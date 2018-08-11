Utah stage 5: Kuss unstoppable on Snowbird

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) showed he is the best climber at this year's Tour of Utah with a blistering final ascent to win stage five. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) attacked on the lower slopes of the climb to the finish at Snowbird Resort on stage five of the 2018 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and emphatically took his second stage win of the week. The young climber also extended his lead in the general classification with just one stage remaining in the race.

EF Education First-Drapac drove the peloton to the base of the Hors catégorie final climb up Little Cottonwood Canyon and started attacking the greatly reduced peloton, as the road kicked upward. First, Mike Woods had a go and then Joe Dombrowski, a former overall winner of the Tour of Utah, attacked. Kuss looked cool, calm, and collected the entire time. He brought both Woods and Dombrowski back into the fold himself before launching his winning attack with 8.2 kilometers still to go.

Israel Cycling Academy’s Ben Hermans chased Kuss valiantly up the climb and finished the stage in second, over 30 seconds down on Kuss. Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) rounded out the stage podium, 1:18 back of the stage winner.

Hermans sits second in the GC standings at 1:21 with Dombrowski still having a solid ride to move into third overall at 2:05. Nielson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo), who entered the day sitting second overall, had a tough time up the final climb and lost considerable time. He relinquished his Best Young Rider jersey to Luis Hernandez (Aevolo).

