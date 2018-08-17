  1. VeloNews / Race Report / Colorado Classic: UHC goes one-two in Vail TT

Colorado Classic: UHC goes one-two in Vail TT

By VeloNews.com • Published
Gavin Mannion, winner of the men's time trial, made it two wins in a row for UHC. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com

With Gavin Mannion posting the fastest time and Serghei Tvetcov finishing second, the UnitedHealthcare team delivered on Friday in stage 2 of the Colorado Classic. Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) was third.

“For me personally, this is huge,” said Mannion. “I’ve never won a race at this level before. Gila was my first professional victory earlier this year so to continue that trend and finish the season strong is awesome for me. It just kind of goes to show that I’m continuing to develop. Hopefully, I can continue this for the next few years and take a few more victories.”

Mannion’s victory was exactly what his team needed after failing to pull back solo breakaway Gage Hecht (Aevolo) in stage 1, settling for second with sprinter Travis McCabe. Plus, the search continues for the team to find a new title sponsor for 2019.

The team also celebrated a win with Katie Hall in the women’s race earlier on Friday on the same time trial course.

“This feels really special and a little bit bittersweet as a team because our team is maybe folding, looking for sponsors,” Hall said. “To go one-two in both the men’s and women’s race, we’ve really got a special thing going.”

Mannion rode the 15.88km climb up Vail Pass in 25:41. Tvetcov, who was second overall in the race last year, was 11 seconds slower. Carthy was 21 seconds back.

“Racing Utah and Colorado, it’s not a lot of time to rest,” said Tvetcov. “It’s pretty hard because you need to be really recovered well. Recovering at altitude is slower than at sea level. So that helps us who live at altitude to be better at everyone else.”

The day’s leader Hecht rode to a solid 17th place result, but finishing 1:12 behind, he ceded the overall lead to Mannion.

The 26-year-old American will now have to defend his lead on Saturday’s queen stage, a 161.9km stage 3 starting and finishing in Denver with three categorized climbs along the way.

Colorado Classic Stage 2 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1MANNION GavinUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team25:41
2TVETCOV SergheiUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:11
3CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:21
4DOMBROWSKI JoeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:25
5HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott0:27
6MARTINEZ Daniel FelipeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:29
7PICCOLI JamesElevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:42
8BRITTON RobRally Cycling0:48
9SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:51
10CATAFORD AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:53
11EISENHART TaylorHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:58
12BURKE JackJelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:59
13POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo1:00
14SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:07
15VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo,,
16BROWN NathanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:10
17EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:13
18MURPHY KyleRally Cycling1:18
19POWER RobertMitchelton-Scott1:19
20SANCHEZ BrayanHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1:23
21HECHT GageAevolo1:30
22JORGENSON MatteoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:34
23BOUWMAN KoenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo1:37
24ELLSAY NigelRally Cycling1:40
25JARAMILLO Daniel AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:46
26EASTER Griffin303Project1:49
27OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo1:56
28BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon1:58
29ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling2:01
30FERNANDES JoséTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:07
31NEWKIRK Isaiah303Project,,
32PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy2:15
33STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo2:17
34MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo2:18
35FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling2:20
36KRASILNIKAU AndreiHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources2:27
37ROTH RyanSilber Pro Cycling2:28
38HOEHN AlexAevolo2:34
39LEWIS JoeHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources2:39
40HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling2:40
41BASSETT StephenSilber Pro Cycling2:43
42CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:49
43GIRKINS KevinElevate - KHS Pro Cycling2:51
44DANIEL GregoryTrek - Segafredo2:54
45DIDIER LaurentTrek - Segafredo2:58
46EASTER Cullen303Project3:04
47PHINNEY TaylorTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:06
48REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon3:08
49MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3:10
50NORRIS LachlanUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
51WYNANTS MaartenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo3:12
52ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon3:14
53WINN Chris303Project3:16
54SHELDEN TaylorJelly Belly p/b Maxxis3:17
55SAMUEL TravisSilber Pro Cycling3:19
56BLEVINS ChristopherHagens Berman Axeon3:20
57HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott3:21
58MAWDITT LionelJelly Belly p/b Maxxis3:22
59SCHMITT MorganHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
60WILLIAMS TylerIsrael Cycling Academy3:28
61STEPHENS Austin303Project3:35
62LEMUS LuisIsrael Cycling Academy3:37
63HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo3:43
64EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo3:46
65CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis3:48
66CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott3:49
67COMPANIONI RubenHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources3:53
68AVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy3:56
69CHEYNE JordanElevate - KHS Pro Cycling3:57
70COTÉ Pier-AndréSilber Pro Cycling4:02
71DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon4:09
72SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy4:14
73BASSETTI SamElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
74NSENGIMANA Jean BoscoRwanda4:25
75HAIDET LanceAevolo4:28
76JEAN ÉmileSilber Pro Cycling4:38
77MAGNER TyRally Cycling4:39
78CHANCE Maxx303Project5:05
79PATE DannyRally Cycling5:07
80TORRACA NicholasElevate - KHS Pro Cycling5:52
RankNameTeamTime
1MANNION GavinUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2:58:43
2TVETCOV SergheiUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:11
3CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:21
4DOMBROWSKI JoeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:25
5HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott0:27
6MARTINEZ Daniel FelipeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:29
7PICCOLI JamesElevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:42
8BRITTON RobRally Cycling0:48
9CATAFORD AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:49
10SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:51
11EISENHART TaylorHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:58
12BURKE JackJelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:59
13POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo1:00
14VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo1:07
15EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:10
16BROWN NathanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
17HECHT GageAevolo1:12
18POWER RobertMitchelton-Scott1:19
19SANCHEZ BrayanHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1:23
20JORGENSON MatteoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:34
21BOUWMAN KoenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo1:37
22ELLSAY NigelRally Cycling1:40
23JARAMILLO Daniel AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:46
24EASTER Griffin303Project1:49
25OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo1:56
26BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon1:58
27ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling2:01
28STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo2:17
29MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo2:18
30SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis2:25
31ROTH RyanSilber Pro Cycling2:28
32HOEHN AlexAevolo2:34
33LEWIS JoeHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources2:35
34BASSETT StephenSilber Pro Cycling2:43
35CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:49
36MURPHY KyleRally Cycling2:52
37MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3:04
38PHINNEY TaylorTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3:06
39SHELDEN TaylorJelly Belly p/b Maxxis3:17
40BLEVINS ChristopherHagens Berman Axeon3:20
41HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott3:21
42HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo3:43
43EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
44PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy3:49
45AVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy3:56
46ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon4:09
47GIRKINS KevinElevate - KHS Pro Cycling4:25
48EASTER Cullen303Project4:38
49MAGNER TyRally Cycling4:39
50NORRIS LachlanUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4:44
51WINN Chris303Project4:50
52MAWDITT LionelJelly Belly p/b Maxxis4:56
53WILLIAMS TylerIsrael Cycling Academy5:02
54KRASILNIKAU AndreiHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources5:20
55COMPANIONI RubenHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources5:27
56COTÉ Pier-AndréSilber Pro Cycling5:36
57REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon5:41
58DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon5:43
59CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis7:01
60HAIDET LanceAevolo7:21
61NEWKIRK Isaiah303Project7:27
62DIDIER LaurentTrek - Segafredo8:18
63SAMUEL TravisSilber Pro Cycling8:39
64HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling9:07
65CHEYNE JordanElevate - KHS Pro Cycling9:17
66DANIEL GregoryTrek - Segafredo9:21
67BASSETTI SamElevate - KHS Pro Cycling9:34
68FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling9:35
69WYNANTS MaartenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo9:39
70STEPHENS Austin303Project10:02
71LEMUS LuisIsrael Cycling Academy10:04
72CHANCE Maxx303Project10:25
73NSENGIMANA Jean BoscoRwanda10:52
74PATE DannyRally Cycling11:34
75TORRACA NicholasElevate - KHS Pro Cycling12:19
76SCHMITT MorganHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources14:10
77FERNANDES JoséTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale14:15
78CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott14:37
79JEAN ÉmileSilber Pro Cycling15:26
80SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy16:22
RankNameTeamPoints
1HECHT GageAevolo18
2MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12
3LEWIS JoeHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources10
4TVETCOV SergheiUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
5CATAFORD AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
6BLEVINS ChristopherHagens Berman Axeon6
7EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo5
8MAGNER TyRally Cycling5
9EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo4
10HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo4
11AVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy3
12SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2
13PHINNEY TaylorTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1
RankNameTeamPoints
1HECHT GageAevolo8
2EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo7
3CATAFORD AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
4EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo3
5FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling3
6EISENHART TaylorHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1
7STEPHENS Austin303Project1
RankNameTeamTime
1MARTINEZ Daniel FelipeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2:59:12
2BURKE JackJelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:30
3POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo0:31
4VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo0:38
5EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo0:41
6HECHT GageAevolo0:43
7POWER RobertMitchelton-Scott0:50
8JORGENSON MatteoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:05
9BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon1:29
10ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling1:32
11MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo1:49
12SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:56
13HOEHN AlexAevolo2:05
14BASSETT StephenSilber Pro Cycling2:14
15CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:20
16BLEVINS ChristopherHagens Berman Axeon2:51
17HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott2:52
18HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo3:14
19EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
20ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon3:40
21MAWDITT LionelJelly Belly p/b Maxxis4:27
22KRASILNIKAU AndreiHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources4:51
23COTÉ Pier-AndréSilber Pro Cycling5:07
24REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon5:12
25DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon5:14
26HAIDET LanceAevolo6:52
27CHANCE Maxx303Project9:56
28TORRACA NicholasElevate - KHS Pro Cycling11:50
29FERNANDES JoséTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale13:46
30CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott14:08
RankNameTime
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8:57:13
2Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11
3Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2:36
4Rally Cycling2:42
5Trek - Segafredo3:17
6Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:29
7Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources3:44
8Aevolo4:01
9Mitchelton-Scott4:03
10Silber Pro Cycling6:08
11Hagens Berman Axeon8:11
12303Project9:04
13Israel Cycling Academy11:24
14Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling11:43

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Related Articles