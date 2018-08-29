VN podcast ep. 104: Topsy-turvy Vuelta start; RIP Aqua Blue team

Vincenzo Nibali made his first return to racing following a broken vertebrae at the Tour de France. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Did you just tear up your list of Vuelta GC favorites? We did. Vincenzo Nibali, Richie Porte, and others are already off the back. We discuss how the race has unfolded so far and look back on the first mountaintop finish won by American Ben King.

Also, there is sad news out of Ireland as yet another team is folding. Aqua Blue Sport made the unusual decision to cease operations immediately, putting an end to a weird saga that began with a premature announcement that they’d merge with Wout Van Aert’s team.

And finally, Megan Guarnier announced she’s retiring at the end of the season, we remember some of our favorite moments from her decorated career.

