Tech Podcast, Ep. 7: What is chain line and why does it matter?

No wires here with SRAM's eTap wireless drivetrain. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com

Welcome to the VeloNews Tech podcast, where we discuss complex tech topics and distill them down into terms we can all understand.

Your drivetrain does a lot of work, and in order to do it well, a bike has to be designed with chain line in mind. What’s that, you ask? That’s exactly what we cover in this week’s VeloNews tech podcast.

VeloNews tech editor Dan Cavallari asks SRAM’s chief system engineer for road drivetrains, Anthony Medaglia, how your drivetrain’s chain line influences the way your bike is designed. Does chain line matter as much as it did ten years ago? What about 1X drivetrains — what kind of stresses affect the chain when it’s angled like that? Medaglia’s got the answers.

