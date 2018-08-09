Utah stage 3: McCabe takes second stage victory in sprint

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) took his second stage victory at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah on Thursday, out-sprinting the field in Layton. In doing so, he became the winningest rider in Tour of Utah history, with four total victories.
The UnitedHealthcare rider patiently waited behind teammate Sebastian Haedo before striking out, besting Jasper Philipsen (Hagens Berman Axeon) in the bike throw at the line. Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) came home third.
Little changed in the overall classification after stage 3. Sepp Kuss (LottoNl-Jumbo) remained in the overall lead, 19 seconds ahead of teammate Neilson Powless, after finishing safely in the peloton. Prologue winner Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team) remains 25 seconds back.
How it unfolded
The peloton shut down all of the early attempts to break away, through the day’s first sprint line. Points leader McCabe won the first intermediate sprint, while Nielson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo), who started the day second overall, took the two-second bonus for second place.
After more than an hour of racing, a group of 10 finally broke away. The group included Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman), Gage Hecht (Aevolo), Hamish Schruers (Israel Cycling Academy), Lucas Hamilton (Mitchelton-Scott), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Damiano Cima (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Rob Britton (Rally Cycling), Tony Baca (303 Project), Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo), and Brendan Canty (EF Education First-Drapac). Britton was the best placed rider in the overall, two minutes down in the general classification.
By the time the group reached the KOM point on Bountiful Bench at 90 kilometers, their gap had grown to 1:30. LottoNL-Jumbo rode at the front of the peloton to control things, keeping close tabs on the gap.
With 50 kilometers left to race, riders began to attack the breakaway group. Schruers jumped and was joined by several riders, but eventually everything regrouped. Their lead was down to 55 seconds.
The breakaway group entered the first of five five-kilometer finishing circuits with a 30-second lead on the field. Britton then launched a solo attack, quickly followed by Jonny Clarke. The duo held the gap at 30 seconds with two laps to go. Not long after, it was all too apparent their day was done.
As they lined out for the final lap, Jelly Belly kept the pace high. Next, Hagens Berman Axeon massed at the front to bring back a lone escapee, before McCabe launched to overhaul Philipsen at the line.
The Larry H.Miller Tour of Utah Stage 3 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MCCABE Travis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4:04:47
|2
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|3
|AVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|4
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|5
|CIMA Imerio
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|,,
|6
|COTÉ Pier-André
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|7
|BASSETTI Sam
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|8
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|9
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|10
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|11
|PONZI Simone
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|,,
|12
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|13
|WILLIAMS Tyler
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|14
|KUSS Sepp
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|15
|SANCHEZ Brayan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|16
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|,,
|17
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|,,
|18
|LEWIS Joe
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|19
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|,,
|20
|HAIDET Lance
|Aevolo
|,,
|21
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|,,
|22
|MANNION Gavin
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|23
|WOODS Michael
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|24
|HAEDO Lucas Sebastian
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|25
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|26
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|27
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|28
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|29
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|30
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|31
|BURKE Jack
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|32
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|,,
|33
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|34
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|35
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|36
|TVETCOV Serghei
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|37
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|38
|CARTHY Hugh
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|39
|BROWN Connor
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|,,
|40
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|41
|FRANKINY Kilian
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|42
|BROWN Nathan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|43
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|44
|JARAMILLO Daniel Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|45
|DE LUNA Flavio
|303Project
|,,
|46
|LYONS Angus
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|,,
|47
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|48
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|49
|EISENHART Taylor
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|50
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|51
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|52
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|53
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|,,
|54
|FONT MAS Bernat
|303Project
|,,
|55
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|56
|CHRETIEN Charles-etienne
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|57
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|,,
|58
|NEWKIRK Isaiah
|303Project
|,,
|59
|VANDALE Danick
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|60
|PATE Danny
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|61
|EVANS Alexander
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|62
|LEMUS Luis
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|63
|SCHMITT Morgan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|64
|KRASILNIKAU Andrei
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|65
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|66
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|67
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|68
|ROBERGE Adam
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|69
|GERVAIS Laurent
|Aevolo
|,,
|70
|MAWDITT Lionel
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|71
|POWER Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|72
|COYLE Jesse
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|,,
|73
|RAST Gregory
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|74
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|75
|CHEYNE Jordan
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|76
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|77
|JEAN Émile
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|78
|MASBOURIAN Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|79
|MEYER Cameron
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|80
|LIVINGSTONE Peter
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|0:23
|81
|ZIJLAARD Maikel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:32
|82
|MCCULLOCH Brian
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|1:03
|83
|CLARKE William
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|84
|MARANGONI Alan
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|,,
|85
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:09
|86
|ISLAS LOPEZ Fernando
|Aevolo
|1:27
|87
|BROWN Jonathan
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:36
|88
|MCGEOUGH Cormac
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:47
|89
|SIMPSON George
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|1:59
|90
|SHELDEN Taylor
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|91
|ACEVEDO Janier Alexis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2:39
|92
|CLARKE Jonathan
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|93
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally Cycling
|3:29
|94
|EASTER Cullen
|303Project
|3:38
|95
|COMPANIONI Ruben
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|96
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|97
|WOLFE Ben
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|98
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|99
|DIDIER Laurent
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|100
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|101
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|102
|MAAS Jan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|103
|HOWES Alex
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|104
|CHAVES Brayan
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|105
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|,,
|106
|CANTY Brendan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5:49
|107
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|108
|BACA Tony
|303Project
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KUSS Sepp
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11:54:24
|2
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19
|3
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|BMC Racing Team
|0:25
|4
|WOODS Michael
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:36
|5
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|0:37
|6
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:38
|7
|MANNION Gavin
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|8
|CARTHY Hugh
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|9
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:40
|10
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|11
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:42
|12
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|0:50
|13
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:52
|14
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:43
|15
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|BMC Racing Team
|1:46
|16
|BROWN Nathan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:53
|17
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:59
|18
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|2:00
|19
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally Cycling
|3:37
|20
|TVETCOV Serghei
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3:38
|21
|JARAMILLO Daniel Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3:41
|22
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:45
|23
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|3:48
|24
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|3:49
|25
|LYONS Angus
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|3:50
|26
|BURKE Jack
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3:52
|27
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|3:53
|28
|EISENHART Taylor
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|3:54
|29
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|3:55
|30
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|3:58
|31
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|5:08
|32
|FRANKINY Kilian
|BMC Racing Team
|10:27
|33
|NEWKIRK Isaiah
|303Project
|10:40
|34
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:49
|35
|LIVINGSTONE Peter
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|11:12
|36
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|11:19
|37
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|12:14
|38
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|12:17
|39
|MASBOURIAN Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|12:18
|40
|POWER Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12:21
|41
|SANCHEZ Brayan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|12:28
|42
|FONT MAS Bernat
|303Project
|12:38
|43
|DE LUNA Flavio
|303Project
|12:55
|44
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13:07
|45
|AVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|13:37
|46
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|13:40
|47
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally Cycling
|14:13
|48
|EASTER Cullen
|303Project
|14:52
|49
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:47
|50
|BROWN Connor
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|16:59
|51
|PONZI Simone
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|17:17
|52
|MCCABE Travis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|19:39
|53
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:10
|54
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally Cycling
|20:15
|55
|MEYER Cameron
|Mitchelton-Scott
|20:16
|56
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|20:18
|57
|CHEYNE Jordan
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|20:22
|58
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20:24
|59
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|60
|CHRETIEN Charles-etienne
|Silber Pro Cycling
|20:25
|61
|BASSETTI Sam
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|20:27
|62
|VANDALE Danick
|Silber Pro Cycling
|20:29
|63
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|20:31
|64
|EVANS Alexander
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|65
|CIMA Imerio
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|20:41
|66
|HAEDO Lucas Sebastian
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20:43
|67
|CLARKE William
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|21:30
|68
|BROWN Jonathan
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|22:09
|69
|LEMUS Luis
|Israel Cycling Academy
|22:24
|70
|CANTY Brendan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|71
|ACEVEDO Janier Alexis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|22:55
|72
|CLARKE Jonathan
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|23:02
|73
|MARANGONI Alan
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|23:26
|74
|SIMPSON George
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|23:37
|75
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|23:46
|76
|MAAS Jan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|23:50
|77
|COMPANIONI Ruben
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|23:57
|78
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|24:00
|79
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|24:07
|80
|SHELDEN Taylor
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|24:25
|81
|HOWES Alex
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|25:18
|82
|WOLFE Ben
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|26:01
|83
|BACA Tony
|303Project
|26:20
|84
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|85
|CHAVES Brayan
|Mitchelton-Scott
|26:35
|86
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|29:28
|87
|MAWDITT Lionel
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|31:35
|88
|ISLAS LOPEZ Fernando
|Aevolo
|33:29
|89
|DIDIER Laurent
|Trek - Segafredo
|33:40
|90
|WILLIAMS Tyler
|Israel Cycling Academy
|36:33
|91
|COTÉ Pier-André
|Silber Pro Cycling
|36:34
|92
|JEAN Émile
|Silber Pro Cycling
|36:37
|93
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|94
|RAST Gregory
|Trek - Segafredo
|36:45
|95
|KRASILNIKAU Andrei
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|36:47
|96
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|36:49
|97
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|36:50
|98
|HAIDET Lance
|Aevolo
|37:00
|99
|ROBERGE Adam
|Silber Pro Cycling
|37:49
|100
|MCCULLOCH Brian
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|38:14
|101
|MCGEOUGH Cormac
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|38:24
|102
|SCHMITT Morgan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|41:39
|103
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|104
|PATE Danny
|Rally Cycling
|41:41
|105
|LEWIS Joe
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|41:44
|106
|GERVAIS Laurent
|Aevolo
|41:51
|107
|COYLE Jesse
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|41:54
|108
|ZIJLAARD Maikel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|42:14
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11:54:43
|2
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|0:31
|3
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:24
|4
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:26
|5
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|3:29
|6
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|3:30
|7
|LYONS Angus
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|3:31
|8
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|3:39
|9
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:30
|10
|LIVINGSTONE Peter
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|10:53
|11
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|11:00
|12
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|11:58
|13
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12:48
|14
|BROWN Connor
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|16:40
|15
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|20:05
|16
|CHRETIEN Charles-etienne
|Silber Pro Cycling
|20:06
|17
|EVANS Alexander
|BMC Racing Team
|20:12
|18
|CIMA Imerio
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|20:22
|19
|BROWN Jonathan
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|21:50
|20
|MAAS Jan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|23:31
|21
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|23:48
|22
|CHAVES Brayan
|Mitchelton-Scott
|26:16
|23
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|29:09
|24
|ISLAS LOPEZ Fernando
|Aevolo
|33:10
|25
|COTÉ Pier-André
|Silber Pro Cycling
|36:15
|26
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|36:30
|27
|HAIDET Lance
|Aevolo
|36:41
|28
|ROBERGE Adam
|Silber Pro Cycling
|37:30
|29
|MCGEOUGH Cormac
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|38:05
|30
|GERVAIS Laurent
|Aevolo
|41:32
|31
|ZIJLAARD Maikel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|41:55
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
The Larry H.Miller Tour of Utah Stage 3 results will be available once stage has completed.
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|2
|KUSS Sepp
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|3
|MAWDITT Lionel
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|4
|CARTHY Hugh
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|9
|5
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|6
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally Cycling
|7
|7
|BACA Tony
|303Project
|6
|8
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|6
|9
|SIMPSON George
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|6
|10
|WOODS Michael
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|11
|JARAMILLO Daniel Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|5
|13
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|5
|14
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|15
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|4
|16
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|4
|17
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|18
|DIDIER Laurent
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|19
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|20
|CLARKE Jonathan
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MCCABE Travis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|43
|2
|AVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|21
|3
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|21
|4
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|5
|KUSS Sepp
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|6
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|14
|7
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|12
|8
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|9
|WOODS Michael
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|10
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|8
|11
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|7
|12
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|13
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|14
|CIMA Imerio
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|6
|15
|CLARKE Jonathan
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|16
|SIMPSON George
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|5
|17
|COTÉ Pier-André
|Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|18
|BASSETTI Sam
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|4
|19
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|20
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally Cycling
|3
|21
|PONZI Simone
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|3
|22
|MCGEOUGH Cormac
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|23
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally Cycling
|3
|24
|MANNION Gavin
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|25
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|26
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|27
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|28
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|29
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|30
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|35:45:03
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:51
|3
|Rally Cycling
|4:29
|4
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6:04
|5
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11:51
|6
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|13:49
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:59
|8
|Aevolo
|15:05
|9
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|19:38
|10
|303Project
|23:30
|11
|Israel Cycling Academy
|24:21
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|27:51
|13
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|29:36
|14
|Silber Pro Cycling
|30:50
|15
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|32:24
|16
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|34:39
|17
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|42:26
