34
82RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon,,
83OVETT FreddyBMC Racing Team,,
84NEWKIRK Isaiah303Project,,
85KRASILNIKAU AndreiHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
86CIMA DamianoNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini0:35
87LEWIS JoeHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
88MARANGONI AlanNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini,,
89BACA Tony303Project0:36
90EVANS AlexanderBMC Racing Team,,
91SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy0:37
92HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo,,
93SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy,,
94MAWDITT LionelJelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:38
95ORONTE EmersonRally Cycling,,
96DE LUNA Flavio303Project,,
97BROWN JonathanHagens Berman Axeon,,
98BROWN ConnorMobius-BridgeLane0:39
99RODRÍGUEZ José AlfredoElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
100FONT MAS Bernat303Project0:41
101CARMAN BenMobius-BridgeLane,,
102GERVAIS LaurentAevolo0:42
103LIVINGSTONE PeterMobius-BridgeLane0:43
104HATSUYAMA ShoNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini0:44
105HAIDET LanceAevolo0:47
106DIDIER LaurentTrek - Segafredo0:48
107HAEDO Lucas SebastianUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
108EASTER Cullen303Project,,
109FINSTERWALD RussellMobius-BridgeLane0:49
110AVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy0:50
111HOWES AlexTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
112RAVELO Cristhian 303Project0:54
113PONZI SimoneNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini0:57
114LEMUS LuisIsrael Cycling Academy,,
115MCCULLOCH BrianElevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:58
116CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott1:00
117MURTAGH ConorMobius-BridgeLane1:07
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN GARDEREN TejayBMC Racing Team6:27
2ROSSKOPF JoeyBMC Racing Team0:04
3BOHLI TomBMC Racing Team0:06
4POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo0:07
5EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo0:11
6TVETCOV SergheiUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
7BROWN NathanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
8MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:12
9HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling,,
10CLARKE WilliamTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
11BOUWMAN KoenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo0:13
12DOMBROWSKI JoeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
13MANNION GavinUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
14CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
15JARAMILLO Daniel AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:14
16SIMPSON GeorgeElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
17WOODS MichaelTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
18HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott0:15
19BOOKWALTER BrentBMC Racing Team,,
20ROBERGE AdamSilber Pro Cycling,,
21CANTY BrendanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
22REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
23PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy0:17
24MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
25KUSS SeppTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
26STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo,,
27HERMANS BenIsrael Cycling Academy,,
28CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo0:18
29BRITTON RobRally Cycling,,
30REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon0:19
31MURPHY KyleRally Cycling,,
32ELLSAY NigelRally Cycling0:20
33HECHT GageAevolo,,
34GOMEZ BryanHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
35PHILIPSEN JasperHagens Berman Axeon,,
36WILLIAMS TylerIsrael Cycling Academy,,
37COTÉ Pier-AndréSilber Pro Cycling0:21
38ACEVEDO Janier AlexisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
39MASBOURIAN NicolasSilber Pro Cycling,,
40MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott,,
41PICCOLI JamesElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
42ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling,,
43FRANKINY KilianBMC Racing Team,,
44HOEHN AlexAevolo0:22
45LYONS AngusMobius-BridgeLane0:23
46BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon,,
47JEAN ÉmileSilber Pro Cycling0:24
48BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott,,
49COMPANIONI RubenHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
50POWER RobertMitchelton-Scott,,
51BASSETTI SamElevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:25
52VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo,,
53BURKE JackJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
54WOLFE BenJelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:26
55MCGEOUGH CormacJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
56HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
57FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
58EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo0:27
59WYNANTS MaartenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
60EISENHART TaylorHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
61CHEYNE JordanElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
62SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
63SANTAROMITA IvanNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini0:28
64CIMA ImerioNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini0:29
65SHELDEN TaylorJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
66CHRETIEN Charles-etienneSilber Pro Cycling0:30
67SCHMITT MorganHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
68OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
69MAGNER TyRally Cycling,,
70CLARKE JonathanUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:31
71ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon,,
72CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
73SANCHEZ BrayanHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
74RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo,,
75ISLAS LOPEZ FernandoAevolo,,
76COYLE JesseMobius-BridgeLane0:32
77RAST GregoryTrek - Segafredo,,
78EASTER Griffin303Project,,
79PATE DannyRally Cycling,,
80ZIJLAARD MaikelHagens Berman Axeon0:33
81VANDALE DanickSilber Pro Cycling0:34
82RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon,,
83OVETT FreddyBMC Racing Team,,
84NEWKIRK Isaiah303Project,,
85KRASILNIKAU AndreiHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
86CIMA DamianoNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini0:35
87LEWIS JoeHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
88MARANGONI AlanNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini,,
89BACA Tony303Project0:36
90EVANS AlexanderBMC Racing Team,,
91SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy0:37
92HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo,,
93SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy,,
94MAWDITT LionelJelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:38
95ORONTE EmersonRally Cycling,,
96DE LUNA Flavio303Project,,
97BROWN JonathanHagens Berman Axeon,,
98BROWN ConnorMobius-BridgeLane0:39
99RODRÍGUEZ José AlfredoElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
100FONT MAS Bernat303Project0:41
101CARMAN BenMobius-BridgeLane,,
102GERVAIS LaurentAevolo0:42
103LIVINGSTONE PeterMobius-BridgeLane0:43
104HATSUYAMA ShoNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini0:44
105HAIDET LanceAevolo0:47
106DIDIER LaurentTrek - Segafredo0:48
107HAEDO Lucas SebastianUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
108EASTER Cullen303Project,,
109FINSTERWALD RussellMobius-BridgeLane0:49
110AVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy0:50
111HOWES AlexTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
112RAVELO Cristhian 303Project0:54
113PONZI SimoneNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini0:57
114LEMUS LuisIsrael Cycling Academy,,
115MCCULLOCH BrianElevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:58
116CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott1:00
117MURTAGH ConorMobius-BridgeLane1:07
RankNameTime
1BMC Racing Team19:31
2Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:26
4Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
5Rally Cycling0:39
6Trek - Segafredo0:40
7Israel Cycling Academy0:44
8Silber Pro Cycling0:47
9Mitchelton-Scott0:50
10Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
11Hagens Berman Axeon0:52
12Aevolo0:57
13Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1:01
14Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:07
15Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini1:22
16Mobius-BridgeLane1:24
17303Project1:32
RankNameTeamTime
1POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo6:34
2EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo0:04
3ROBERGE AdamSilber Pro Cycling0:08
4MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo0:10
5CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo0:11
6REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon0:12
7HECHT GageAevolo0:13
8PHILIPSEN JasperHagens Berman Axeon,,
9COTÉ Pier-AndréSilber Pro Cycling0:14
10ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling,,
11HOEHN AlexAevolo0:15
12LYONS AngusMobius-BridgeLane0:16
13BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon,,
14VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo0:18
15MCGEOUGH CormacJelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:19
16HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
17CIMA ImerioNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini0:22
18CHRETIEN Charles-etienneSilber Pro Cycling0:23
19ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon0:24
20RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo,,
21ISLAS LOPEZ FernandoAevolo,,
22ZIJLAARD MaikelHagens Berman Axeon0:26
23RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon0:27
24EVANS AlexanderBMC Racing Team0:29
25HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo0:30
26BROWN JonathanHagens Berman Axeon0:31
27BROWN ConnorMobius-BridgeLane0:32
28RODRÍGUEZ José AlfredoElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
29GERVAIS LaurentAevolo0:35
30LIVINGSTONE PeterMobius-BridgeLane0:36
31HAIDET LanceAevolo0:40
32CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott0:53

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Related Articles