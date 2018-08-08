Utah: Sepp Kuss attacks over Mount Nebo to take stage 2, race lead

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) attacked solo from 45 kilometers to go on the lower slopes of Mount Nebo, climbed up to and through members of the day’s breakaway, and held onto his lead on the descent into Payson to take stage 2 of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah by 29 seconds. Kuss, who started the day 13 seconds back in the general classification, also took the 10-second time bonus, which puts him into the yellow jersey by 21 seconds.
Kuss’s teammate, Neilson Powless, attacked a chasing group of 12 with less than a kilometer to go to finish second on the stage and retain his best young rider’s jersey. He also moved into second overall. Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) dropped to third overall, 25 seconds back from Kuss.
How it unfolded
After several attempts by different riders to establish a breakaway, and with some 70 miles to race, a group containing Evan Huffman (Rally), Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon), Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS), Cormac Mcgeough (Jelly Belly), Michael Hernandez (Aevolo), and Griffin Easter (303 Project) forged ahead. The group slowly dragged their lead to 4:30 as they approached the second sprint line.
At the base of the day’s category 1 climb, Mount Nebo, the breakaway splintered, with several riders attacking and others counterattacking. Eventually, Easter passed everyone to jump into the lead. Meanwhile, in the peloton, BMC Racing set a steady tempo to control the ever-shrinking group from attacking, and keep GC leader Tejay van Garderen well protected.
Eventually, however, they could not control it anymore. Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo) attacked and quickly bridged up to Easter. Behind, Michael Woods (EF Education First-Drapac), Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), and Anderson launched from the group. Joe Dombrowski (EF Eduation First-Drapac) then bridged to his teammate. Minutes later he dropped him, setting off to try and drag back Kuss on his own.
With five kilometers to go to the KOM point, Kuss’s lead was out to 45 seconds over Dombrowski. Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) continued to push the pace for van Garderen, in a group of 12 total riders, including Woods, Stetina, Hugh Carthy (Education First-Drapac), Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo), Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare), Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy), Kyle Murphy (Rally), Luis Villalobos (Aevolo), Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott), and Keegan Swirbul (Jelly Belly).
Carthy then launched an attack and bridged to teammate Dombrowksi. Meanwhile, Powless, Mannion, Stetina, and Bookwalter were dropped.
At the KOM point, Kuss led by one minute over the EF pair. With 35 kilometers to go on the descent of Mount Nebo, that pair was absorbed by the chasing group containing van Garderen and others.
Soon after, Murphy, Villalobos, and Carthy attacked and extended a 10-second lead on the group, while Bookwalter, Powless, and Mannion rejoined the van Garderen group.
Kuss continued his solo time-trial ride across the rolling plateau atop Mount Nebo into a stiff headwind. With seven miles to go, the yellow jersey group of nine riders regrouped with the three chase riders. Moments later Woods crashed taking a righthand turn. He quickly remounted and started to chase.
With five kilometers to go, Kuss still held a one-minute lead, and he was able to power ahead to the win. Amid a flurry of attacks from the chasing group, Powless snuck away to sprint to second place.
The Larry H.Miller Tour of Utah Stage 2 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KUSS Sepp
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:25:58
|2
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:29
|3
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|4
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|0:32
|5
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|6
|WOODS Michael
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|7
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|8
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|9
|MANNION Gavin
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|10
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|11
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|12
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|13
|CARTHY Hugh
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|14
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:27
|15
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|1:49
|16
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|17
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|18
|BROWN Nathan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|19
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|3:34
|20
|OVETT Freddy
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|21
|LYONS Angus
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|,,
|22
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|23
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|,,
|24
|EISENHART Taylor
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|25
|JARAMILLO Daniel Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|26
|TVETCOV Serghei
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|27
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|28
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|29
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|,,
|30
|BURKE Jack
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|31
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|32
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|33
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|9:58
|34
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|35
|NEWKIRK Isaiah
|303Project
|10:13
|36
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|37
|EASTER Cullen
|303Project
|,,
|38
|LIVINGSTONE Peter
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|,,
|39
|FRANKINY Kilian
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|40
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|12:04
|41
|MASBOURIAN Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|42
|SANCHEZ Brayan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|43
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|44
|DE LUNA Flavio
|303Project
|,,
|45
|FONT MAS Bernat
|303Project
|,,
|46
|POWER Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|47
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13:03
|48
|AVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|49
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|,,
|50
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|51
|DIDIER Laurent
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|52
|ISLAS LOPEZ Fernando
|Aevolo
|15:20
|53
|MAWDITT Lionel
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|16:27
|54
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|55
|CANTY Brendan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|56
|BROWN Connor
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|,,
|57
|PONZI Simone
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|,,
|58
|ROBERGE Adam
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|59
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|,,
|60
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|61
|FINSTERWALD Russell
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|,,
|62
|ZIJLAARD Maikel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|20:02
|63
|RAST Gregory
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|64
|CIMA Imerio
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|,,
|65
|CLARKE William
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|66
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|67
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|68
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|69
|BROWN Jonathan
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|70
|HAIDET Lance
|Aevolo
|,,
|71
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|,,
|72
|ACEVEDO Janier Alexis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|73
|MCCABE Travis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|74
|BACA Tony
|303Project
|,,
|75
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|76
|CLARKE Jonathan
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|77
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|78
|HAEDO Lucas Sebastian
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|79
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|80
|MAAS Jan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|81
|MARANGONI Alan
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|,,
|82
|MCCULLOCH Brian
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|83
|VANDALE Danick
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|84
|LEWIS Joe
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|85
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|86
|WILLIAMS Tyler
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|87
|HOWES Alex
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|88
|EVANS Alexander
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|89
|GERVAIS Laurent
|Aevolo
|,,
|90
|CHEYNE Jordan
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|91
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|92
|CHRETIEN Charles-etienne
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|93
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|94
|JEAN Émile
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|95
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|96
|COTÉ Pier-André
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|97
|PATE Danny
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|98
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|99
|MEYER Cameron
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|100
|SHELDEN Taylor
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|101
|KRASILNIKAU Andrei
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|102
|CHAVES Brayan
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|103
|BASSETTI Sam
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|104
|SCHMITT Morgan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|105
|WOLFE Ben
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|106
|COMPANIONI Ruben
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|107
|LEMUS Luis
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|108
|MCGEOUGH Cormac
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|109
|COYLE Jesse
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|20:15
|110
|SIMPSON George
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|20:02
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KUSS Sepp
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7:49:37
|2
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21
|3
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|BMC Racing Team
|0:25
|4
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|0:37
|5
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:38
|6
|MANNION Gavin
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|7
|CARTHY Hugh
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|8
|WOODS Michael
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:39
|9
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:40
|10
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|11
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:42
|12
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|0:50
|13
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:52
|14
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:43
|15
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|BMC Racing Team
|1:46
|16
|BROWN Nathan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:53
|17
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:59
|18
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|2:00
|19
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally Cycling
|3:37
|20
|TVETCOV Serghei
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3:38
|21
|JARAMILLO Daniel Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3:41
|22
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:45
|23
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|3:48
|24
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|3:49
|25
|LYONS Angus
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|3:50
|26
|BURKE Jack
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3:52
|27
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|3:53
|28
|EISENHART Taylor
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|3:54
|29
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|3:55
|30
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|3:58
|31
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|5:08
|32
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|10:10
|33
|FRANKINY Kilian
|BMC Racing Team
|10:27
|34
|NEWKIRK Isaiah
|303Project
|10:40
|35
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally Cycling
|10:44
|36
|LIVINGSTONE Peter
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|10:49
|37
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|38
|EASTER Cullen
|303Project
|10:54
|39
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|12:14
|40
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|12:17
|41
|MASBOURIAN Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|12:18
|42
|POWER Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12:21
|43
|SANCHEZ Brayan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|12:28
|44
|DE LUNA Flavio
|303Project
|12:35
|45
|FONT MAS Bernat
|303Project
|12:38
|46
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13:07
|47
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|13:40
|48
|AVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|13:42
|49
|CANTY Brendan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|16:35
|50
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16:46
|51
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:47
|52
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|16:55
|53
|BROWN Connor
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|16:59
|54
|FINSTERWALD Russell
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|17:09
|55
|PONZI Simone
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|17:17
|56
|MCCABE Travis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|19:54
|57
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20:08
|58
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:10
|59
|MAAS Jan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20:12
|60
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally Cycling
|20:15
|61
|ACEVEDO Janier Alexis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20:16
|62
|MEYER Cameron
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|63
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|20:19
|64
|COMPANIONI Ruben
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|65
|OVETT Freddy
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|66
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20:22
|67
|CHEYNE Jordan
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|68
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20:24
|69
|CHRETIEN Charles-etienne
|Silber Pro Cycling
|20:25
|70
|CLARKE Jonathan
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20:26
|71
|CLARKE William
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|20:27
|72
|BASSETTI Sam
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|73
|VANDALE Danick
|Silber Pro Cycling
|20:29
|74
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|75
|BACA Tony
|303Project
|20:31
|76
|EVANS Alexander
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|77
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|20:32
|78
|BROWN Jonathan
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|20:33
|79
|CIMA Imerio
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|20:41
|80
|HAEDO Lucas Sebastian
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20:43
|81
|SIMPSON George
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|21:38
|82
|HOWES Alex
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|21:40
|83
|WOLFE Ben
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|22:23
|84
|MARANGONI Alan
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|,,
|85
|LEMUS Luis
|Israel Cycling Academy
|22:24
|86
|SHELDEN Taylor
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|22:26
|87
|CHAVES Brayan
|Mitchelton-Scott
|22:57
|88
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|29:34
|89
|DIDIER Laurent
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:02
|90
|MAWDITT Lionel
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|31:35
|91
|ISLAS LOPEZ Fernando
|Aevolo
|32:02
|92
|WILLIAMS Tyler
|Israel Cycling Academy
|36:33
|93
|COTÉ Pier-André
|Silber Pro Cycling
|36:34
|94
|JEAN Émile
|Silber Pro Cycling
|36:37
|95
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|96
|MCGEOUGH Cormac
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|97
|RAST Gregory
|Trek - Segafredo
|36:45
|98
|KRASILNIKAU Andrei
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|36:47
|99
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|36:49
|100
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|36:50
|101
|HAIDET Lance
|Aevolo
|37:00
|102
|MCCULLOCH Brian
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|37:11
|103
|ROBERGE Adam
|Silber Pro Cycling
|37:49
|104
|SCHMITT Morgan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|41:39
|105
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|106
|PATE Danny
|Rally Cycling
|41:41
|107
|ZIJLAARD Maikel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|41:42
|108
|LEWIS Joe
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|41:44
|109
|GERVAIS Laurent
|Aevolo
|41:51
|110
|COYLE Jesse
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|41:54
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7:49:58
|2
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|0:29
|3
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:22
|4
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:24
|5
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|3:27
|6
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|3:28
|7
|LYONS Angus
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|3:29
|8
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|3:37
|9
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|9:49
|10
|LIVINGSTONE Peter
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|10:28
|11
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|12
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|11:56
|13
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12:46
|14
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16:25
|15
|BROWN Connor
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|16:38
|16
|MAAS Jan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|19:51
|17
|CHRETIEN Charles-etienne
|Silber Pro Cycling
|20:04
|18
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|20:08
|19
|EVANS Alexander
|BMC Racing Team
|20:10
|20
|BROWN Jonathan
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|20:12
|21
|CIMA Imerio
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|20:20
|22
|CHAVES Brayan
|Mitchelton-Scott
|22:36
|23
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|29:13
|24
|ISLAS LOPEZ Fernando
|Aevolo
|31:41
|25
|COTÉ Pier-André
|Silber Pro Cycling
|36:13
|26
|MCGEOUGH Cormac
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|36:16
|27
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|36:28
|28
|HAIDET Lance
|Aevolo
|36:39
|29
|ROBERGE Adam
|Silber Pro Cycling
|37:28
|30
|ZIJLAARD Maikel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|41:21
|31
|GERVAIS Laurent
|Aevolo
|41:30
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|2
|KUSS Sepp
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|3
|MAWDITT Lionel
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|4
|CARTHY Hugh
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|9
|5
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|6
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally Cycling
|7
|7
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|6
|8
|SIMPSON George
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|6
|9
|WOODS Michael
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|10
|JARAMILLO Daniel Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|11
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|13
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|4
|14
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|15
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MCCABE Travis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20
|2
|KUSS Sepp
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|3
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|4
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|14
|5
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|13
|6
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|7
|AVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|8
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|7
|9
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|10
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|11
|SIMPSON George
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|WOODS Michael
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|13
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|5
|14
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|15
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally Cycling
|3
|16
|PONZI Simone
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|3
|17
|MCGEOUGH Cormac
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|18
|MANNION Gavin
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|19
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|20
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|21
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|22
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|23
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|23:30:42
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:51
|3
|Rally Cycling
|4:29
|4
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6:04
|5
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11:51
|6
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|13:49
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:59
|8
|Aevolo
|15:05
|9
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|19:38
|10
|303Project
|23:30
|11
|Israel Cycling Academy
|24:21
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|27:51
|13
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|29:36
|14
|Silber Pro Cycling
|30:50
|15
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|32:24
|16
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|34:39
|17
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|42:26
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.