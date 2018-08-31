U.S. men’s pursuit team wins Pan Am gold, sets new record

USA Cycling’s men’s pursuit team claimed the gold medal Thursday night at the Pan-American Championships in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

The four-man American squad was comprised of Eric Young, Ashton Lambie, Gavin Hoover, and Colby Lange. The four topped Colombia in the finals with a time of 3:53.86. That time shattered the old U.S. record in the event, which was 4:02.798.

“This is a huge result of our team, as well as me personally,” said Lambie in a release, “Pan-Ams last year was when I got my first Team USA jersey and it’s been great to work with such a supportive program and team towards our goals. The result is just our first step towards bigger goals.”

USA Cycling President Derek Bouchard Hall called the result “a huge achievement” on Twitter.

Jeff Pierce, director of elite athletics, called the effort “a beautiful ride” in a statement.

“I woke up this morning excited feeling like something really special was about to happen today,” said Jeff Pierce, Director of Elite Athletics, Road and Track said after their qualifying heat, “It did. We witnessed some history with the men’s Team Pursuit squad going under four minutes for the first time ever and smashing their own national record in the process.”

The team’s victory capped of a night of success for the American squad, which claimed five medals throughout the day. Jennifer Valente won gold in the Scratch race before helping the women’s pursuit squad comprised of Christina Birch, Kelly Catlin, and Kim Geist, win gold in that event. In the men’s Scratch race Adrian Hegyvary also took the victory.

The women’s Team Sprint squad of Madalyn Godby and Mandy Marquardt finished second in the women’s finals.

Also on Friday, news filtered in via Twitter that Lambie had also set a new world record in the 4km individual pursuit during qualifying.