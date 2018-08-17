Colorado Classic: UHC goes one-two in Vail TT

With Gavin Mannion posting the fastest time and Serghei Tvetcov finishing second, the UnitedHealthcare team delivered on Friday in stage 2 of the Colorado Classic. Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) was third.
“For me personally, this is huge,” said Mannion. “I’ve never won a race at this level before. Gila was my first professional victory earlier this year so to continue that trend and finish the season strong is awesome for me. It just kind of goes to show that I’m continuing to develop. Hopefully, I can continue this for the next few years and take a few more victories.”
Mannion’s victory was exactly what his team needed after failing to pull back solo breakaway Gage Hecht (Aevolo) in stage 1, settling for second with sprinter Travis McCabe. Plus, the search continues for the team to find a new title sponsor for 2019.
The team also celebrated a win with Katie Hall in the women’s race earlier on Friday on the same time trial course.
“This feels really special and a little bit bittersweet as a team because our team is maybe folding, looking for sponsors,” Hall said. “To go one-two in both the men’s and women’s race, we’ve really got a special thing going.”
Mannion rode the 15.88km climb up Vail Pass in 25:41. Tvetcov, who was second overall in the race last year, was 11 seconds slower. Carthy was 21 seconds back.
“Racing Utah and Colorado, it’s not a lot of time to rest,” said Tvetcov. “It’s pretty hard because you need to be really recovered well. Recovering at altitude is slower than at sea level. So that helps us who live at altitude to be better at everyone else.”
The day’s leader Hecht rode to a solid 17th place result, but finishing 1:12 behind, he ceded the overall lead to Mannion.
The 26-year-old American will now have to defend his lead on Saturday’s queen stage, a 161.9km stage 3 starting and finishing in Denver with three categorized climbs along the way.
Colorado Classic Stage 2 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MANNION Gavin
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|25:41
|2
|TVETCOV Serghei
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:11
|3
|CARTHY Hugh
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:21
|4
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:25
|5
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27
|6
|MARTINEZ Daniel Felipe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:29
|7
|PICCOLI James
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:42
|8
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|0:48
|9
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:51
|10
|CATAFORD Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:53
|11
|EISENHART Taylor
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:58
|12
|BURKE Jack
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:59
|13
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:00
|14
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:07
|15
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|,,
|16
|BROWN Nathan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:10
|17
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:13
|18
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|1:18
|19
|POWER Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:19
|20
|SANCHEZ Brayan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1:23
|21
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|1:30
|22
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:34
|23
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:37
|24
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally Cycling
|1:40
|25
|JARAMILLO Daniel Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:46
|26
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|1:49
|27
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:56
|28
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:58
|29
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|2:01
|30
|FERNANDES José
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:07
|31
|NEWKIRK Isaiah
|303Project
|,,
|32
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:15
|33
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:17
|34
|MAAS Jan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:18
|35
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|2:20
|36
|KRASILNIKAU Andrei
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|2:27
|37
|ROTH Ryan
|Silber Pro Cycling
|2:28
|38
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|2:34
|39
|LEWIS Joe
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|2:39
|40
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally Cycling
|2:40
|41
|BASSETT Stephen
|Silber Pro Cycling
|2:43
|42
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:49
|43
|GIRKINS Kevin
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|2:51
|44
|DANIEL Gregory
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:54
|45
|DIDIER Laurent
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:58
|46
|EASTER Cullen
|303Project
|3:04
|47
|PHINNEY Taylor
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:06
|48
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|3:08
|49
|MCCABE Travis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3:10
|50
|NORRIS Lachlan
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|51
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:12
|52
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|3:14
|53
|WINN Chris
|303Project
|3:16
|54
|SHELDEN Taylor
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3:17
|55
|SAMUEL Travis
|Silber Pro Cycling
|3:19
|56
|BLEVINS Christopher
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|3:20
|57
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:21
|58
|MAWDITT Lionel
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3:22
|59
|SCHMITT Morgan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|60
|WILLIAMS Tyler
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:28
|61
|STEPHENS Austin
|303Project
|3:35
|62
|LEMUS Luis
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:37
|63
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|3:43
|64
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:46
|65
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3:48
|66
|CHAVES Brayan
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:49
|67
|COMPANIONI Ruben
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|3:53
|68
|AVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:56
|69
|CHEYNE Jordan
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|3:57
|70
|COTÉ Pier-André
|Silber Pro Cycling
|4:02
|71
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|4:09
|72
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:14
|73
|BASSETTI Sam
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|74
|NSENGIMANA Jean Bosco
|Rwanda
|4:25
|75
|HAIDET Lance
|Aevolo
|4:28
|76
|JEAN Émile
|Silber Pro Cycling
|4:38
|77
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally Cycling
|4:39
|78
|CHANCE Maxx
|303Project
|5:05
|79
|PATE Danny
|Rally Cycling
|5:07
|80
|TORRACA Nicholas
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|5:52
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MANNION Gavin
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2:58:43
|2
|TVETCOV Serghei
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:11
|3
|CARTHY Hugh
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:21
|4
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:25
|5
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27
|6
|MARTINEZ Daniel Felipe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:29
|7
|PICCOLI James
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:42
|8
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|0:48
|9
|CATAFORD Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:49
|10
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:51
|11
|EISENHART Taylor
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:58
|12
|BURKE Jack
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:59
|13
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:00
|14
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|1:07
|15
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10
|16
|BROWN Nathan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|17
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|1:12
|18
|POWER Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:19
|19
|SANCHEZ Brayan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1:23
|20
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:34
|21
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:37
|22
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally Cycling
|1:40
|23
|JARAMILLO Daniel Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:46
|24
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|1:49
|25
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:56
|26
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:58
|27
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|2:01
|28
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:17
|29
|MAAS Jan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:18
|30
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2:25
|31
|ROTH Ryan
|Silber Pro Cycling
|2:28
|32
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|2:34
|33
|LEWIS Joe
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|2:35
|34
|BASSETT Stephen
|Silber Pro Cycling
|2:43
|35
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:49
|36
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|2:52
|37
|MCCABE Travis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3:04
|38
|PHINNEY Taylor
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3:06
|39
|SHELDEN Taylor
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3:17
|40
|BLEVINS Christopher
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|3:20
|41
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:21
|42
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|3:43
|43
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|44
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:49
|45
|AVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:56
|46
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|4:09
|47
|GIRKINS Kevin
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|4:25
|48
|EASTER Cullen
|303Project
|4:38
|49
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally Cycling
|4:39
|50
|NORRIS Lachlan
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4:44
|51
|WINN Chris
|303Project
|4:50
|52
|MAWDITT Lionel
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4:56
|53
|WILLIAMS Tyler
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5:02
|54
|KRASILNIKAU Andrei
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|5:20
|55
|COMPANIONI Ruben
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|5:27
|56
|COTÉ Pier-André
|Silber Pro Cycling
|5:36
|57
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|5:41
|58
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|5:43
|59
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7:01
|60
|HAIDET Lance
|Aevolo
|7:21
|61
|NEWKIRK Isaiah
|303Project
|7:27
|62
|DIDIER Laurent
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:18
|63
|SAMUEL Travis
|Silber Pro Cycling
|8:39
|64
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally Cycling
|9:07
|65
|CHEYNE Jordan
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|9:17
|66
|DANIEL Gregory
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:21
|67
|BASSETTI Sam
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|9:34
|68
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|9:35
|69
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9:39
|70
|STEPHENS Austin
|303Project
|10:02
|71
|LEMUS Luis
|Israel Cycling Academy
|10:04
|72
|CHANCE Maxx
|303Project
|10:25
|73
|NSENGIMANA Jean Bosco
|Rwanda
|10:52
|74
|PATE Danny
|Rally Cycling
|11:34
|75
|TORRACA Nicholas
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|12:19
|76
|SCHMITT Morgan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|14:10
|77
|FERNANDES José
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|14:15
|78
|CHAVES Brayan
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14:37
|79
|JEAN Émile
|Silber Pro Cycling
|15:26
|80
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|16:22
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|18
|2
|MCCABE Travis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|LEWIS Joe
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|10
|4
|TVETCOV Serghei
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|CATAFORD Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|BLEVINS Christopher
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|7
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|8
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally Cycling
|5
|9
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|10
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|4
|11
|AVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|12
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|13
|PHINNEY Taylor
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|8
|2
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|3
|CATAFORD Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|4
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|5
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|3
|6
|EISENHART Taylor
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1
|7
|STEPHENS Austin
|303Project
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MARTINEZ Daniel Felipe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2:59:12
|2
|BURKE Jack
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:30
|3
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31
|4
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|0:38
|5
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:41
|6
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|0:43
|7
|POWER Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:50
|8
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:05
|9
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:29
|10
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|1:32
|11
|MAAS Jan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:49
|12
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:56
|13
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|2:05
|14
|BASSETT Stephen
|Silber Pro Cycling
|2:14
|15
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:20
|16
|BLEVINS Christopher
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|2:51
|17
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:52
|18
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|3:14
|19
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|20
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|3:40
|21
|MAWDITT Lionel
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4:27
|22
|KRASILNIKAU Andrei
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|4:51
|23
|COTÉ Pier-André
|Silber Pro Cycling
|5:07
|24
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|5:12
|25
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|5:14
|26
|HAIDET Lance
|Aevolo
|6:52
|27
|CHANCE Maxx
|303Project
|9:56
|28
|TORRACA Nicholas
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|11:50
|29
|FERNANDES José
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13:46
|30
|CHAVES Brayan
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14:08
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8:57:13
|2
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11
|3
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2:36
|4
|Rally Cycling
|2:42
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:17
|6
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:29
|7
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|3:44
|8
|Aevolo
|4:01
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:03
|10
|Silber Pro Cycling
|6:08
|11
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|8:11
|12
|303Project
|9:04
|13
|Israel Cycling Academy
|11:24
|14
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|11:43
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.