  1. VeloNews / Race Report / Utah stage 6: Kuss wins final stage and takes overall victory in Park City

Utah stage 6: Kuss wins final stage and takes overall victory in Park City

By VeloNews.com • Published
Sepp Kuss wins Stage 6 in Park City, his third stage win, and the yellow jersey. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) continued his stunning run of form with a spectacular victory on the sixth and final stage of the 2018 Tour of Utah on Sunday. BMC’s Brent Bookwalter and Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott), who were close to catching Kuss in the final meters, finished second and third. Haig’s ride was good enough to move him from fifth to third place overall, while Israel Cycling Academy’s Ben Hermans finished 38-seconds back to hold on to his overall runner-up position.

The 126-kilometer final stage started and finished in Park City and featured a final climb up the steep Empire Pass, before a fast 8-kilometer descent to the finish line. A large breakaway got away early, but the LottoNL-Jumbo team of race leader Kuss held the gap to a small margin of roughly four minutes.

The gap was small enough that a group including Isiah Newkirk (303 Project) and Rally Cycling teammates Evan Huffman and Kyle Murphy attacked out of the peloton to bridge up to the break. Newkirk and Huffman blew up a few meters before making contact with the early break, while Murphy successfully made contact directly before the race hit the final climb up Empire Pass.

EF Education First-Drapac’s Nate Brown attacked while the break was on the lower slopes of the climb and quickly established a gap. Back in the peloton, Kuss found himself isolated from his LottoNL teammates. Haig attacked in an attempt to capitalize on the situation, but Kuss was able to follow the move with ease, while Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) dug deep to go with the duo.

However, Carthy found himself unable to follow the pace shortly after. After a few kilometers of following Haig, Kuss attacked to set off in hot pursuit of the lone leader Brown.

Kuss would quickly catch and drop Brown and continued to build his advantage over the chasers while pushing a massive gear to the summit of the climb. By the summit, Kuss held a 45-second lead on a revived Carthy and chasing Haig and Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly-Maxxis).

Kuss descended slowly down the rain-soaked descent, while Bookwalter was able to take risks to catch and pass the more cautious Carthy and Swirbul.

Kuss entered the final kilometer in downtown Park City with his overall race lead locked up, but the stage win was still on the line as Haig and Bookwalter were closing down on him on the uphill pitch to the finish line. However, Kuss dug deep to find the strength to hold them off as he crossed the line for his third stage win of the week and an impressive overall victory.

Kuss’s victory came in conjunction with an announcement that his LottoNL-Jumbo team was planning to take the young American sensation to the upcoming Vuelta a Espana.

The Larry H.Miller Tour of Utah Stage 6 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1KUSS SeppTeam LottoNL-Jumbo3:09:22
2BOOKWALTER BrentBMC Racing Team0:08
3HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott,,
4CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:27
5SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:28
6HERMANS BenIsrael Cycling Academy0:38
7DOMBROWSKI JoeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:43
8VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo1:14
9BROWN NathanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
10CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:15
11BURKE JackJelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:18
12WOODS MichaelTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:48
13STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo2:23
14TVETCOV SergheiUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2:25
15ROSSKOPF JoeyBMC Racing Team3:26
16EISENHART TaylorHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources3:40
17POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo4:16
18BRITTON RobRally Cycling4:50
19HOEHN AlexAevolo,,
20EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo4:54
21BACA Tony303Project5:02
22LYONS AngusMobius-BridgeLane5:25
23ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling6:11
24RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo,,
25FRANKINY KilianBMC Racing Team,,
26ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon6:25
27VAN GARDEREN TejayBMC Racing Team6:27
28EVANS AlexanderBMC Racing Team6:35
29POWER RobertMitchelton-Scott,,
30DE LUNA Flavio303Project6:37
31DIDIER LaurentTrek - Segafredo,,
32BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon,,
33SANCHEZ BrayanHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
34FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling6:45
35SANTAROMITA IvanNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini6:48
36JARAMILLO Daniel AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7:08
37CIMA DamianoNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini7:13
38EASTER Griffin303Project7:21
39CHEYNE JordanElevate - KHS Pro Cycling7:32
40MANNION GavinUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7:39
41HECHT GageAevolo8:12
42BROWN ConnorMobius-BridgeLane8:34
43PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy8:55
44MAWDITT LionelJelly Belly p/b Maxxis9:26
45CANTY BrendanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
46FONT MAS Bernat303Project9:28
47ROBERGE AdamSilber Pro Cycling10:03
48HAIDET LanceAevolo,,
49JEAN ÉmileSilber Pro Cycling,,
50CHRETIEN Charles-etienneSilber Pro Cycling,,
51MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10:43
52EASTER Cullen303Project,,
53MURPHY KyleRally Cycling11:36
54KRASILNIKAU AndreiHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources12:07
55LIVINGSTONE PeterMobius-BridgeLane12:21
56CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
57OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo13:06
58PHILIPSEN JasperHagens Berman Axeon,,
59WILLIAMS TylerIsrael Cycling Academy13:07
60ORONTE EmersonRally Cycling13:26
61COMPANIONI RubenHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources14:45
62SCHMITT MorganHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
63MCCULLOCH BrianElevate - KHS Pro Cycling14:49
64LEMUS LuisIsrael Cycling Academy14:56
65PONZI SimoneNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini16:34
66CIMA ImerioNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini,,
67HATSUYAMA ShoNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini,,
68BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott16:44
69SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy17:46
70REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
71RAST GregoryTrek - Segafredo18:19
72CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott18:34
73MASBOURIAN NicolasSilber Pro Cycling18:38
74ELLSAY NigelRally Cycling18:40
75CLARKE WilliamTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale18:44
76EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo18:47
77SIMPSON GeorgeElevate - KHS Pro Cycling18:56
78MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott19:19
79MCGEOUGH CormacJelly Belly p/b Maxxis19:26
80HAEDO Lucas SebastianUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team20:15
81CLARKE JonathanUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
82REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon20:41
83HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott20:46
84SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy,,
85RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon21:23
86BROWN JonathanHagens Berman Axeon,,
87NEWKIRK Isaiah303Project,,
88SHELDEN TaylorJelly Belly p/b Maxxis21:26
89WYNANTS MaartenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo22:37
90BOUWMAN KoenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
91MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
92COYLE JesseMobius-BridgeLane,,
93HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling,,
94ZIJLAARD MaikelHagens Berman Axeon22:41
RankNameTeamTime
1KUSS SeppTeam LottoNL-Jumbo 21:41:12
2HERMANS BenIsrael Cycling Academy2:09
3HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott2:21
4BOOKWALTER BrentBMC Racing Team2:39
5CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:42
6DOMBROWSKI JoeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:58
7SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis3:39
8VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo3:57
9WOODS MichaelTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4:38
10STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo5:50
11BURKE JackJelly Belly p/b Maxxis7:52
12CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo8:02
13POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo8:25
14TVETCOV SergheiUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8:27
15BRITTON RobRally Cycling,,
16ROSSKOPF JoeyBMC Racing Team8:34
17HOEHN AlexAevolo13:29
18VAN GARDEREN TejayBMC Racing Team13:54
19LYONS AngusMobius-BridgeLane13:58
20EISENHART TaylorHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources14:30
21BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon15:21
22ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling15:26
23MURPHY KyleRally Cycling15:54
24BROWN NathanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale17:13
25ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon17:20
26FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling17:37
27EASTER Griffin303Project18:28
28FRANKINY KilianBMC Racing Team19:53
29RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo21:04
30JARAMILLO Daniel AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team21:54
31MANNION GavinUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team22:26
32SANCHEZ BrayanHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources24:48
33EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo27:36
34HECHT GageAevolo28:35
35POWER RobertMitchelton-Scott33:05
36EVANS AlexanderBMC Racing Team33:19
37PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy33:39
38SANTAROMITA IvanNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini33:45
39LIVINGSTONE PeterMobius-BridgeLane34:53
40DE LUNA Flavio303Project36:53
41BROWN ConnorMobius-BridgeLane38:20
42EASTER Cullen303Project39:44
43OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo41:36
44HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling42:30
45ORONTE EmersonRally Cycling43:55
46FONT MAS Bernat303Project46:33
47REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon46:39
48CHEYNE JordanElevate - KHS Pro Cycling47:16
49BACA Tony303Project52:03
50NEWKIRK Isaiah303Project54:09
51CANTY BrendanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale54:17
52REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo54:35
53MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team54:43
54MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott56:23
55CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis57:00
56CHRETIEN Charles-etienneSilber Pro Cycling57:21
57PONZI SimoneNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini58:18
58CIMA DamianoNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini58:57
59MAWDITT LionelJelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:00:41
60HATSUYAMA ShoNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini1:01:02
61DIDIER LaurentTrek - Segafredo1:01:19
62MASBOURIAN NicolasSilber Pro Cycling1:01:34
63EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo1:03:07
64ELLSAY NigelRally Cycling1:03:20
65HAEDO Lucas SebastianUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:05:25
66PHILIPSEN JasperHagens Berman Axeon1:06:51
67CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott1:06:57
68CIMA ImerioNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini1:07:24
69COMPANIONI RubenHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1:07:56
70LEMUS LuisIsrael Cycling Academy1:07:58
71CLARKE JonathanUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:09:09
72JEAN ÉmileSilber Pro Cycling1:09:15
73BROWN JonathanHagens Berman Axeon1:09:27
74RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon1:10:47
75HAIDET LanceAevolo1:11:30
76ROBERGE AdamSilber Pro Cycling1:12:02
77CLARKE WilliamTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:13:29
78WILLIAMS TylerIsrael Cycling Academy1:14:07
79KRASILNIKAU AndreiHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1:15:47
80SIMPSON GeorgeElevate - KHS Pro Cycling1:16:41
81HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott1:16:58
82SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy1:18:22
83BOUWMAN KoenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo1:18:38
84MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo1:18:42
85WYNANTS MaartenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo1:18:52
86SHELDEN TaylorJelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:19:23
87RAST GregoryTrek - Segafredo1:20:12
88SCHMITT MorganHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1:23:17
89MCCULLOCH BrianElevate - KHS Pro Cycling1:24:16
90BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott1:24:55
91SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy1:25:49
92MCGEOUGH CormacJelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:26:26
93ZIJLAARD MaikelHagens Berman Axeon1:30:06
94COYLE JesseMobius-BridgeLane1:37:49
RankNameTeamTime
1VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo 21:45:09
2CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo4:05
3POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo4:28
4HOEHN AlexAevolo9:32
5LYONS AngusMobius-BridgeLane10:01
6BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon11:24
7ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling11:29
8ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon13:23
9RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo17:07
10HECHT GageAevolo24:38
11EVANS AlexanderBMC Racing Team29:22
12LIVINGSTONE PeterMobius-BridgeLane30:56
13BROWN ConnorMobius-BridgeLane34:23
14REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon42:42
15CHRETIEN Charles-etienneSilber Pro Cycling53:24
16EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo59:10
17PHILIPSEN JasperHagens Berman Axeon1:02:54
18CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott1:03:00
19CIMA ImerioNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini1:03:27
20BROWN JonathanHagens Berman Axeon1:05:30
21RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon1:06:50
22HAIDET LanceAevolo1:07:33
23ROBERGE AdamSilber Pro Cycling1:08:05
24HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott1:13:01
25MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo1:14:45
26MCGEOUGH CormacJelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:22:29
27ZIJLAARD MaikelHagens Berman Axeon1:26:09
RankNameTeamPoints
1MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team55
2CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis33
3KUSS SeppTeam LottoNL-Jumbo31
4BOOKWALTER BrentBMC Racing Team28
5PHILIPSEN JasperHagens Berman Axeon27
6POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo20
7REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo18
8MURPHY KyleRally Cycling14
9HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott13
10HERMANS BenIsrael Cycling Academy11
11EISENHART TaylorHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources10
12WOODS MichaelTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
13VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo10
14CLARKE JonathanUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
15CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo8
16CIMA DamianoNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini8
17CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7
18SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
19JARAMILLO Daniel AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
20ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon6
21CIMA ImerioNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini6
22TVETCOV SergheiUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
23PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy5
24SIMPSON GeorgeElevate - KHS Pro Cycling5
25BROWN NathanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
26DOMBROWSKI JoeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
27BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon3
28HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling3
29PONZI SimoneNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini3
30ELLSAY NigelRally Cycling3
31SHELDEN TaylorJelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
32MCGEOUGH CormacJelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
33MANNION GavinUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
34BOUWMAN KoenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo2
35ROSSKOPF JoeyBMC Racing Team1
36FRANKINY KilianBMC Racing Team1
37RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo1
38OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo1
39DIDIER LaurentTrek - Segafredo1
40RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon1
41SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy1
42BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott1
RankNameTeamPoints
1KUSS SeppTeam LottoNL-Jumbo34
2JARAMILLO Daniel AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team27
3CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale23
4HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott18
5DOMBROWSKI JoeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale16
6HERMANS BenIsrael Cycling Academy15
7BACA Tony303Project13
8OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo13
9EASTER Griffin303Project13
10HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling12
11BOOKWALTER BrentBMC Racing Team11
12BRITTON RobRally Cycling11
13MAWDITT LionelJelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
14SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis9
15FRANKINY KilianBMC Racing Team9
16STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo8
17EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo7
18CLARKE JonathanUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
19WOODS MichaelTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
20MURPHY KyleRally Cycling6
21SIMPSON GeorgeElevate - KHS Pro Cycling6
22VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo5
23FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling5
24HECHT GageAevolo5
25CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
26BROWN NathanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
27SANTAROMITA IvanNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini4
28BURKE JackJelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
29DIDIER LaurentTrek - Segafredo3
30ROSSKOPF JoeyBMC Racing Team2
31PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy2
32SANCHEZ BrayanHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1
RankNameTime
1Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 65:13:19
2BMC Racing Team11:19
3Trek - Segafredo22:26
4Team LottoNL-Jumbo33:27
5Aevolo36:18
6UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team43:06
7Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis47:39
8Rally Cycling48:03
9Hagens Berman Axeon1:00:14
10303Project1:12:07
11Mitchelton-Scott1:15:28
12Mobius-BridgeLane1:16:54
13Israel Cycling Academy1:16:55
14Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1:27:43
15Silber Pro Cycling1:39:01
16Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling1:54:28
17Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini2:12:20

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Related Articles