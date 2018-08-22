2016 world champ Dideriksen extends with Boels Dolmans

Amalie Dideriksen in the peloton at La Flèche Wallonne. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images

2016 world road champion Amalie Dideriksen will continue to ride in Boels Dolmans kit next season. The team announced contract extensions on Tuesday for Dideriksen, Amy Pieters, and Christine Majerus.

Dideriksen, who first joined Boels for the 2015 season, has combined road and track programs while riding with the Netherlands-based squad, and will continue to do so with an eye toward the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The Dane won a world road title in Qatar two seasons ago at just 20 years old, and has since ridden to road victories at races like the 2017 Ronde van Drenthe and 2015 and 2018 Danish national championships. In the meantime, she has also claimed a European title in the Madison on the track.

“In the past four years, I think I have grown with the team, both as a rider and as a person,” she said via the team’s press release. “I am happy to stay as the team supports and understands my goals both on the road and track.”

Pieters, who followed Dideriksen up as 2018 Ronde van Drenthe winner, will also continue to combine her road and track ambitions through the coming seasons as the Olympics Games approach.

For Majerus, re-upping with Boels will mean a sixth year in the team. One of the longest-tenured riders on the squad, Majerus has racked up numerous Luxembourg national titles across the road, time trial, and cyclocross disciplines.

In signing on to stay with Boels Dolmans, the trio will complement an already impressive cast of riders already confirmed to continue with the team into 2019, with Anna van der Breggen leading the way. The 2016 Olympic champion announced in June that she would be sticking with the team through 2020.