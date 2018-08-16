  1. VeloNews / Race Report / Colorado Classic: Gage Hecht fends off the sprinters in stage 1

Colorado Classic: Gage Hecht fends off the sprinters in stage 1

By VeloNews.com • Published
Gage Hecht won stage 1 of the 2018 Colorado Classic with a late attack out of the break. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com

With a stunning long-range attack out of an all-day breakaway, young Gage Hecht (Aevolo) won the opening stage of the Colorado Classic Thursday, leaving the sprinters to fight for scraps in Vail, Colorado.

Hecht, 20, was part of a four-man group along with Pascal Eenkhorn (LottoNL-Jumbo), Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare), and Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo).

Throughout the day the Coloradoan would attack the 14.2km circuit’s dirt road climb to collect king of the mountains points. On the final lap of the 103.2-kilometer race, he attacked again, and that time, it stuck.

“I didn’t expect at all to be able to make that move,” he said. “I just thought, maybe I’ll be able to give it one last final attack, maybe get an extra little bit of TV coverage, get my name out there a little bit more, get absorbed by the pack in the last 3k and then hang in as best I could.

“Maybe with the time bonuses, I could get the young rider’s jersey. So I made that attack knowing that I would probably get caught. I was kind of keeping watch on the field so I knew how much effort to put out. I didn’t want to get caught by the pack and get shot out the back before the finish.”

Behind in the peloton, EF Education First-Drapac’s Daniel Martinez tried an acceleration but couldn’t break free.

Up the road, Hecht rode a solo breakaway with about a 20-second advantage as the disorganized peloton failed to close down the gap in the final five kilometers.

Though Hecht seemed uncertain of his advantage, frequently checking over his shoulder toward the end, he realized with one kilometer remaining that the victory would be his. He punched up one final short climb and rode alone to the biggest win of his young career.

Travis McCabe sprinted to second behind with his arms in the air. Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel) was third.

“We knew we had another rider up the road,” McCabe said. “We didn’t know it was someone like Gage. We clearly underestimated his strength, which we shouldn’t have done. We just didn’t have the numbers.”

Hecht brought home an impressive haul of leader’s jerseys to his Continental team, which focuses on developing under-23 riders like himself. After Thursday he held the overall leader’s jersey, the points classification jersey, the best young rider’s jersey, and the king of the mountains jersey.

On Friday, the overall GC standings should come into focus as stage 2’s Vail time trial climbs 480 meters (1,574 feet) over 15.88km.

Colorado Classic Stage 1 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1HECHT GageAevolo2:32:56
2MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06
3LEWIS JoeHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
4TVETCOV SergheiUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
5BLEVINS ChristopherHagens Berman Axeon,,
6MAGNER TyRally Cycling,,
7HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo,,
8AVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy,,
9SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
10PHINNEY TaylorTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
11ROTH RyanSilber Pro Cycling,,
12POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
13SANCHEZ BrayanHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
14EASTER Griffin303Project,,
15BOUWMAN KoenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
16MARTINEZ Daniel FelipeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
17PICCOLI JamesElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
18BASSETT StephenSilber Pro Cycling,,
19POWER RobertMitchelton-Scott,,
20MANNION GavinUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
21VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo,,
22OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
23CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
24SHELDEN TaylorJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
25BURKE JackJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
26BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon,,
27EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
28HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott,,
29DOMBROWSKI JoeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
30JORGENSON MatteoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
31STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo,,
32MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
33ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling,,
34EISENHART TaylorHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
35EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
36CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo,,
37HOEHN AlexAevolo,,
38BROWN NathanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
39BRITTON RobRally Cycling,,
40ELLSAY NigelRally Cycling,,
41HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
42CATAFORD AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
43JARAMILLO Daniel AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
44ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon1:01
45SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:24
46COMPANIONI RubenHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1:40
47MURPHY KyleRally Cycling,,
48WILLIAMS TylerIsrael Cycling Academy,,
49COTÉ Pier-AndréSilber Pro Cycling,,
50EASTER Cullen303Project,,
51WINN Chris303Project,,
52MAWDITT LionelJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
53NORRIS LachlanUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
54GIRKINS KevinElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
55DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon,,
56PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy,,
57REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon2:39
58KRASILNIKAU AndreiHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources2:59
59HAIDET LanceAevolo,,
60CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis3:19
61NEWKIRK Isaiah303Project5:26
62DIDIER LaurentTrek - Segafredo,,
63CHANCE Maxx303Project,,
64CHEYNE JordanElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
65BASSETTI SamElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
66SAMUEL TravisSilber Pro Cycling,,
67DANIEL GregoryTrek - Segafredo6:33
68TORRACA NicholasElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
69STEPHENS Austin303Project,,
70NSENGIMANA Jean BoscoRwanda,,
71LEMUS LuisIsrael Cycling Academy,,
72PATE DannyRally Cycling,,
73HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling,,
74WYNANTS MaartenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
75FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling7:21
76CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott10:54
77SCHMITT MorganHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
78JEAN ÉmileSilber Pro Cycling,,
79SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy12:14
80FERNANDES JoséTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
RankNameTeamTime
1HECHT GageAevolo2:32:44
2MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:12
3LEWIS JoeHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources0:14
4CATAFORD AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
5EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo0:15
6EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
7TVETCOV SergheiUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:18
8BLEVINS ChristopherHagens Berman Axeon,,
9MAGNER TyRally Cycling,,
10HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo,,
11AVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy,,
12SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
13PHINNEY TaylorTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
14ROTH RyanSilber Pro Cycling,,
15POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
16SANCHEZ BrayanHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
17EASTER Griffin303Project,,
18BOUWMAN KoenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
19MARTINEZ Daniel FelipeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
20PICCOLI JamesElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
21BASSETT StephenSilber Pro Cycling,,
22POWER RobertMitchelton-Scott,,
23MANNION GavinUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
24VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo,,
25OLIVIER DaanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
26CARTHY HughTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
27SHELDEN TaylorJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
28BURKE JackJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
29BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon,,
30HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott,,
31DOMBROWSKI JoeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
32JORGENSON MatteoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
33STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo,,
34MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
35ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling,,
36EISENHART TaylorHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
37CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo,,
38HOEHN AlexAevolo,,
39BROWN NathanTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
40BRITTON RobRally Cycling,,
41ELLSAY NigelRally Cycling,,
42HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
43JARAMILLO Daniel AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
44ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon1:13
45SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:36
46COMPANIONI RubenHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1:52
47MURPHY KyleRally Cycling,,
48WILLIAMS TylerIsrael Cycling Academy,,
49COTÉ Pier-AndréSilber Pro Cycling,,
50EASTER Cullen303Project,,
51WINN Chris303Project,,
52MAWDITT LionelJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
53NORRIS LachlanUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team,,
54GIRKINS KevinElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
55DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon,,
56PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy,,
57REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon2:51
58KRASILNIKAU AndreiHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources3:11
59HAIDET LanceAevolo,,
60CASTILLO Ulises AlfredoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis3:31
61NEWKIRK Isaiah303Project5:38
62DIDIER LaurentTrek - Segafredo,,
63CHANCE Maxx303Project,,
64CHEYNE JordanElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
65BASSETTI SamElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
66SAMUEL TravisSilber Pro Cycling,,
67DANIEL GregoryTrek - Segafredo6:45
68TORRACA NicholasElevate - KHS Pro Cycling,,
69STEPHENS Austin303Project,,
70NSENGIMANA Jean BoscoRwanda,,
71LEMUS LuisIsrael Cycling Academy,,
72PATE DannyRally Cycling,,
73HUFFMAN EvanRally Cycling,,
74WYNANTS MaartenTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
75FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling7:33
76CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott11:06
77SCHMITT MorganHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
78JEAN ÉmileSilber Pro Cycling,,
79SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy12:26
80FERNANDES JoséTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
RankNameTeamPoints
1HECHT GageAevolo18
2MCCABE TravisUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12
3LEWIS JoeHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources10
4TVETCOV SergheiUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
5CATAFORD AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
6BLEVINS ChristopherHagens Berman Axeon6
7EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo5
8MAGNER TyRally Cycling5
9EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo4
10HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo4
11AVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy3
12SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo2
13PHINNEY TaylorTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1
RankNameTeamPoints
1HECHT GageAevolo8
2EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo7
3CATAFORD AlexanderUnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
4EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo3
5FRAYRE EderElevate - KHS Pro Cycling3
6EISENHART TaylorHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources1
7STEPHENS Austin303Project1
RankNameTeamTime
1HECHT GageAevolo2:32:44
2EENKHOORN PascalTeam LottoNL-Jumbo0:15
3EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
4BLEVINS ChristopherHagens Berman Axeon0:18
5HERNANDEZ MichaelAevolo,,
6POWLESS NeilsonTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
7MARTINEZ Daniel FelipeTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
8BASSETT StephenSilber Pro Cycling,,
9POWER RobertMitchelton-Scott,,
10VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ LuisAevolo,,
11BURKE JackJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
12BENNETT SeanHagens Berman Axeon,,
13JORGENSON MatteoJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
14MAAS JanTeam LottoNL-Jumbo,,
15ZUKOWSKY NicolasSilber Pro Cycling,,
16HOEHN AlexAevolo,,
17HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
18ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon1:13
19SWIRBUL KeeganJelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:36
20COTÉ Pier-AndréSilber Pro Cycling1:52
21MAWDITT LionelJelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
22DAVIS ColeHagens Berman Axeon,,
23REVARD ThomasHagens Berman Axeon2:51
24KRASILNIKAU AndreiHolowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources3:11
25HAIDET LanceAevolo,,
26CHANCE Maxx303Project5:38
27TORRACA NicholasElevate - KHS Pro Cycling6:45
28CHAVES BrayanMitchelton-Scott11:06
29FERNANDES JoséTeam EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale12:26
RankNameTime
1Aevolo7:39:00
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06
3Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale,,
4Team LottoNL-Jumbo,,
5Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources,,
6Silber Pro Cycling,,
7Trek - Segafredo,,
8Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis,,
9Rally Cycling,,
10Mitchelton-Scott,,
11Hagens Berman Axeon1:01
12Israel Cycling Academy3:14
13303Project,,
14Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling7:00

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

