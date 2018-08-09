  1. VeloNews / Race Report / Utah stage 3: McCabe takes second stage victory in sprint

Utah stage 3: McCabe takes second stage victory in sprint

Travis McCabe takes his second stage win of the 2018 Tour of Utah in Layton. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) took his second stage victory at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah on Thursday, out-sprinting the field in Layton. In doing so, he became the winningest rider in Tour of Utah history, with four total victories.

The UnitedHealthcare rider patiently waited behind teammate Sebastian Haedo before striking out, besting Jasper Philipsen (Hagens Berman Axeon) in the bike throw at the line. Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) came home third.

Little changed in the overall classification after stage 3. Sepp Kuss (LottoNl-Jumbo) remained in the overall lead, 19 seconds ahead of teammate Neilson Powless, after finishing safely in the peloton. Prologue winner Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team) remains 25 seconds back.

How it unfolded

The peloton shut down all of the early attempts to break away, through the day’s first sprint line. Points leader McCabe won the first intermediate sprint, while Nielson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo), who started the day second overall, took the two-second bonus for second place.

After more than an hour of racing, a group of 10 finally broke away. The group included Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman), Gage Hecht (Aevolo), Hamish Schruers (Israel Cycling Academy), Lucas Hamilton (Mitchelton-Scott), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Damiano Cima (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Rob Britton (Rally Cycling), Tony Baca (303 Project), Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo), and Brendan Canty (EF Education First-Drapac). Britton was the best placed rider in the overall, two minutes down in the general classification.

By the time the group reached the KOM point on Bountiful Bench at 90 kilometers, their gap had grown to 1:30. LottoNL-Jumbo rode at the front of the peloton to control things, keeping close tabs on the gap.

With 50 kilometers left to race, riders began to attack the breakaway group. Schruers jumped and was joined by several riders, but eventually everything regrouped. Their lead was down to 55 seconds.

The breakaway group entered the first of five five-kilometer finishing circuits with a 30-second lead on the field. Britton then launched a solo attack, quickly followed by Jonny Clarke. The duo held the gap at 30 seconds with two laps to go. Not long after, it was all too apparent their day was done.

As they lined out for the final lap, Jelly Belly kept the pace high. Next, Hagens Berman Axeon massed at the front to bring back a lone escapee, before McCabe launched to overhaul Philipsen at the line.

The Larry H.Miller Tour of Utah Stage 3 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4:04:47
2PHILIPSEN JasperHagens Berman Axeon,,
3AVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy,,
4CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
5CIMA ImerioNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini,,
6COTÉ Pier-AndréSilber Pro Cycling,,
7BASSETTI SamElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
8MAGNER TyRally Cycling,,
9POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
10REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
11PONZI SimoneNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini,,
12BOOKWALTER BrentBMC Racing Team,,
13WILLIAMS TylerIsrael Cycling Academy,,
14KUSS SeppTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
15SANCHEZ BrayanHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
16EASTER Griffin303Project,,
17HOEHN AlexAevolo,,
18LEWIS JoeHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
19HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo,,
20HAIDET LanceAevolo,,
21VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo,,
22MANNION GavinUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
23WOODS MichaelTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
24HAEDO Lucas SebastianUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
25VAN GARDEREN TejayBMC Racing Team,,
26ROSSKOPF JoeyBMC Racing Team,,
27DOMBROWSKI JoeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
28STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo,,
29HERMANS BenIsrael Cycling Academy,,
30HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott,,
31BURKE JackJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
32SANTAROMITA IvanNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini,,
33MURPHY KyleRally Cycling,,
34SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
35BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon,,
36TVETCOV SergheiUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
37SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
38CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
39BROWN ConnorMobius-BridgeLane,,
40ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon,,
41FRANKINY KilianBMC Racing Team,,
42BROWN NathanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
43BRITTON RobRally Cycling,,
44JARAMILLO Daniel AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
45DE LUNA Flavio303Project,,
46LYONS AngusMobius-BridgeLane,,
47PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy,,
48HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling,,
49EISENHART TaylorHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
50ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling,,
51OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
52FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
53HATSUYAMA ShoNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini,,
54FONT MAS Bernat303Project,,
55EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
56CHRETIEN Charles-etienneSilber Pro Cycling,,
57HECHT GageAevolo,,
58NEWKIRK Isaiah303Project,,
59VANDALE DanickSilber Pro Cycling,,
60PATE DannyRally Cycling,,
61EVANS AlexanderBMC Racing Team,,
62LEMUS LuisIsrael Cycling Academy,,
63SCHMITT MorganHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
64KRASILNIKAU AndreiHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
65CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo,,
66RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo,,
67EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
68ROBERGE AdamSilber Pro Cycling,,
69GERVAIS LaurentAevolo,,
70MAWDITT LionelJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
71POWER RobertMitchelton-Scott,,
72COYLE JesseMobius-BridgeLane,,
73RAST GregoryTrek - Segafredo,,
74BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott,,
75CHEYNE JordanElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
76ELLSAY NigelRally Cycling,,
77JEAN ÉmileSilber Pro Cycling,,
78MASBOURIAN NicolasSilber Pro Cycling,,
79MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott,,
80LIVINGSTONE PeterMobius-BridgeLane0:23
81ZIJLAARD MaikelHagens Berman Axeon0:32
82MCCULLOCH BrianElevate - KHS Pro Cycling1:03
83CLARKE WilliamTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
84MARANGONI AlanNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini,,
85REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon1:09
86ISLAS LOPEZ FernandoAevolo1:27
87BROWN JonathanHagens Berman Axeon1:36
88MCGEOUGH CormacJelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:47
89SIMPSON GeorgeElevate - KHS Pro Cycling1:59
90SHELDEN TaylorJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
91ACEVEDO Janier AlexisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2:39
92CLARKE JonathanUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
93ORONTE EmersonRally Cycling3:29
94EASTER Cullen303Project3:38
95COMPANIONI RubenHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
96RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon,,
97WOLFE BenJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
98WYNANTS MaartenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
99DIDIER LaurentTrek - Segafredo,,
100HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
101BOUWMAN KoenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
102MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
103HOWES AlexTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
104CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott,,
105CIMA DamianoNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini,,
106CANTY BrendanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5:49
107SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy,,
108BACA Tony303Project,,
RankNameTeamTime
1KUSS SeppTeam LottoNL-Jumbo 11:54:24
2POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo0:19
3VAN GARDEREN TejayBMC Racing Team0:25
4WOODS MichaelTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:36
5MURPHY KyleRally Cycling0:37
6DOMBROWSKI JoeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:38
7MANNION GavinUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
8CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
9HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott0:40
10BOOKWALTER BrentBMC Racing Team,,
11HERMANS BenIsrael Cycling Academy0:42
12VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo0:50
13SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:52
14BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon1:43
15ROSSKOPF JoeyBMC Racing Team1:46
16BROWN NathanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:53
17STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo1:59
18BRITTON RobRally Cycling2:00
19HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling3:37
20TVETCOV SergheiUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3:38
21JARAMILLO Daniel AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3:41
22CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo3:45
23ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling3:48
24HOEHN AlexAevolo3:49
25LYONS AngusMobius-BridgeLane3:50
26BURKE JackJelly Belly p/b Maxxis3:52
27FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling3:53
28EISENHART TaylorHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources3:54
29SANTAROMITA IvanNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini3:55
30ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon3:58
31EASTER Griffin303Project5:08
32FRANKINY KilianBMC Racing Team10:27
33NEWKIRK Isaiah303Project10:40
34RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo10:49
35LIVINGSTONE PeterMobius-BridgeLane11:12
36REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon11:19
37PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy12:14
38HECHT GageAevolo12:17
39MASBOURIAN NicolasSilber Pro Cycling12:18
40POWER RobertMitchelton-Scott12:21
41SANCHEZ BrayanHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources12:28
42FONT MAS Bernat303Project12:38
43DE LUNA Flavio303Project12:55
44EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo13:07
45AVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy13:37
46HATSUYAMA ShoNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini13:40
47ORONTE EmersonRally Cycling14:13
48EASTER Cullen303Project14:52
49EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo16:47
50BROWN ConnorMobius-BridgeLane16:59
51PONZI SimoneNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini17:17
52MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team19:39
53REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo20:10
54ELLSAY NigelRally Cycling20:15
55MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott20:16
56CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis20:18
57CHEYNE JordanElevate - KHS Pro Cycling20:22
58OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo20:24
59HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
60CHRETIEN Charles-etienneSilber Pro Cycling20:25
61BASSETTI SamElevate - KHS Pro Cycling20:27
62VANDALE DanickSilber Pro Cycling20:29
63CIMA DamianoNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini20:31
64EVANS AlexanderBMC Racing Team,,
65CIMA ImerioNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini20:41
66HAEDO Lucas SebastianUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team20:43
67CLARKE WilliamTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale21:30
68BROWN JonathanHagens Berman Axeon22:09
69LEMUS LuisIsrael Cycling Academy22:24
70CANTY BrendanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
71ACEVEDO Janier AlexisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team22:55
72CLARKE JonathanUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team23:02
73MARANGONI AlanNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini23:26
74SIMPSON GeorgeElevate - KHS Pro Cycling23:37
75BOUWMAN KoenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo23:46
76MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo23:50
77COMPANIONI RubenHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources23:57
78WYNANTS MaartenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo24:00
79RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon24:07
80SHELDEN TaylorJelly Belly p/b Maxxis24:25
81HOWES AlexTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale25:18
82WOLFE BenJelly Belly p/b Maxxis26:01
83BACA Tony303Project26:20
84SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy,,
85CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott26:35
86PHILIPSEN JasperHagens Berman Axeon29:28
87MAWDITT LionelJelly Belly p/b Maxxis31:35
88ISLAS LOPEZ FernandoAevolo33:29
89DIDIER LaurentTrek - Segafredo33:40
90WILLIAMS TylerIsrael Cycling Academy36:33
91COTÉ Pier-AndréSilber Pro Cycling36:34
92JEAN ÉmileSilber Pro Cycling36:37
93BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott,,
94RAST GregoryTrek - Segafredo36:45
95KRASILNIKAU AndreiHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources36:47
96HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo36:49
97SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy36:50
98HAIDET LanceAevolo37:00
99ROBERGE AdamSilber Pro Cycling37:49
100MCCULLOCH BrianElevate - KHS Pro Cycling38:14
101MCGEOUGH CormacJelly Belly p/b Maxxis38:24
102SCHMITT MorganHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources41:39
103MAGNER TyRally Cycling,,
104PATE DannyRally Cycling41:41
105LEWIS JoeHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources41:44
106GERVAIS LaurentAevolo41:51
107COYLE JesseMobius-BridgeLane41:54
108ZIJLAARD MaikelHagens Berman Axeon42:14
RankNameTeamTime
1POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo 11:54:43
2VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo0:31
3BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon1:24
4CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo3:26
5ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling3:29
6HOEHN AlexAevolo3:30
7LYONS AngusMobius-BridgeLane3:31
8ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon3:39
9RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo10:30
10LIVINGSTONE PeterMobius-BridgeLane10:53
11REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon11:00
12HECHT GageAevolo11:58
13EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo12:48
14BROWN ConnorMobius-BridgeLane16:40
15HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott20:05
16CHRETIEN Charles-etienneSilber Pro Cycling20:06
17EVANS AlexanderBMC Racing Team20:12
18CIMA ImerioNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini20:22
19BROWN JonathanHagens Berman Axeon21:50
20MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo23:31
21RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon23:48
22CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott26:16
23PHILIPSEN JasperHagens Berman Axeon29:09
24ISLAS LOPEZ FernandoAevolo33:10
25COTÉ Pier-AndréSilber Pro Cycling36:15
26HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo36:30
27HAIDET LanceAevolo36:41
28ROBERGE AdamSilber Pro Cycling37:30
29MCGEOUGH CormacJelly Belly p/b Maxxis38:05
30GERVAIS LaurentAevolo41:32
31ZIJLAARD MaikelHagens Berman Axeon41:55
RankNameTeamPoints

RankNameTeamPoints
1OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo13
2KUSS SeppTeam LottoNL-Jumbo10
3MAWDITT LionelJelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
4CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale9
5DOMBROWSKI JoeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7
6HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling7
7BACA Tony303Project6
8MURPHY KyleRally Cycling6
9SIMPSON GeorgeElevate - KHS Pro Cycling6
10WOODS MichaelTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
11JARAMILLO Daniel AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
12FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling5
13HECHT GageAevolo5
14HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott4
15BRITTON RobRally Cycling4
16EASTER Griffin303Project4
17BOOKWALTER BrentBMC Racing Team3
18DIDIER LaurentTrek - Segafredo3
19SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
20CLARKE JonathanUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
RankNameTeamPoints
1MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team43
2AVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy21
3CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis21
4POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo20
5KUSS SeppTeam LottoNL-Jumbo15
6MURPHY KyleRally Cycling14
7PHILIPSEN JasperHagens Berman Axeon12
8BOOKWALTER BrentBMC Racing Team11
9WOODS MichaelTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale10
10CIMA DamianoNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini8
11VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo7
12REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo7
13HERMANS BenIsrael Cycling Academy6
14CIMA ImerioNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini6
15CLARKE JonathanUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
16SIMPSON GeorgeElevate - KHS Pro Cycling5
17COTÉ Pier-AndréSilber Pro Cycling5
18BASSETTI SamElevate - KHS Pro Cycling4
19HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott3
20HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling3
21PONZI SimoneNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini3
22MCGEOUGH CormacJelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
23MAGNER TyRally Cycling3
24MANNION GavinUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
25BOUWMAN KoenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo2
26SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
27OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo1
28RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon1
29SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy1
30HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo1
RankNameTime
1Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 35:45:03
2BMC Racing Team0:51
3Rally Cycling4:29
4UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6:04
5Team LottoNL-Jumbo11:51
6Hagens Berman Axeon13:49
7Trek - Segafredo13:59
8Aevolo15:05
9Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis19:38
10303Project23:30
11Israel Cycling Academy24:21
12Mitchelton-Scott27:51
13Mobius-BridgeLane29:36
14Silber Pro Cycling30:50
15Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini32:24
16Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources34:39
17Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling42:26

