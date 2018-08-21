VN Podcast ep. 103: Takeaways from the Colorado Classic, previewing La Vuelta

Travis McCabe puts an exclamation point on UHC's race week with a win in Stage 4 in downtown Denver. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com

The Colorado Classic offered plenty of storylines over the past week. We hear from Travis McCabe on what the atmosphere has been like on a UnitedHealthcare team that could fold at the end of the season despite the team’s dominance in Colorado. We also hear from Lauren Hall, for whom the Colorado Classic marked the final race of a long career.

The podcast also looks ahead to the Vuelta a España. The season’s third and final grand tour gets underway this weekend with a start list that includes GC heavyweights like Nairo Quintana, Vincenzo Nibali, and Richie Porte, and also the reigning world champion, Peter Sagan, returning to the Vuelta for the first time since 2015.

