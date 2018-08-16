Colorado Classic: Gage Hecht fends off the sprinters in stage 1

With a stunning long-range attack out of an all-day breakaway, young Gage Hecht (Aevolo) won the opening stage of the Colorado Classic Thursday, leaving the sprinters to fight for scraps in Vail, Colorado.
Hecht, 20, was part of a four-man group along with Pascal Eenkhorn (LottoNL-Jumbo), Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare), and Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo).
Throughout the day the Coloradoan would attack the 14.2km circuit’s dirt road climb to collect king of the mountains points. On the final lap of the 103.2-kilometer race, he attacked again, and that time, it stuck.
“I didn’t expect at all to be able to make that move,” he said. “I just thought, maybe I’ll be able to give it one last final attack, maybe get an extra little bit of TV coverage, get my name out there a little bit more, get absorbed by the pack in the last 3k and then hang in as best I could.
“Maybe with the time bonuses, I could get the young rider’s jersey. So I made that attack knowing that I would probably get caught. I was kind of keeping watch on the field so I knew how much effort to put out. I didn’t want to get caught by the pack and get shot out the back before the finish.”
Behind in the peloton, EF Education First-Drapac’s Daniel Martinez tried an acceleration but couldn’t break free.
Up the road, Hecht rode a solo breakaway with about a 20-second advantage as the disorganized peloton failed to close down the gap in the final five kilometers.
Though Hecht seemed uncertain of his advantage, frequently checking over his shoulder toward the end, he realized with one kilometer remaining that the victory would be his. He punched up one final short climb and rode alone to the biggest win of his young career.
Travis McCabe sprinted to second behind with his arms in the air. Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel) was third.
“We knew we had another rider up the road,” McCabe said. “We didn’t know it was someone like Gage. We clearly underestimated his strength, which we shouldn’t have done. We just didn’t have the numbers.”
Hecht brought home an impressive haul of leader’s jerseys to his Continental team, which focuses on developing under-23 riders like himself. After Thursday he held the overall leader’s jersey, the points classification jersey, the best young rider’s jersey, and the king of the mountains jersey.
On Friday, the overall GC standings should come into focus as stage 2’s Vail time trial climbs 480 meters (1,574 feet) over 15.88km.
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|2:32:44
|2
|MCCABE Travis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:12
|3
|LEWIS Joe
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|0:14
|4
|CATAFORD Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|5
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15
|6
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|7
|TVETCOV Serghei
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:18
|8
|BLEVINS Christopher
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|9
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|10
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|,,
|11
|AVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|12
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|13
|PHINNEY Taylor
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|14
|ROTH Ryan
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|15
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|16
|SANCHEZ Brayan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|17
|EASTER Griffin
|303Project
|,,
|18
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|19
|MARTINEZ Daniel Felipe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|20
|PICCOLI James
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|21
|BASSETT Stephen
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|22
|POWER Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|23
|MANNION Gavin
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|24
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|,,
|25
|OLIVIER Daan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|26
|CARTHY Hugh
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|27
|SHELDEN Taylor
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|28
|BURKE Jack
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|29
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|30
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|31
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|32
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|33
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|34
|MAAS Jan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|35
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|36
|EISENHART Taylor
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|37
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|38
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|,,
|39
|BROWN Nathan
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|40
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|41
|ELLSAY Nigel
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|42
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|43
|JARAMILLO Daniel Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|44
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:13
|45
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:36
|46
|COMPANIONI Ruben
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1:52
|47
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|48
|WILLIAMS Tyler
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|49
|COTÉ Pier-André
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|50
|EASTER Cullen
|303Project
|,,
|51
|WINN Chris
|303Project
|,,
|52
|MAWDITT Lionel
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|53
|NORRIS Lachlan
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|,,
|54
|GIRKINS Kevin
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|55
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|56
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|57
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|2:51
|58
|KRASILNIKAU Andrei
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|3:11
|59
|HAIDET Lance
|Aevolo
|,,
|60
|CASTILLO Ulises Alfredo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3:31
|61
|NEWKIRK Isaiah
|303Project
|5:38
|62
|DIDIER Laurent
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|63
|CHANCE Maxx
|303Project
|,,
|64
|CHEYNE Jordan
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|65
|BASSETTI Sam
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|66
|SAMUEL Travis
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|67
|DANIEL Gregory
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:45
|68
|TORRACA Nicholas
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|,,
|69
|STEPHENS Austin
|303Project
|,,
|70
|NSENGIMANA Jean Bosco
|Rwanda
|,,
|71
|LEMUS Luis
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|72
|PATE Danny
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|73
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|74
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|75
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|7:33
|76
|CHAVES Brayan
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11:06
|77
|SCHMITT Morgan
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|78
|JEAN Émile
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|79
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|12:26
|80
|FERNANDES José
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|18
|2
|MCCABE Travis
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|LEWIS Joe
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|10
|4
|TVETCOV Serghei
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|CATAFORD Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|BLEVINS Christopher
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|7
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|8
|MAGNER Ty
|Rally Cycling
|5
|9
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|10
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|4
|11
|AVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|12
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|13
|PHINNEY Taylor
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|8
|2
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|3
|CATAFORD Alexander
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|4
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|5
|FRAYRE Eder
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|3
|6
|EISENHART Taylor
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|1
|7
|STEPHENS Austin
|303Project
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HECHT Gage
|Aevolo
|2:32:44
|2
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15
|3
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|4
|BLEVINS Christopher
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:18
|5
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|Aevolo
|,,
|6
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|7
|MARTINEZ Daniel Felipe
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|8
|BASSETT Stephen
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|9
|POWER Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|10
|VILLALOBOS HERNANDEZ Luis
|Aevolo
|,,
|11
|BURKE Jack
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|12
|BENNETT Sean
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|13
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|14
|MAAS Jan
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|15
|ZUKOWSKY Nicolas
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|16
|HOEHN Alex
|Aevolo
|,,
|17
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|18
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:13
|19
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:36
|20
|COTÉ Pier-André
|Silber Pro Cycling
|1:52
|21
|MAWDITT Lionel
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|22
|DAVIS Cole
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|23
|REVARD Thomas
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|2:51
|24
|KRASILNIKAU Andrei
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|3:11
|25
|HAIDET Lance
|Aevolo
|,,
|26
|CHANCE Maxx
|303Project
|5:38
|27
|TORRACA Nicholas
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|6:45
|28
|CHAVES Brayan
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11:06
|29
|FERNANDES José
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|12:26
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Aevolo
|7:39:00
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:06
|3
|Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|,,
|4
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|,,
|5
|Holowesko - Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
|,,
|6
|Silber Pro Cycling
|,,
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|8
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|,,
|9
|Rally Cycling
|,,
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|11
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:01
|12
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:14
|13
|303Project
|,,
|14
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|7:00
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.