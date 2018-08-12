Utah stage 6: Kuss wins final stage and takes overall victory in Park City

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) continued his stunning run of form with a spectacular victory on the sixth and final stage of the 2018 Tour of Utah on Sunday. BMC’s Brent Bookwalter and Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott), who were close to catching Kuss in the final meters, finished second and third. Haig’s ride was good enough to move him from fifth to third place overall, while Israel Cycling Academy’s Ben Hermans finished 38-seconds back to hold on to his overall runner-up position.
The 126-kilometer final stage started and finished in Park City and featured a final climb up the steep Empire Pass, before a fast 8-kilometer descent to the finish line. A large breakaway got away early, but the LottoNL-Jumbo team of race leader Kuss held the gap to a small margin of roughly four minutes.
The gap was small enough that a group including Isiah Newkirk (303 Project) and Rally Cycling teammates Evan Huffman and Kyle Murphy attacked out of the peloton to bridge up to the break. Newkirk and Huffman blew up a few meters before making contact with the early break, while Murphy successfully made contact directly before the race hit the final climb up Empire Pass.
EF Education First-Drapac’s Nate Brown attacked while the break was on the lower slopes of the climb and quickly established a gap. Back in the peloton, Kuss found himself isolated from his LottoNL teammates. Haig attacked in an attempt to capitalize on the situation, but Kuss was able to follow the move with ease, while Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) dug deep to go with the duo.
However, Carthy found himself unable to follow the pace shortly after. After a few kilometers of following Haig, Kuss attacked to set off in hot pursuit of the lone leader Brown.
Kuss would quickly catch and drop Brown and continued to build his advantage over the chasers while pushing a massive gear to the summit of the climb. By the summit, Kuss held a 45-second lead on a revived Carthy and chasing Haig and Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly-Maxxis).
Kuss descended slowly down the rain-soaked descent, while Bookwalter was able to take risks to catch and pass the more cautious Carthy and Swirbul.
Kuss entered the final kilometer in downtown Park City with his overall race lead locked up, but the stage win was still on the line as Haig and Bookwalter were closing down on him on the uphill pitch to the finish line. However, Kuss dug deep to find the strength to hold them off as he crossed the line for his third stage win of the week and an impressive overall victory.
Kuss’s victory came in conjunction with an announcement that his LottoNL-Jumbo team was planning to take the young American sensation to the upcoming Vuelta a Espana.
The Larry H.Miller Tour of Utah Stage 6 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KUSS Sepp
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:09:22
|2
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08
|3
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|4
|CARTHY Hugh
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:27
|5
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:28
|6
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:38
|7
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:43
|8
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|1:14
|9
|BROWN Nathan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|10
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:15
|11
|BURKE Jack
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:18
|12
|WOODS Michael
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:48
|13
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:23
|14
|TVETCOV Serghei
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2:25
|15
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|BMC Racing Team
|3:26
|16
|EISENHART Taylor
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|3:40
|17
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:16
|18
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|4:50
|19
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|,,
|20
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:54
|21
|BACA Tony
|303Project
|5:02
|22
|LYONS Angus
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|5:25
|23
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|6:11
|24
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|25
|FRANKINY Kilian
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|26
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|6:25
|27
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|BMC Racing Team
|6:27
|28
|EVANS Alexander
|BMC Racing Team
|6:35
|29
|POWER Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|30
|DE LUNA Flavio
|303Project
|6:37
|31
|DIDIER Laurent
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|32
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|33
|SANCHEZ Brayan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|34
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|6:45
|35
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|6:48
|36
|JARAMILLO Daniel Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7:08
|37
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|7:13
|38
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|7:21
|39
|CHEYNE Jordan
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|7:32
|40
|MANNION Gavin
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7:39
|41
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|8:12
|42
|BROWN Connor
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|8:34
|43
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|8:55
|44
|MAWDITT Lionel
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|9:26
|45
|CANTY Brendan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|46
|FONT MAS Bernat
|303Project
|9:28
|47
|ROBERGE Adam
|Silber Pro Cycling
|10:03
|48
|HAIDET Lance
|Aevolo
|,,
|49
|JEAN Émile
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|50
|CHRETIEN Charles-etienne
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|51
|MCCABE Travis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10:43
|52
|EASTER Cullen
|303Project
|,,
|53
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|11:36
|54
|KRASILNIKAU Andrei
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|12:07
|55
|LIVINGSTONE Peter
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|12:21
|56
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|57
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13:06
|58
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|59
|WILLIAMS Tyler
|Israel Cycling Academy
|13:07
|60
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally Cycling
|13:26
|61
|COMPANIONI Ruben
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|14:45
|62
|SCHMITT Morgan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|63
|MCCULLOCH Brian
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|14:49
|64
|LEMUS Luis
|Israel Cycling Academy
|14:56
|65
|PONZI Simone
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|16:34
|66
|CIMA Imerio
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|,,
|67
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|,,
|68
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16:44
|69
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|17:46
|70
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|71
|RAST Gregory
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:19
|72
|CHAVES Brayan
|Mitchelton-Scott
|18:34
|73
|MASBOURIAN Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|18:38
|74
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally Cycling
|18:40
|75
|CLARKE William
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|18:44
|76
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|18:47
|77
|SIMPSON George
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|18:56
|78
|MEYER Cameron
|Mitchelton-Scott
|19:19
|79
|MCGEOUGH Cormac
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|19:26
|80
|HAEDO Lucas Sebastian
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20:15
|81
|CLARKE Jonathan
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|82
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|20:41
|83
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|20:46
|84
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|85
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|21:23
|86
|BROWN Jonathan
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|87
|NEWKIRK Isaiah
|303Project
|,,
|88
|SHELDEN Taylor
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|21:26
|89
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|22:37
|90
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|91
|MAAS Jan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|92
|COYLE Jesse
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|,,
|93
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|94
|ZIJLAARD Maikel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|22:41
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KUSS Sepp
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|21:41:12
|2
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:09
|3
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:21
|4
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|BMC Racing Team
|2:39
|5
|CARTHY Hugh
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:42
|6
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:58
|7
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3:39
|8
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|3:57
|9
|WOODS Michael
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4:38
|10
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:50
|11
|BURKE Jack
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7:52
|12
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:02
|13
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8:25
|14
|TVETCOV Serghei
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8:27
|15
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|16
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|BMC Racing Team
|8:34
|17
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|13:29
|18
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|BMC Racing Team
|13:54
|19
|LYONS Angus
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|13:58
|20
|EISENHART Taylor
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|14:30
|21
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|15:21
|22
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|15:26
|23
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|15:54
|24
|BROWN Nathan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|17:13
|25
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|17:20
|26
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|17:37
|27
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|18:28
|28
|FRANKINY Kilian
|BMC Racing Team
|19:53
|29
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:04
|30
|JARAMILLO Daniel Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|21:54
|31
|MANNION Gavin
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|22:26
|32
|SANCHEZ Brayan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|24:48
|33
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:36
|34
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|28:35
|35
|POWER Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|33:05
|36
|EVANS Alexander
|BMC Racing Team
|33:19
|37
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|33:39
|38
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|33:45
|39
|LIVINGSTONE Peter
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|34:53
|40
|DE LUNA Flavio
|303Project
|36:53
|41
|BROWN Connor
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|38:20
|42
|EASTER Cullen
|303Project
|39:44
|43
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|41:36
|44
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally Cycling
|42:30
|45
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally Cycling
|43:55
|46
|FONT MAS Bernat
|303Project
|46:33
|47
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|46:39
|48
|CHEYNE Jordan
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|47:16
|49
|BACA Tony
|303Project
|52:03
|50
|NEWKIRK Isaiah
|303Project
|54:09
|51
|CANTY Brendan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|54:17
|52
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|54:35
|53
|MCCABE Travis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|54:43
|54
|MEYER Cameron
|Mitchelton-Scott
|56:23
|55
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|57:00
|56
|CHRETIEN Charles-etienne
|Silber Pro Cycling
|57:21
|57
|PONZI Simone
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|58:18
|58
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|58:57
|59
|MAWDITT Lionel
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:00:41
|60
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|1:01:02
|61
|DIDIER Laurent
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:01:19
|62
|MASBOURIAN Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|1:01:34
|63
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:03:07
|64
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally Cycling
|1:03:20
|65
|HAEDO Lucas Sebastian
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:05:25
|66
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:06:51
|67
|CHAVES Brayan
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:06:57
|68
|CIMA Imerio
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|1:07:24
|69
|COMPANIONI Ruben
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1:07:56
|70
|LEMUS Luis
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:07:58
|71
|CLARKE Jonathan
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:09
|72
|JEAN Émile
|Silber Pro Cycling
|1:09:15
|73
|BROWN Jonathan
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:09:27
|74
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:10:47
|75
|HAIDET Lance
|Aevolo
|1:11:30
|76
|ROBERGE Adam
|Silber Pro Cycling
|1:12:02
|77
|CLARKE William
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:13:29
|78
|WILLIAMS Tyler
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:14:07
|79
|KRASILNIKAU Andrei
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1:15:47
|80
|SIMPSON George
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|1:16:41
|81
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:16:58
|82
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:18:22
|83
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:18:38
|84
|MAAS Jan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:18:42
|85
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:18:52
|86
|SHELDEN Taylor
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:19:23
|87
|RAST Gregory
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:20:12
|88
|SCHMITT Morgan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1:23:17
|89
|MCCULLOCH Brian
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|1:24:16
|90
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:24:55
|91
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:25:49
|92
|MCGEOUGH Cormac
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:26:26
|93
|ZIJLAARD Maikel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:30:06
|94
|COYLE Jesse
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|1:37:49
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|21:45:09
|2
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:05
|3
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:28
|4
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|9:32
|5
|LYONS Angus
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|10:01
|6
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|11:24
|7
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|11:29
|8
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|13:23
|9
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:07
|10
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|24:38
|11
|EVANS Alexander
|BMC Racing Team
|29:22
|12
|LIVINGSTONE Peter
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|30:56
|13
|BROWN Connor
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|34:23
|14
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|42:42
|15
|CHRETIEN Charles-etienne
|Silber Pro Cycling
|53:24
|16
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|59:10
|17
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:02:54
|18
|CHAVES Brayan
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:03:00
|19
|CIMA Imerio
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|1:03:27
|20
|BROWN Jonathan
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:05:30
|21
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:06:50
|22
|HAIDET Lance
|Aevolo
|1:07:33
|23
|ROBERGE Adam
|Silber Pro Cycling
|1:08:05
|24
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:13:01
|25
|MAAS Jan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:14:45
|26
|MCGEOUGH Cormac
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:22:29
|27
|ZIJLAARD Maikel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:26:09
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MCCABE Travis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|55
|2
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|33
|3
|KUSS Sepp
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|4
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|BMC Racing Team
|28
|5
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|27
|6
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|7
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|8
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|14
|9
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|10
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|11
|EISENHART Taylor
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|10
|12
|WOODS Michael
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|13
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|10
|14
|CLARKE Jonathan
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|15
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|16
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|8
|17
|CARTHY Hugh
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|18
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|19
|JARAMILLO Daniel Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|20
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|21
|CIMA Imerio
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|6
|22
|TVETCOV Serghei
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|23
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|24
|SIMPSON George
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|5
|25
|BROWN Nathan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|26
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|27
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|28
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally Cycling
|3
|29
|PONZI Simone
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|3
|30
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally Cycling
|3
|31
|SHELDEN Taylor
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|32
|MCGEOUGH Cormac
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|33
|MANNION Gavin
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|34
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|35
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|BMC Racing Team
|1
|36
|FRANKINY Kilian
|BMC Racing Team
|1
|37
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|38
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|39
|DIDIER Laurent
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|40
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|41
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|42
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|KUSS Sepp
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|34
|2
|JARAMILLO Daniel Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|27
|3
|CARTHY Hugh
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|23
|4
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|5
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|16
|6
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Cycling Academy
|15
|7
|BACA Tony
|303Project
|13
|8
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|9
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|13
|10
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally Cycling
|12
|11
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|12
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|11
|13
|MAWDITT Lionel
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|14
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|9
|15
|FRANKINY Kilian
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|16
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|17
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|18
|CLARKE Jonathan
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|19
|WOODS Michael
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|20
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|6
|21
|SIMPSON George
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|6
|22
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|5
|23
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|5
|24
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|5
|25
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|26
|BROWN Nathan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|27
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|4
|28
|BURKE Jack
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|29
|DIDIER Laurent
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|30
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|BMC Racing Team
|2
|31
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|32
|SANCHEZ Brayan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|65:13:19
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|11:19
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:26
|4
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|33:27
|5
|Aevolo
|36:18
|6
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|43:06
|7
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|47:39
|8
|Rally Cycling
|48:03
|9
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:00:14
|10
|303Project
|1:12:07
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:15:28
|12
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|1:16:54
|13
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:16:55
|14
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1:27:43
|15
|Silber Pro Cycling
|1:39:01
|16
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|1:54:28
|17
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|2:12:20
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.