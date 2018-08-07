  1. VeloNews / Race Report / Utah: McCabe out-sprints field to win stage 1

Utah: McCabe out-sprints field to win stage 1

By Chris Case • Updated
Travis McCabe wins stage 1 of the 2018 Tour of Utah in a field sprint in front of Southern Utah University. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com

After a long, hot day in the saddle, on a route that featured two categorized climbs, Travis McCabe easily out-sprinted the peloton to win stage 1 of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah in Cedar City on Tuesday. It was the UnitedHealthcare rider’s third career win at the race. Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly) was second on the day, with Edwin Ávila (Israel Cycling Academy) rounding out the podium. Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) retained the leader’s jersey, finishing in the same time as the field. McCabe moved into second overall after taking a time bonus at the line.

After a flurry of activity, the break of the day was established some 12 miles into the stage, and contained Evan Huffman (Rally), George Simpson (Elevate KHS), Daan Olivier (LottoNL-Jumbo), and Lionel Mawditt (Jelly Belly). The four stretched their lead to five minutes, where it held for much of the way up the 15-mile, 4,500-feet category 1 climb of Parowan Canyon. The climb took the riders to 10,600 feet, the highest elevation they’d reach all week. By the KOM point, near the ski resort town of Brian Head and Cedar Breaks National Monument, Huffman and Simpson lost contact due to the pace set by Olivier. Mawditt jumped ahead to grab the day’s first KOM points.

With 55 kilometers to go, Olivier dropped his breakaway companions. By then his lead was 2:30 over a charging peloton, led by BMC Racing. Olivier crested the second category 4 KOM point of the day alone, before starting the long descent toward Cedar City.

The peloton ate into Olivier’s lead as they dropped into the baking temperatures, and with 15 kilometers left to race, Luis Lemus (Israel Cycling ACademy) jumped across to the lone Dutchman to take the lead heading into the three finishing circuits around Cedar City.

BMC Racing and Jelly Belly massed at the head of the peloton to control Lemus’s lead. With 12 kilometers to go, the group was all back together.

With just over seven kilometers to the finish, Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo) aggressively attacked coming out of a corner and stunned the field. His lead grew to 10 seconds, then started to tumble down as he approached the finish line with one lap to go. Griffin Easter (303 Project) launched for the line, posting up, then realizing he had sprinted a lap early.

Next to attack was Ivan Santaromita (Nippo0Vini Fantini). He was quickly joined by Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare), who was able to briefly gap the entire field. With one kilometer to go, it came back together again, and with 250 meters to the line, McCabe launched his sprint and easily distanced the rest of the field.

BMC Racing safely guided van Garderen through the fast, hectic finale, and he continues to lead the general classification, two seconds ahead of McCabe and four seconds in front of teammate, Rosskopf.

“It was a hard tempo today and I felt comfortable, but I don’t think I will really know where my form is until some of the other GC guys start making moves,” van Garderen said after the stage. “Then I will see how I respond to those.”

The 146-kilometer stage 2 of the Tour of Utah will see the riders tackle Mount Nebo, the highest peak in the Wasatch Range. The stage starts and finishes in Payson.

The Larry H.Miller Tour of Utah Stage 1 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4:17:05
2CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
3AVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy,,
4BOOKWALTER BrentBMC Racing Team,,
5REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
6CIMA DamianoNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini,,
7MURPHY KyleRally Cycling,,
8PONZI SimoneNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini,,
9BOUWMAN KoenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
10RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon,,
11BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon,,
12CHRETIEN Charles-etienneSilber Pro Cycling,,
13ACEVEDO Janier AlexisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
14MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott,,
15DOMBROWSKI JoeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
16BROWN NathanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
17EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
18FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
19ROSSKOPF JoeyBMC Racing Team,,
20MASBOURIAN NicolasSilber Pro Cycling,,
21WOODS MichaelTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
22HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott,,
23KUSS SeppTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
24MANNION GavinUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
25HECHT GageAevolo,,
26HERMANS BenIsrael Cycling Academy,,
27FONT MAS Bernat303Project,,
28EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
29SANTAROMITA IvanNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini,,
30STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo,,
31BRITTON RobRally Cycling,,
32VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo,,
33EISENHART TaylorHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
34VAN GARDEREN TejayBMC Racing Team,,
35BURKE JackJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
36CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
37PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy,,
38ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling,,
39ORONTE EmersonRally Cycling,,
40ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon,,
41OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
42JARAMILLO Daniel AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
43TVETCOV SergheiUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
44SANCHEZ BrayanHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
45POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
46CANTY BrendanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
47HOEHN AlexAevolo,,
48COMPANIONI RubenHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
49WYNANTS MaartenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
50DE LUNA Flavio303Project,,
51SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
52HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
53LYONS AngusMobius-BridgeLane,,
54REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon,,
55CHEYNE JordanElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
56VANDALE DanickSilber Pro Cycling,,
57MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
58ELLSAY NigelRally Cycling,,
59EASTER Cullen303Project,,
60NEWKIRK Isaiah303Project,,
61FRANKINY KilianBMC Racing Team,,
62HAEDO Lucas SebastianUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
63BROWN ConnorMobius-BridgeLane,,
64CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo,,
65LIVINGSTONE PeterMobius-BridgeLane,,
66CLARKE JonathanUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
67FINSTERWALD RussellMobius-BridgeLane,,
68HATSUYAMA ShoNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini,,
69BACA Tony303Project,,
70HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling,,
71SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy,,
72BROWN JonathanHagens Berman Axeon,,
73EVANS AlexanderBMC Racing Team,,
74CIMA ImerioNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini0:17
75CLARKE WilliamTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:20
76RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo0:27
77HOWES AlexTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:55
78EASTER Griffin303Project1:09
79LEMUS LuisIsrael Cycling Academy1:32
80SIMPSON GeorgeElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
81MARANGONI AlanNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini1:53
82SHELDEN TaylorJelly Belly p/b Maxxis2:02
83WOLFE BenJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
84CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott,,
85BASSETTI SamElevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:00
86POWER RobertMitchelton-Scott,,
87MAWDITT LionelJelly Belly p/b Maxxis14:37
88PHILIPSEN JasperHagens Berman Axeon16:18
89SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
90DIDIER LaurentTrek - Segafredo,,
91MCGEOUGH CormacJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
92MCCULLOCH BrianElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
93BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott,,
94KRASILNIKAU AndreiHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
95ISLAS LOPEZ FernandoAevolo,,
96RAST GregoryTrek - Segafredo,,
97HAIDET LanceAevolo,,
98OVETT FreddyBMC Racing Team,,
99JEAN ÉmileSilber Pro Cycling,,
100HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo,,
101WILLIAMS TylerIsrael Cycling Academy,,
102COTÉ Pier-AndréSilber Pro Cycling,,
103BOHLI TomBMC Racing Team,,
104LEWIS JoeHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources21:14
105ZIJLAARD MaikelHagens Berman Axeon,,
106COYLE JesseMobius-BridgeLane,,
107ROBERGE AdamSilber Pro Cycling,,
108GERVAIS LaurentAevolo,,
109PATE DannyRally Cycling,,
110SCHMITT MorganHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
111MAGNER TyRally Cycling,,
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN GARDEREN TejayBMC Racing Team4:23:32
2MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02
3ROSSKOPF JoeyBMC Racing Team0:04
4POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo0:07
5HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling0:10
6EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo0:11
7TVETCOV SergheiUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
8BROWN NathanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
9BOUWMAN KoenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo0:13
10DOMBROWSKI JoeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
11MANNION GavinUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
12CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
13JARAMILLO Daniel AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:14
14WOODS MichaelTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
15HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott0:15
16BOOKWALTER BrentBMC Racing Team,,
17CANTY BrendanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
18REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
19PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy0:17
20MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
21KUSS SeppTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
22STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo,,
23HERMANS BenIsrael Cycling Academy,,
24CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo0:18
25BRITTON RobRally Cycling,,
26REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon0:19
27MURPHY KyleRally Cycling,,
28ELLSAY NigelRally Cycling0:20
29HECHT GageAevolo,,
30ACEVEDO Janier AlexisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:21
31MASBOURIAN NicolasSilber Pro Cycling,,
32MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott,,
33ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling,,
34FRANKINY KilianBMC Racing Team,,
35HOEHN AlexAevolo0:22
36LYONS AngusMobius-BridgeLane0:23
37BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon,,
38COMPANIONI RubenHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:24
39POWER RobertMitchelton-Scott,,
40CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:25
41BASSETTI SamElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
42VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo,,
43BURKE JackJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
44HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott0:26
45FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
46EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo0:27
47WYNANTS MaartenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
48EISENHART TaylorHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
49CHEYNE JordanElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
50SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
51SANTAROMITA IvanNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini0:28
52OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo0:29
53CHRETIEN Charles-etienneSilber Pro Cycling0:30
54CLARKE JonathanUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:31
55ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon,,
56SANCHEZ BrayanHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
57CLARKE WilliamTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:32
58VANDALE DanickSilber Pro Cycling0:34
59RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon,,
60NEWKIRK Isaiah303Project,,
61CIMA DamianoNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini0:35
62BACA Tony303Project0:36
63EVANS AlexanderBMC Racing Team,,
64SCHREURS HamishIsrael Cycling Academy0:37
65ORONTE EmersonRally Cycling0:38
66DE LUNA Flavio303Project,,
67BROWN JonathanHagens Berman Axeon,,
68BROWN ConnorMobius-BridgeLane0:39
69FONT MAS Bernat303Project0:41
70LIVINGSTONE PeterMobius-BridgeLane0:43
71HATSUYAMA ShoNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini0:44
72CIMA ImerioNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini0:46
73AVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy,,
74HAEDO Lucas SebastianUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:48
75EASTER Cullen303Project,,
76FINSTERWALD RussellMobius-BridgeLane0:49
77PONZI SimoneNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini0:57
78RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo0:58
79EASTER Griffin303Project1:41
80SIMPSON GeorgeElevate - KHS Pro Cycling1:43
81HOWES AlexTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:45
82WOLFE BenJelly Belly p/b Maxxis2:28
83MARANGONI AlanNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini,,
84LEMUS LuisIsrael Cycling Academy2:29
85SHELDEN TaylorJelly Belly p/b Maxxis2:31
86CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott3:02
87MAWDITT LionelJelly Belly p/b Maxxis15:15
88BOHLI TomBMC Racing Team16:24
89PHILIPSEN JasperHagens Berman Axeon16:38
90WILLIAMS TylerIsrael Cycling Academy,,
91COTÉ Pier-AndréSilber Pro Cycling16:39
92JEAN ÉmileSilber Pro Cycling16:42
93BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott,,
94MCGEOUGH CormacJelly Belly p/b Maxxis16:44
95ISLAS LOPEZ FernandoAevolo16:49
96RAST GregoryTrek - Segafredo16:50
97OVETT FreddyBMC Racing Team16:52
98KRASILNIKAU AndreiHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
99SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy16:55
100HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo,,
101HAIDET LanceAevolo17:05
102DIDIER LaurentTrek - Segafredo17:06
103MCCULLOCH BrianElevate - KHS Pro Cycling17:16
104ROBERGE AdamSilber Pro Cycling21:29
105SCHMITT MorganHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources21:44
106MAGNER TyRally Cycling,,
107COYLE JesseMobius-BridgeLane21:46
108PATE DannyRally Cycling,,
109ZIJLAARD MaikelHagens Berman Axeon21:47
110LEWIS JoeHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources21:49
111GERVAIS LaurentAevolo21:56
RankNameTeamTime
1POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo4:23:39
2EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo0:04
3MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo0:10
4CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo0:11
5REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon0:12
6HECHT GageAevolo0:13
7ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling0:14
8HOEHN AlexAevolo0:15
9LYONS AngusMobius-BridgeLane0:16
10BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon,,
11VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo0:18
12HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott0:19
13CHRETIEN Charles-etienneSilber Pro Cycling0:23
14ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon0:24
15RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon0:27
16EVANS AlexanderBMC Racing Team0:29
17BROWN JonathanHagens Berman Axeon0:31
18BROWN ConnorMobius-BridgeLane0:32
19LIVINGSTONE PeterMobius-BridgeLane0:36
20CIMA ImerioNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini0:39
21RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo0:51
22CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott2:55
23PHILIPSEN JasperHagens Berman Axeon16:31
24COTÉ Pier-AndréSilber Pro Cycling16:32
25MCGEOUGH CormacJelly Belly p/b Maxxis16:37
26ISLAS LOPEZ FernandoAevolo16:42
27HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo16:48
28HAIDET LanceAevolo16:58
29ROBERGE AdamSilber Pro Cycling21:22
30ZIJLAARD MaikelHagens Berman Axeon21:40
31GERVAIS LaurentAevolo21:49
RankNameTeamPoints
1MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team15
2CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis12
3AVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy10
4BOOKWALTER BrentBMC Racing Team7
5REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo6
6SIMPSON GeorgeElevate - KHS Pro Cycling5
7CIMA DamianoNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini5
8MURPHY KyleRally Cycling4
9PONZI SimoneNippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini3
10HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling3
11BOUWMAN KoenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo2
12RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon1
13OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo1
RankNameTeamPoints
1OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo13
2MAWDITT LionelJelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
3HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling7
4SIMPSON GeorgeElevate - KHS Pro Cycling6
5FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling5
6JARAMILLO Daniel AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
7EASTER Griffin303Project4
8BOOKWALTER BrentBMC Racing Team3
RankNameTime
1BMC Racing Team 13:10:46
2Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:26
4Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
5Rally Cycling0:39
6Trek - Segafredo0:40
7Israel Cycling Academy0:44
8Silber Pro Cycling0:47
9Mitchelton-Scott0:50
10Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
11Hagens Berman Axeon0:52
12Aevolo0:57
13Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1:01
14Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:07
15Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini1:22
16Mobius-BridgeLane1:24
17303Project1:32

