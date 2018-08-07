Simon Gerrans to retire at season’s end

Simon Gerrans will retire from pro cycling after this season. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images

Simon Gerrans, whose career includes four individual grand tour stage wins, will retire at the end of this season.

The Australian sent out a statement through his BMC Racing team Tuesday morning that outlined his plans.

“Although I feel that I am still performing at a good level physically, my passion for the sport is not what it used to be,” the 38-year-old Gerrans wrote. “Professional cycling is too hard unless you are able to commit wholeheartedly. I am really happy to be able to walk away on my own terms and feel that the end of this season is the right time to transition to a new phase in my life.”

Gerrans won two individual stages at the Tour de France and has two other victories in the team time trial. He wore the yellow jersey for two days at the 2014 Tour.

Gerrans also earned one individual stage victory at the Giro d’Italia and another at the Vuelta a Espana. After winning the stage 1 TTT at the 2015 Giro with his teammates, Gerrans wore the pink jersey for a day.

Among Gerrans’ other career highlights are victories in Milano-Sanremo (2012) and Liège-Bastogne-Liège (2014).

“When I look back over my racing career, my fondest memories don’t come from winning classics or grand tour stages, but the happiness and joy my victories created for the team and the people close to me,” Gerrans said. “I also cherish the times when I was able to contribute to the personal success of my teammates.”

Gerrans said he plans to spend time with his family in the short term as he adjusts to retired life. Career-wise, he has no plans to step away from the sport completely.

“Over the past couple of years I have received some really interesting career opportunities from within and outside the world of cycling,” he said. “I hope to maintain an involvement with the sport in some capacity, however initially I am motivated to gain some experience and develop my skills in a new area.

“I hope that the skills and attributes I have developed and the networks I have built throughout my cycling career will provide a solid foundation to support this goal.”