Valente wins stage 3 while Hall holds overall lead at Colorado Classic

Jennifer Valente (Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air) won the third stage at the Colorado Classic Women’s Race. During the criterium in downtown Denver, she sprinted to victory while Kendall Ryan (Tibco-SVB) and Emma White (Rally) rounded out the podium in second and third. Stage 2 winner, Katie Hall (UHC) finished in the bunch to retain her overall lead heading into tomorrow’s final stage.

After the stage, Valente cited the rapidly changing weather as having a major impact on the stage.

“It started wet and then by the time the finish came around the roads were dry so that definitely changed how everyone was riding throughout the race.”

Overall leader Hall was happy to hold onto her lead but said that her UHC came into the day hoping for a stage win.

“It was a very different style of race. We were hoping for a stage win for our sprinters but there were three really worthy ladies on the podium.”

The short, 36km criterium, held on a 1.25km course in downtown Denver, meant the race was almost certainly going to come down to a sprint finish. The course featured a long final straightaway and was tailored-made for Valente, a powerful sprinter and world champion on the track.

Tomorrow’s final stage will see the women tackle the same Denver circuit as the men, for a total of 55.2km of racing.