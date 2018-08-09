Utah stage 3: McCabe takes second stage victory in sprint

Travis McCabe takes his second stage win of the 2018 Tour of Utah in Layton. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) took his second stage victory at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah on Thursday, out-sprinting the field in Layton. In doing so, he became the winningest rider in Tour of Utah history, with four total victories.

The UnitedHealthcare rider patiently waited behind teammate Sebastian Haedo before striking out, besting Jasper Philipsen (Hagens Berman Axeon) in the bike throw at the line. Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) came home third.

Little changed in the overall classification after stage 3. Sepp Kuss (LottoNl-Jumbo) remained in the overall lead, 19 seconds ahead of teammate Neilson Powless, after finishing safely in the peloton. Prologue winner Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team) remains 25 seconds back.

How it unfolded

The peloton shut down all of the early attempts to break away, through the day’s first sprint line. Points leader McCabe won the first intermediate sprint, while Nielson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo), who started the day second overall, took the two-second bonus for second place.

After more than an hour of racing, a group of 10 finally broke away. The group included Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman), Gage Hecht (Aevolo), Hamish Schruers (Israel Cycling Academy), Lucas Hamilton (Mitchelton-Scott), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Damiano Cima (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Rob Britton (Rally Cycling), Tony Baca (303 Project), Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo), and Brendan Canty (EF Education First-Drapac). Britton was the best placed rider in the overall, two minutes down in the general classification.

By the time the group reached the KOM point on Bountiful Bench at 90 kilometers, their gap had grown to 1:30. LottoNL-Jumbo rode at the front of the peloton to control things, keeping close tabs on the gap.

With 50 kilometers left to race, riders began to attack the breakaway group. Schruers jumped and was joined by several riders, but eventually everything regrouped. Their lead was down to 55 seconds.

The breakaway group entered the first of five five-kilometer finishing circuits with a 30-second lead on the field. Britton then launched a solo attack, quickly followed by Jonny Clarke. The duo held the gap at 30 seconds with two laps to go. Not long after, it was all too apparent their day was done.

As they lined out for the final lap, Jelly Belly kept the pace high. Next, Hagens Berman Axeon massed at the front to bring back a lone escapee, before McCabe launched to overhaul Philipsen at the line.