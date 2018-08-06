Van Garderen leads BMC podium sweep in Tour of Utah prologue

Tejay van Garderen led a BMC Racing podium sweep on Monday during the prologue time trial at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah. The American covered the 5.3 kilometer course in 6:27 to finish ahead of U.S. time trial champion Joey Rosskopf and teammate Tom Bohli.
After starting last, van Garderen quickly established a pace that put him amongst the contenders for the stage win. He set the fastest time at the turnaround, then continued to push on the descent to the finish, besting Rosskopf by 3.76 seconds and Bohli by 5.51 seconds. Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo) was the first non-BMC rider in fourth, 6.51 seconds down.
“Pacing was certainly important today,” said van Garderen, who is racing in Utah for the first time since 2011. “You started out uphill and the roads were wide so it was a little deceiving. I think the gradient was higher than people expected which meant that you had to over-pace and then try to recover a little bit on the downhill then over-pace again on the way out before you were basically screaming at 75km/h all the way to the finish. On a course like this, you don’t want to blow up but at the same time, you want to gauge your effort well.”
Rosskopf, the reigning national time trial champion, described the short effort, which saw riders tackle an out-and-back course which steadily rose for the first 2km before a short descent to the turnaround, as “violent.”
“Today’s race was a pretty violent effort as you were going as hard as you could on the climbs but then barely pedalling on the descents. It wasn’t your normal pacing strategy so there was plenty to think about out there today even though it was such a short course.”
Van Garderen came to Utah fresh off the Tour de France, where his GC hopes were dashed on the same stage 9 that saw his team leader, Richie Porte, abandon the race with a broken clavicle. The American crashed twice in the cobbled stage to Roubaix, ending any hope for a high overall placing after he lost more than six minutes.
After the Tour, he said, he did a couple of three-hour rides while the rest of his training was simply recovery rides.
The Larry H.Miller Tour of Utah Prologue Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|BMC Racing Team
|6:27
|2
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04
|3
|BOHLI Tom
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06
|4
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07
|5
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11
|6
|TVETCOV Serghei
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|7
|BROWN Nathan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|8
|MCCABE Travis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:12
|9
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|10
|CLARKE William
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|11
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13
|12
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|13
|MANNION Gavin
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|14
|CARTHY Hugh
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|15
|JARAMILLO Daniel Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:14
|16
|SIMPSON George
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|17
|WOODS Michael
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|18
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15
|19
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|20
|ROBERGE Adam
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|21
|CANTY Brendan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|22
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|23
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17
|24
|MAAS Jan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|25
|KUSS Sepp
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|26
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|27
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|28
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:18
|29
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|30
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:19
|31
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|32
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally Cycling
|0:20
|33
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|,,
|34
|GOMEZ Bryan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|35
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|36
|WILLIAMS Tyler
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|37
|COTÉ Pier-André
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:21
|38
|ACEVEDO Janier Alexis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|39
|MASBOURIAN Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|40
|MEYER Cameron
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|41
|PICCOLI James
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|42
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|43
|FRANKINY Kilian
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|44
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|0:22
|45
|LYONS Angus
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|0:23
|46
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|47
|JEAN Émile
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:24
|48
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|49
|COMPANIONI Ruben
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|50
|POWER Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|51
|BASSETTI Sam
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:25
|52
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|,,
|53
|BURKE Jack
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|54
|WOLFE Ben
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:26
|55
|MCGEOUGH Cormac
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|56
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|57
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|58
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:27
|59
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|60
|EISENHART Taylor
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|61
|CHEYNE Jordan
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|62
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|63
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|0:28
|64
|CIMA Imerio
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|0:29
|65
|SHELDEN Taylor
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|66
|CHRETIEN Charles-etienne
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:30
|67
|SCHMITT Morgan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|68
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|69
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|70
|CLARKE Jonathan
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:31
|71
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|72
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|73
|SANCHEZ Brayan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|74
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|75
|ISLAS LOPEZ Fernando
|Aevolo
|,,
|76
|COYLE Jesse
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|0:32
|77
|RAST Gregory
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|78
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|,,
|79
|PATE Danny
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|80
|ZIJLAARD Maikel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:33
|81
|VANDALE Danick
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:34
|82
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|83
|OVETT Freddy
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|84
|NEWKIRK Isaiah
|303Project
|,,
|85
|KRASILNIKAU Andrei
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|86
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|0:35
|87
|LEWIS Joe
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|88
|MARANGONI Alan
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|,,
|89
|BACA Tony
|303Project
|0:36
|90
|EVANS Alexander
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|91
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:37
|92
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|,,
|93
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|94
|MAWDITT Lionel
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:38
|95
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|96
|DE LUNA Flavio
|303Project
|,,
|97
|BROWN Jonathan
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|98
|BROWN Connor
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|0:39
|99
|RODRÍGUEZ José Alfredo
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|100
|FONT MAS Bernat
|303Project
|0:41
|101
|CARMAN Ben
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|,,
|102
|GERVAIS Laurent
|Aevolo
|0:42
|103
|LIVINGSTONE Peter
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|0:43
|104
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|0:44
|105
|HAIDET Lance
|Aevolo
|0:47
|106
|DIDIER Laurent
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:48
|107
|HAEDO Lucas Sebastian
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|108
|EASTER Cullen
|303Project
|,,
|109
|FINSTERWALD Russell
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|0:49
|110
|AVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:50
|111
|HOWES Alex
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|112
|RAVELO Cristhian
|303Project
|0:54
|113
|PONZI Simone
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|0:57
|114
|LEMUS Luis
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|115
|MCCULLOCH Brian
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:58
|116
|CHAVES Brayan
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:00
|117
|MURTAGH Conor
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|1:07
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6:34
|2
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04
|3
|ROBERGE Adam
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08
|4
|MAAS Jan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10
|5
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:11
|6
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:12
|7
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|0:13
|8
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|9
|COTÉ Pier-André
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14
|10
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|11
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|0:15
|12
|LYONS Angus
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|0:16
|13
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|14
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|0:18
|15
|MCGEOUGH Cormac
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:19
|16
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|17
|CIMA Imerio
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|0:22
|18
|CHRETIEN Charles-etienne
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:23
|19
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:24
|20
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|21
|ISLAS LOPEZ Fernando
|Aevolo
|,,
|22
|ZIJLAARD Maikel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:26
|23
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:27
|24
|EVANS Alexander
|BMC Racing Team
|0:29
|25
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|0:30
|26
|BROWN Jonathan
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:31
|27
|BROWN Connor
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|0:32
|28
|RODRÍGUEZ José Alfredo
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|29
|GERVAIS Laurent
|Aevolo
|0:35
|30
|LIVINGSTONE Peter
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|0:36
|31
|HAIDET Lance
|Aevolo
|0:40
|32
|CHAVES Brayan
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:53
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.