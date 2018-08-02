Yates, Phinney headline Colorado Classic provisional start list

The peloton climbed through Coal Creek Canyon at the 2017 Colorado Classic. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com

The list of WorldTour notables set to race the Colorado Classic later this month includes former Tour de France best young rider Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and hometown star Taylor Phinney (EF Education First-Drapac).

The UCI 2.HC-rated race, which runs for four stages from August 16 to 19, announced a few of the highlights of the expected start list on Thursday morning.

Phinney, a Colorado native, will headline an EF squad that also includes all-rounder Daniel Martínez, who rode to third overall at the Amgen Tour of California in May.

“It’s always great to race in my home state,” Phinney said via a race press release. “It’s special because it also feels like a home race for the entire team, since our roots are here. I’m looking forward to it, for sure.”

In addition to Phinney, Martínez, and Yates, the start list is also set to include WorldTour talents Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Neilson Powless (LottoNL-Jumbo), Peter Stetina, and Greg Daniel (Trek-Segafredo).

A number of Pro Continental teams will also be in attendance, with U.S. national criterium champ Ty Magner flying the flag for Rally, TJ Eisenhart leading the charge for Holowesko-Citadel, and Romania’s Serghei Tvetcov — who now calls Golden, Colorado home — providing UnitedHealthcare with a formidable GC leader. Tvetcov finished as runner-up in Colorado to winner Manuel Senni last year.

UnitedHealthcare will also be able to rely on fast-finishing Travis McCabe in the hunt for stage wins.

According to the race, the start list will count a total of 90 riders from 20 different countries.