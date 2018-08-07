Utah: McCabe out-sprints field to win stage 1

After a long, hot day in the saddle, on a route that featured two categorized climbs, Travis McCabe easily out-sprinted the peloton to win stage 1 of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah in Cedar City on Tuesday. It was the UnitedHealthcare rider’s third career win at the race. Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly) was second on the day, with Edwin Ávila (Israel Cycling Academy) rounding out the podium. Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) retained the leader’s jersey, finishing in the same time as the field. McCabe moved into second overall after taking a time bonus at the line.
After a flurry of activity, the break of the day was established some 12 miles into the stage, and contained Evan Huffman (Rally), George Simpson (Elevate KHS), Daan Olivier (LottoNL-Jumbo), and Lionel Mawditt (Jelly Belly). The four stretched their lead to five minutes, where it held for much of the way up the 15-mile, 4,500-feet category 1 climb of Parowan Canyon. The climb took the riders to 10,600 feet, the highest elevation they’d reach all week. By the KOM point, near the ski resort town of Brian Head and Cedar Breaks National Monument, Huffman and Simpson lost contact due to the pace set by Olivier. Mawditt jumped ahead to grab the day’s first KOM points.
With 55 kilometers to go, Olivier dropped his breakaway companions. By then his lead was 2:30 over a charging peloton, led by BMC Racing. Olivier crested the second category 4 KOM point of the day alone, before starting the long descent toward Cedar City.
The peloton ate into Olivier’s lead as they dropped into the baking temperatures, and with 15 kilometers left to race, Luis Lemus (Israel Cycling ACademy) jumped across to the lone Dutchman to take the lead heading into the three finishing circuits around Cedar City.
BMC Racing and Jelly Belly massed at the head of the peloton to control Lemus’s lead. With 12 kilometers to go, the group was all back together.
With just over seven kilometers to the finish, Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo) aggressively attacked coming out of a corner and stunned the field. His lead grew to 10 seconds, then started to tumble down as he approached the finish line with one lap to go. Griffin Easter (303 Project) launched for the line, posting up, then realizing he had sprinted a lap early.
Next to attack was Ivan Santaromita (Nippo0Vini Fantini). He was quickly joined by Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare), who was able to briefly gap the entire field. With one kilometer to go, it came back together again, and with 250 meters to the line, McCabe launched his sprint and easily distanced the rest of the field.
BMC Racing safely guided van Garderen through the fast, hectic finale, and he continues to lead the general classification, two seconds ahead of McCabe and four seconds in front of teammate, Rosskopf.
“It was a hard tempo today and I felt comfortable, but I don’t think I will really know where my form is until some of the other GC guys start making moves,” van Garderen said after the stage. “Then I will see how I respond to those.”
The 146-kilometer stage 2 of the Tour of Utah will see the riders tackle Mount Nebo, the highest peak in the Wasatch Range. The stage starts and finishes in Payson.
The Larry H.Miller Tour of Utah Stage 1 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MCCABE Travis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4:17:05
|2
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|3
|AVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|4
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|5
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|6
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|,,
|7
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|8
|PONZI Simone
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|,,
|9
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|10
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|11
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|12
|CHRETIEN Charles-etienne
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|13
|ACEVEDO Janier Alexis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|14
|MEYER Cameron
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|15
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|16
|BROWN Nathan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|17
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|18
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|19
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|20
|MASBOURIAN Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|21
|WOODS Michael
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|22
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|23
|KUSS Sepp
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|24
|MANNION Gavin
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|25
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|,,
|26
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|27
|FONT MAS Bernat
|303Project
|,,
|28
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|29
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|,,
|30
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|31
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|32
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|,,
|33
|EISENHART Taylor
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|34
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|35
|BURKE Jack
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|36
|CARTHY Hugh
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|37
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|38
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|39
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|40
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|41
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|42
|JARAMILLO Daniel Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|43
|TVETCOV Serghei
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|44
|SANCHEZ Brayan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|45
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|46
|CANTY Brendan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|47
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|,,
|48
|COMPANIONI Ruben
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|49
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|50
|DE LUNA Flavio
|303Project
|,,
|51
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|52
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|53
|LYONS Angus
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|,,
|54
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|55
|CHEYNE Jordan
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|56
|VANDALE Danick
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|57
|MAAS Jan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|58
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|59
|EASTER Cullen
|303Project
|,,
|60
|NEWKIRK Isaiah
|303Project
|,,
|61
|FRANKINY Kilian
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|62
|HAEDO Lucas Sebastian
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|63
|BROWN Connor
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|,,
|64
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|65
|LIVINGSTONE Peter
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|,,
|66
|CLARKE Jonathan
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|67
|FINSTERWALD Russell
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|,,
|68
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|,,
|69
|BACA Tony
|303Project
|,,
|70
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|71
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|72
|BROWN Jonathan
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|73
|EVANS Alexander
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|74
|CIMA Imerio
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|0:17
|75
|CLARKE William
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:20
|76
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:27
|77
|HOWES Alex
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:55
|78
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|1:09
|79
|LEMUS Luis
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:32
|80
|SIMPSON George
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|81
|MARANGONI Alan
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|1:53
|82
|SHELDEN Taylor
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2:02
|83
|WOLFE Ben
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|84
|CHAVES Brayan
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|85
|BASSETTI Sam
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00
|86
|POWER Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|87
|MAWDITT Lionel
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|14:37
|88
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|16:18
|89
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|90
|DIDIER Laurent
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|91
|MCGEOUGH Cormac
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|92
|MCCULLOCH Brian
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|93
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|94
|KRASILNIKAU Andrei
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|95
|ISLAS LOPEZ Fernando
|Aevolo
|,,
|96
|RAST Gregory
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|97
|HAIDET Lance
|Aevolo
|,,
|98
|OVETT Freddy
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|99
|JEAN Émile
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|100
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|,,
|101
|WILLIAMS Tyler
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|102
|COTÉ Pier-André
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|103
|BOHLI Tom
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|104
|LEWIS Joe
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|21:14
|105
|ZIJLAARD Maikel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|106
|COYLE Jesse
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|,,
|107
|ROBERGE Adam
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|108
|GERVAIS Laurent
|Aevolo
|,,
|109
|PATE Danny
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|110
|SCHMITT Morgan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|111
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|BMC Racing Team
|4:23:32
|2
|MCCABE Travis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02
|3
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04
|4
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07
|5
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally Cycling
|0:10
|6
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11
|7
|TVETCOV Serghei
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|8
|BROWN Nathan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|9
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13
|10
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|11
|MANNION Gavin
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|12
|CARTHY Hugh
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|13
|JARAMILLO Daniel Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:14
|14
|WOODS Michael
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|15
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15
|16
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|17
|CANTY Brendan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|18
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|19
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17
|20
|MAAS Jan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|21
|KUSS Sepp
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|22
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|23
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|24
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:18
|25
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|26
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:19
|27
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|28
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally Cycling
|0:20
|29
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|,,
|30
|ACEVEDO Janier Alexis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:21
|31
|MASBOURIAN Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|32
|MEYER Cameron
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|33
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|34
|FRANKINY Kilian
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|35
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|0:22
|36
|LYONS Angus
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|0:23
|37
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|38
|COMPANIONI Ruben
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:24
|39
|POWER Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|40
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:25
|41
|BASSETTI Sam
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|42
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|,,
|43
|BURKE Jack
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|44
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:26
|45
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|46
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:27
|47
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|48
|EISENHART Taylor
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|49
|CHEYNE Jordan
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|50
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|51
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|0:28
|52
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:29
|53
|CHRETIEN Charles-etienne
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:30
|54
|CLARKE Jonathan
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:31
|55
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|56
|SANCHEZ Brayan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|57
|CLARKE William
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:32
|58
|VANDALE Danick
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:34
|59
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|60
|NEWKIRK Isaiah
|303Project
|,,
|61
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|0:35
|62
|BACA Tony
|303Project
|0:36
|63
|EVANS Alexander
|BMC Racing Team
|,,
|64
|SCHREURS Hamish
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:37
|65
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally Cycling
|0:38
|66
|DE LUNA Flavio
|303Project
|,,
|67
|BROWN Jonathan
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|68
|BROWN Connor
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|0:39
|69
|FONT MAS Bernat
|303Project
|0:41
|70
|LIVINGSTONE Peter
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|0:43
|71
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|0:44
|72
|CIMA Imerio
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|0:46
|73
|AVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|74
|HAEDO Lucas Sebastian
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:48
|75
|EASTER Cullen
|303Project
|,,
|76
|FINSTERWALD Russell
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|0:49
|77
|PONZI Simone
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|0:57
|78
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:58
|79
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|1:41
|80
|SIMPSON George
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|1:43
|81
|HOWES Alex
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:45
|82
|WOLFE Ben
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2:28
|83
|MARANGONI Alan
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|,,
|84
|LEMUS Luis
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:29
|85
|SHELDEN Taylor
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2:31
|86
|CHAVES Brayan
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:02
|87
|MAWDITT Lionel
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15:15
|88
|BOHLI Tom
|BMC Racing Team
|16:24
|89
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|16:38
|90
|WILLIAMS Tyler
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|91
|COTÉ Pier-André
|Silber Pro Cycling
|16:39
|92
|JEAN Émile
|Silber Pro Cycling
|16:42
|93
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|94
|MCGEOUGH Cormac
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|16:44
|95
|ISLAS LOPEZ Fernando
|Aevolo
|16:49
|96
|RAST Gregory
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:50
|97
|OVETT Freddy
|BMC Racing Team
|16:52
|98
|KRASILNIKAU Andrei
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|99
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|16:55
|100
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|,,
|101
|HAIDET Lance
|Aevolo
|17:05
|102
|DIDIER Laurent
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:06
|103
|MCCULLOCH Brian
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|17:16
|104
|ROBERGE Adam
|Silber Pro Cycling
|21:29
|105
|SCHMITT Morgan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|21:44
|106
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|107
|COYLE Jesse
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|21:46
|108
|PATE Danny
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|109
|ZIJLAARD Maikel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|21:47
|110
|LEWIS Joe
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|21:49
|111
|GERVAIS Laurent
|Aevolo
|21:56
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:23:39
|2
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04
|3
|MAAS Jan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10
|4
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:11
|5
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:12
|6
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|0:13
|7
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14
|8
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|0:15
|9
|LYONS Angus
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|0:16
|10
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|11
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|0:18
|12
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19
|13
|CHRETIEN Charles-etienne
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:23
|14
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:24
|15
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:27
|16
|EVANS Alexander
|BMC Racing Team
|0:29
|17
|BROWN Jonathan
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:31
|18
|BROWN Connor
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|0:32
|19
|LIVINGSTONE Peter
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|0:36
|20
|CIMA Imerio
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|0:39
|21
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:51
|22
|CHAVES Brayan
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:55
|23
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|16:31
|24
|COTÉ Pier-André
|Silber Pro Cycling
|16:32
|25
|MCGEOUGH Cormac
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|16:37
|26
|ISLAS LOPEZ Fernando
|Aevolo
|16:42
|27
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|16:48
|28
|HAIDET Lance
|Aevolo
|16:58
|29
|ROBERGE Adam
|Silber Pro Cycling
|21:22
|30
|ZIJLAARD Maikel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|21:40
|31
|GERVAIS Laurent
|Aevolo
|21:49
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MCCABE Travis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|2
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|3
|AVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|4
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|6
|SIMPSON George
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|5
|8
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|4
|9
|PONZI Simone
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|3
|10
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally Cycling
|3
|11
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|12
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|13
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|2
|MAWDITT Lionel
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|3
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally Cycling
|7
|4
|SIMPSON George
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|6
|5
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|5
|6
|JARAMILLO Daniel Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|4
|8
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|13:10:46
|2
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:26
|4
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|5
|Rally Cycling
|0:39
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:40
|7
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:44
|8
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:47
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:50
|10
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|11
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:52
|12
|Aevolo
|0:57
|13
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1:01
|14
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:07
|15
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|1:22
|16
|Mobius-BridgeLane
|1:24
|17
|303Project
|1:32
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.