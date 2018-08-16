VN Podcast ep. 102: Is Sepp Kuss the real deal? Katie Hall moves to Boels

Having dropped the entire field on the climb, Sepp Kuss rode alone toward Snowbird. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com

Sepp Kuss absolutely smashed the field at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah. So is he America’s next star climber? We hear from Dane Cash, who was covering the race this year and Chris Case, who did an in-depth sports science feature on climbing that featured Kuss (how prescient!).

Then, Fred Dreier talks to another star climber, Katie Hall, who just announced she will race for super-team Boels-Dolmans in 2018.

