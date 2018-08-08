  1. VeloNews / Race Report / Utah: Sepp Kuss attacks over Mount Nebo to take stage 2, race lead

Utah: Sepp Kuss attacks over Mount Nebo to take stage 2, race lead

By Chris Case • Published
Sepp Kuss attacked early on the Mount Nebo climb, before pulling away to win solo in Payson. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) attacked solo from 45 kilometers to go on the lower slopes of Mount Nebo, climbed up to and through members of the day’s breakaway, and held onto his lead on the descent into Payson to take stage 2 of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah by 29 seconds. Kuss, who started the day 13 seconds back in the general classification, also took the 10-second time bonus, which puts him into the yellow jersey by 21 seconds.

Kuss’s teammate, Neilson Powless, attacked a chasing group of 12 with less than a kilometer to go to finish second on the stage and retain his best young rider’s jersey. He also moved into second overall. Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) dropped to third overall, 25 seconds back from Kuss.

Sepp Kuss wins stage 2 of the Tour of Utah after a long breakaway over the Mount Nebo climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com

How it unfolded

After several attempts by different riders to establish a breakaway, and with some 70 miles to race, a group containing Evan Huffman (Rally), Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon), Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS), Cormac Mcgeough (Jelly Belly), Michael Hernandez (Aevolo), and Griffin Easter (303 Project) forged ahead. The group slowly dragged their lead to 4:30 as they approached the second sprint line.

At the base of the day’s category 1 climb, Mount Nebo, the breakaway splintered, with several riders attacking and others counterattacking. Eventually, Easter passed everyone to jump into the lead. Meanwhile, in the peloton, BMC Racing set a steady tempo to control the ever-shrinking group from attacking, and keep GC leader Tejay van Garderen well protected.

Eventually, however, they could not control it anymore. Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) attacked and quickly bridged up to Easter. Behind, Michael Woods (EF Education First-Drapac), Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), and Anderson launched from the group. Joe Dombrowski (EF Eduation First-Drapac) then bridged to his teammate. Minutes later he dropped him, setting off to try and drag back Kuss on his own.

With five kilometers to go to the KOM point, Kuss’s lead was out to 45 seconds over Dombrowski. Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) continued to push the pace for van Garderen, in a group of 12 total riders, including Woods, Stetina, Hugh Carthy (Education First-Drapac), Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo), Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare), Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy), Kyle Murphy (Rally), Luis Villalobos (Aevolo), Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott), and Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly).

Michael Woods and Education First-Drapac teammate Joe Dombrowski climb Mount Nebo. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com

Carthy then launched an attack and bridged to teammate Dombrowksi. Meanwhile, Powless, Mannion, Stetina, and Bookwalter were dropped.

At the KOM point, Kuss led by one minute over the EF pair. With 35 kilometers to go on the descent of Mount Nebo, that pair was absorbed by the chasing group containing van Garderen and others.

Soon after, Murphy, Villalobos, and Carthy attacked and extended a 10-second lead on the group, while Bookwalter, Powless, and Mannion rejoined the van Garderen group.

Kuss continued his solo time-trial ride across the rolling plateau atop Mount Nebo into a stiff headwind. With seven miles to go, the yellow jersey group of nine riders regrouped with the three chase riders. Moments later Woods crashed taking a righthand turn. He quickly remounted and started to chase.

With five kilometers to go, Kuss still held a one-minute lead, and he was able to power ahead to the win. Amid a flurry of attacks from the chasing group, Powless snuck away to sprint to second place.

The Larry H.Miller Tour of Utah Stage 2 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1KUSS SeppTeam LottoNL-Jumbo3:25:58
2POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo0:29
3MURPHY KyleRally Cycling,,
4VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo0:32
5HERMANS BenIsrael Cycling Academy,,
6WOODS MichaelTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
7BOOKWALTER BrentBMC Racing Team,,
8HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott,,
9MANNION GavinUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
10SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
11VAN GARDEREN TejayBMC Racing Team,,
12DOMBROWSKI JoeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
13CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
14BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon1:27
15BRITTON RobRally Cycling1:49
16STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo,,
17ROSSKOPF JoeyBMC Racing Team,,
18BROWN NathanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
19HOEHN AlexAevolo3:34
20OVETT FreddyBMC Racing Team,,
21LYONS AngusMobius-BridgeLane,,
22FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
23EASTER Griffin303Project,,
24EISENHART TaylorHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
25JARAMILLO Daniel AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
26TVETCOV SergheiUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
27ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon,,
28CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo,,
29SANTAROMITA IvanNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini,,
30BURKE JackJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
31ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling,,
32HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling,,
33REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon9:58
34RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo,,
35NEWKIRK Isaiah303Project10:13
36ORONTE EmersonRally Cycling,,
37EASTER Cullen303Project,,
38LIVINGSTONE PeterMobius-BridgeLane,,
39FRANKINY KilianBMC Racing Team,,
40HECHT GageAevolo12:04
41MASBOURIAN NicolasSilber Pro Cycling,,
42SANCHEZ BrayanHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
43PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy,,
44DE LUNA Flavio303Project,,
45FONT MAS Bernat303Project,,
46POWER RobertMitchelton-Scott,,
47EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo13:03
48AVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy,,
49HATSUYAMA ShoNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini,,
50PHILIPSEN JasperHagens Berman Axeon,,
51DIDIER LaurentTrek - Segafredo,,
52ISLAS LOPEZ FernandoAevolo15:20
53MAWDITT LionelJelly Belly p/b Maxxis16:27
54HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
55CANTY BrendanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
56BROWN ConnorMobius-BridgeLane,,
57PONZI SimoneNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini,,
58ROBERGE AdamSilber Pro Cycling,,
59CIMA DamianoNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini,,
60EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
61FINSTERWALD RussellMobius-BridgeLane,,
62ZIJLAARD MaikelHagens Berman Axeon20:02
63RAST GregoryTrek - Segafredo,,
64CIMA ImerioNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini,,
65CLARKE WilliamTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
66CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
67SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
68BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott,,
69BROWN JonathanHagens Berman Axeon,,
70HAIDET LanceAevolo,,
71HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo,,
72ACEVEDO Janier AlexisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
73MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
74BACA Tony303Project,,
75RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon,,
76CLARKE JonathanUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
77SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy,,
78HAEDO Lucas SebastianUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
79WYNANTS MaartenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
80MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
81MARANGONI AlanNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini,,
82MCCULLOCH BrianElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
83VANDALE DanickSilber Pro Cycling,,
84LEWIS JoeHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
85BOUWMAN KoenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
86WILLIAMS TylerIsrael Cycling Academy,,
87HOWES AlexTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
88EVANS AlexanderBMC Racing Team,,
89GERVAIS LaurentAevolo,,
90CHEYNE JordanElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
91MAGNER TyRally Cycling,,
92CHRETIEN Charles-etienneSilber Pro Cycling,,
93OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
94JEAN ÉmileSilber Pro Cycling,,
95REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
96COTÉ Pier-AndréSilber Pro Cycling,,
97PATE DannyRally Cycling,,
98ELLSAY NigelRally Cycling,,
99MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott,,
100SHELDEN TaylorJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
101KRASILNIKAU AndreiHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
102CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott,,
103BASSETTI SamElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
104SCHMITT MorganHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
105WOLFE BenJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
106COMPANIONI RubenHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
107LEMUS LuisIsrael Cycling Academy,,
108MCGEOUGH CormacJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
109COYLE JesseMobius-BridgeLane20:15
110SIMPSON GeorgeElevate - KHS Pro Cycling20:02
RankNameTeamTime
1KUSS SeppTeam LottoNL-Jumbo7:49:37
2POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo0:21
3VAN GARDEREN TejayBMC Racing Team0:25
4MURPHY KyleRally Cycling0:37
5DOMBROWSKI JoeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:38
6MANNION GavinUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
7CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
8WOODS MichaelTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:39
9HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott0:40
10BOOKWALTER BrentBMC Racing Team,,
11HERMANS BenIsrael Cycling Academy0:42
12VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo0:50
13SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:52
14BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon1:43
15ROSSKOPF JoeyBMC Racing Team1:46
16BROWN NathanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:53
17STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo1:59
18BRITTON RobRally Cycling2:00
19HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling3:37
20TVETCOV SergheiUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3:38
21JARAMILLO Daniel AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3:41
22CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo3:45
23ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling3:48
24HOEHN AlexAevolo3:49
25LYONS AngusMobius-BridgeLane3:50
26BURKE JackJelly Belly p/b Maxxis3:52
27FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling3:53
28EISENHART TaylorHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources3:54
29SANTAROMITA IvanNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini3:55
30ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon3:58
31EASTER Griffin303Project5:08
32REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon10:10
33FRANKINY KilianBMC Racing Team10:27
34NEWKIRK Isaiah303Project10:40
35ORONTE EmersonRally Cycling10:44
36LIVINGSTONE PeterMobius-BridgeLane10:49
37RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo,,
38EASTER Cullen303Project10:54
39PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy12:14
40HECHT GageAevolo12:17
41MASBOURIAN NicolasSilber Pro Cycling12:18
42POWER RobertMitchelton-Scott12:21
43SANCHEZ BrayanHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources12:28
44DE LUNA Flavio303Project12:35
45FONT MAS Bernat303Project12:38
46EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo13:07
47HATSUYAMA ShoNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini13:40
48AVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy13:42
49CANTY BrendanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale16:35
50HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott16:46
51EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo16:47
52CIMA DamianoNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini16:55
53BROWN ConnorMobius-BridgeLane16:59
54FINSTERWALD RussellMobius-BridgeLane17:09
55PONZI SimoneNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini17:17
56MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team19:54
57BOUWMAN KoenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo20:08
58REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo20:10
59MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo20:12
60ELLSAY NigelRally Cycling20:15
61ACEVEDO Janier AlexisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team20:16
62MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott,,
63CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis20:19
64COMPANIONI RubenHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
65OVETT FreddyBMC Racing Team,,
66WYNANTS MaartenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo20:22
67CHEYNE JordanElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
68OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo20:24
69CHRETIEN Charles-etienneSilber Pro Cycling20:25
70CLARKE JonathanUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team20:26
71CLARKE WilliamTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale20:27
72BASSETTI SamElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
73VANDALE DanickSilber Pro Cycling20:29
74RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon,,
75BACA Tony303Project20:31
76EVANS AlexanderBMC Racing Team,,
77SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy20:32
78BROWN JonathanHagens Berman Axeon20:33
79CIMA ImerioNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini20:41
80HAEDO Lucas SebastianUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team20:43
81SIMPSON GeorgeElevate - KHS Pro Cycling21:38
82HOWES AlexTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale21:40
83WOLFE BenJelly Belly p/b Maxxis22:23
84MARANGONI AlanNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini,,
85LEMUS LuisIsrael Cycling Academy22:24
86SHELDEN TaylorJelly Belly p/b Maxxis22:26
87CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott22:57
88PHILIPSEN JasperHagens Berman Axeon29:34
89DIDIER LaurentTrek - Segafredo30:02
90MAWDITT LionelJelly Belly p/b Maxxis31:35
91ISLAS LOPEZ FernandoAevolo32:02
92WILLIAMS TylerIsrael Cycling Academy36:33
93COTÉ Pier-AndréSilber Pro Cycling36:34
94JEAN ÉmileSilber Pro Cycling36:37
95BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott,,
96MCGEOUGH CormacJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
97RAST GregoryTrek - Segafredo36:45
98KRASILNIKAU AndreiHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources36:47
99HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo36:49
100SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy36:50
101HAIDET LanceAevolo37:00
102MCCULLOCH BrianElevate - KHS Pro Cycling37:11
103ROBERGE AdamSilber Pro Cycling37:49
104SCHMITT MorganHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources41:39
105MAGNER TyRally Cycling,,
106PATE DannyRally Cycling41:41
107ZIJLAARD MaikelHagens Berman Axeon41:42
108LEWIS JoeHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources41:44
109GERVAIS LaurentAevolo41:51
110COYLE JesseMobius-BridgeLane41:54
RankNameTeamTime
1POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo7:49:58
2VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo0:29
3BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon1:22
4CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo3:24
5ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling3:27
6HOEHN AlexAevolo3:28
7LYONS AngusMobius-BridgeLane3:29
8ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon3:37
9REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon9:49
10LIVINGSTONE PeterMobius-BridgeLane10:28
11RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo,,
12HECHT GageAevolo11:56
13EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo12:46
14HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott16:25
15BROWN ConnorMobius-BridgeLane16:38
16MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo19:51
17CHRETIEN Charles-etienneSilber Pro Cycling20:04
18RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon20:08
19EVANS AlexanderBMC Racing Team20:10
20BROWN JonathanHagens Berman Axeon20:12
21CIMA ImerioNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini20:20
22CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott22:36
23PHILIPSEN JasperHagens Berman Axeon29:13
24ISLAS LOPEZ FernandoAevolo31:41
25COTÉ Pier-AndréSilber Pro Cycling36:13
26MCGEOUGH CormacJelly Belly p/b Maxxis36:16
27HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo36:28
28HAIDET LanceAevolo36:39
29ROBERGE AdamSilber Pro Cycling37:28
30ZIJLAARD MaikelHagens Berman Axeon41:21
31GERVAIS LaurentAevolo41:30
RankNameTeamPoints
1OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo13
2KUSS SeppTeam LottoNL-Jumbo10
3MAWDITT LionelJelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
4CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale9
5DOMBROWSKI JoeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7
6HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling7
7MURPHY KyleRally Cycling6
8SIMPSON GeorgeElevate - KHS Pro Cycling6
9WOODS MichaelTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
10JARAMILLO Daniel AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
11FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling5
12HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott4
13EASTER Griffin303Project4
14BOOKWALTER BrentBMC Racing Team3
15SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
RankNameTeamPoints
1MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team20
2KUSS SeppTeam LottoNL-Jumbo15
3POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo15
4MURPHY KyleRally Cycling14
5CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis13
6BOOKWALTER BrentBMC Racing Team11
7AVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy10
8VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo7
9HERMANS BenIsrael Cycling Academy6
10REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo6
11SIMPSON GeorgeElevate - KHS Pro Cycling5
12WOODS MichaelTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
13CIMA DamianoNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini5
14HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott3
15HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling3
16PONZI SimoneNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini3
17MCGEOUGH CormacJelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
18MANNION GavinUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
19BOUWMAN KoenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo2
20SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
21OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo1
22RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon1
23HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo1
RankNameTime
1Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 23:30:42
2BMC Racing Team0:51
3Rally Cycling4:29
4UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6:04
5Team LottoNL-Jumbo11:51
6Hagens Berman Axeon13:49
7Trek - Segafredo13:59
8Aevolo15:05
9Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis19:38
10303Project23:30
11Israel Cycling Academy24:21
12Mitchelton-Scott27:51
13Mobius-BridgeLane29:36
14Silber Pro Cycling30:50
15Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini32:24
16Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources34:39
17Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling42:26

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

