Trek signs up-and-coming climber Iván Ramiro Sosa

Iván Ramiro Sosa took the race lead at the Tour of the Alps in stage 2 before injuries sustained in a crash forced him to abandon the event. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Colombia’s Iván Ramiro Sosa, who has emerged as one of the most promising prospects in cycling over the past year, will ride for Trek-Segafredo next season.

The 20-year-old climber collected the overall win at the Vuelta a Burgos, a stage at the Tour de l’Avenir, and a bevy of other promising results in 2018 while riding with the Androni–Sidermec–Bottecchia organization. His ascension to the WorldTour ranks after two seasons there will mark the second time in as many years that Androni manager Gianni Savio has seen one of his most talented youngsters graduate to cycling’s top division after Egan Bernal jumped to Sky last season.

Sosa will join Trek on a two-year deal, according to the team’s press release.

“I am a man of few words, but I am really, very happy to join Trek-Segafredo as of next year,” Sosa said. “I believe Trek-Segafredo is the perfect team for me, to keep growing and learning. I hope to get some really good results for this team in the years to come.”

Trek manager Luca Guercilena said that the team has had Sosa on its radar for some time now. Sosa’s arrival should inject some youth into a squad that made another big splash this transfer season in signing veteran Richie Porte from BMC.

“Despite his young age, he has proved already to be competitive at a high level. I believe that a part of his racing attitude has been shaped by his current team, that is well known for their aggressive racing,” Guercilena said.

“I am happy that we could find a mutual agreement to give Iván a new opportunity to take the next step in his career, and to develop his talent further at Trek-Segafredo.”