Reports suggest no Vuelta for Landa

Reports via Spanish media outlets suggest Movistar rider Mikel Landa will not race the Vuelta a España as initially hoped.

There was no official confirmation from Movistar or Landa on Sunday, but it appears Landa is still suffering from a heavy crash at the Clásica San Sebastián earlier this month.

Spanish outlets Ciclismo a Fondo and El Periódico cited sources that said Landa’s recovery hasn’t gone as well as hoped. Less than a week after finishing in the top-10 at the Tour de France, Landa fractured two ribs as well as a vertebra in a pileup late in the Spanish one-day WorldTour race. American rider Ben King later apologized for provoking the crash.

Movistar officials were hoping Landa would be able to recover in time to take the Vuelta start. The team initially planned to bring all three of its leaders to the race, with Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde expected to line up next to Landa. “Ciclismo a Fondo” reported that Richard Carapaz, fourth overall at the Giro d’Italia, will take his place.

Landa still might try to race this season, but there won’t be a Vuelta in the cards. The team could confirm the news as soon as Monday, reports said.

The Vuelta starts Saturday in Málaga in southern Spain.